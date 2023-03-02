Exploring the Global Ambulatory Surgery Center Market: Trends, Drivers, and Challenges

Ambulatory Surgery Centre Market size, share

Revolutionizing Healthcare: The Rapidly Growing Ambulatory Surgery Center Market

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An Ambulatory Surgery Centre (ASC) is a medical facility that specializes in providing same-day surgical care to patients who do not require an overnight stay in the hospital. Also known as outpatient surgery centers, these facilities are designed to offer patients a convenient and cost-effective alternative to hospital-based surgery. Ambulatory surgery centers or outpatient surgery centers are alternatives to hospital-based outpatient procedures that provide health care facilities. These centers are cost-effective and offer quality care & positive patient outcome.

ASCs are typically equipped with state-of-the-art surgical equipment and staffed by experienced healthcare professionals, including surgeons, anesthesiologists, and nurses. They offer a wide range of surgical procedures, including cosmetic surgery, orthopedic surgery, gastrointestinal procedures, and more.

One of the key benefits of ASCs is that they provide patients with a more comfortable and convenient experience compared to hospital-based surgery. Patients typically spend less time in the facility and can return home the same day as their procedure. This not only reduces the cost of healthcare but also allows patients to recover in the comfort of their own home.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞

1. EBOS Group Limited

2. IntergraMed America

3. Nueterra Capital

4. Aspen Healthcare

5. Medical Facilities

6. TH Medical

7. AmSurg Corporation

8. United Surgical Partners International

9. HealthCare Appraisers

10. Surgery Partners.

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐦𝐛𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐲 𝐒𝐮𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐂𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬

1. Hospital-Based Ambulatory Surgery Centers: These ASCs are located within a hospital facility and are typically associated with a hospital or medical center. They offer a range of outpatient surgical procedures and are staffed by the same medical professionals who work in the hospital. Hospital-based ASCs may be beneficial for patients who require more complex surgical procedures that may require access to additional medical resources and specialists.

2. Free-Standing Ambulatory Surgery Centers: These ASCs are not attached to a hospital and are standalone facilities. They can be owned and operated by physician groups, healthcare systems, or private investors. Free-standing ASCs can provide a more personalized and streamlined experience for patients, and they often have lower costs than hospital-based ASCs.

3. Single Specialty Centers: These ASCs specialize in one area of medicine or surgery. For example, ophthalmology centers may provide surgical procedures such as cataract removal, while orthopaedic centers may specialize in joint replacements or sports medicine procedures. Other examples include gastroenterology centers, pain management centers, and plastic surgery centers.

4. Multi-Specialty Centers: These ASCs offer a variety of surgical procedures across different medical specialties. Patients may be able to receive treatments for different conditions, ranging from dermatology and gastroenterology to gynecology and urology.

5. Laceration Treatment: These ASCs specialize in the treatment of minor cuts, lacerations, and abrasions. They may provide suturing or other wound-closure techniques to help patients heal more quickly and efficiently.

6. Bone Fracture Treatment: These ASCs specialize in the treatment of broken bones and other orthopaedic injuries. They may provide cast or splint placement, surgical procedures to repair fractures, or other orthopaedic treatments.

7. Emergency Care Service: These ASCs are designed to provide emergency medical care to patients who require immediate attention. They may offer a range of treatments for conditions such as heart attacks, strokes, severe allergic reactions, and other life-threatening emergencies.

8. Trauma or Accident Treatment: These ASCs specialize in treating patients who have been injured in accidents or traumatic events. They may offer surgical procedures to repair injuries, along with other types of medical care such as physical therapy or pain management.

𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧

North America: The North American region includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. This region has a large and well-established ASC market, with the United States being the largest market for ASCs in the world. In the U.S., the number of ASCs has been steadily increasing over the past few years, with an estimated 9,000 ASCs in operation in 2021. Canada and Mexico also have a growing market for ASCs, with a focus on providing patients with more convenient and cost-effective surgical options.

Europe: The European region includes France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK, and the rest of Europe. The European market for ASCs is also well-established, with a growing number of ASCs providing patients with same-day surgical options. In Europe, ASCs are subject to strict regulations, and there is a focus on ensuring that patients receive high-quality care and outcomes.

Asia-Pacific: The Asia-Pacific region includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. This region is experiencing rapid growth in the ASC market, with an increasing number of ASCs being established to meet the growing demand for same-day surgical procedures. The market is driven by factors such as the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, an aging population, and increasing healthcare expenditure in emerging economies.

LAMEA: The LAMEA region includes Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and the rest of LAMEA. This region has a smaller market for ASCs compared to other regions, but it is expected to grow in the coming years. The market is driven by factors such as the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, a growing geriatric population, and a focus on reducing healthcare costs and improving patient outcomes. In Brazil, for example, ASCs are becoming an increasingly popular option for patients who are looking for more affordable and convenient surgical options.

𝐅𝐑𝐄𝐐𝐔𝐄𝐍𝐓𝐋𝐘 𝐀𝐒𝐊𝐄𝐃 𝐐𝐔𝐄𝐒𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍𝐒?

1. What factors are driving the growth of the global ambulatory surgery center market?

2. How does the cost of procedures at ambulatory surgery centers compare to traditional hospital settings?

3. What types of surgical procedures are typically performed at ambulatory surgery centers?

4. What are the advantages of using a single specialty ambulatory surgery center compared to a multi-specialty center?

5. How are regulations and guidelines for ambulatory surgery centers different in various regions around the world?

6. What role do advancements in technology play in the growth of the ambulatory surgery center market?

