Inverse Cramer Tracker and Long Cramer Tracker ETFs Launch on CBOE (SJIM & LJIM)

Funds Offer Inverse Exposure (SJIM) and long exposure (LJIM) to the public recommendations of media personality Jim Cramer

/EIN News/ -- Greenwich, Conn., March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- The Inverse Cramer Tracker ETF (CBOE:SJIM) and The Long Cramer Tracker ETF (CBOE:LJIM) will start trading on the CBOE today. These distinctive exposures allow investors to profit a decline or a rise in the public recommendations of Jim Cramer (on CNBC or on Twitter). SJIM and LJIM offer investors of all sizes and types convenient “one-ticker” access to take sides on Jim Cramer’s recommendations that may otherwise be difficult to execute on their own. SJIM is an actively managed exchange traded fund that attempts to achieve the inverse of Jim Cramer’s recommendations by going short anything he recommends buying and going long anything he doesn’t like. LJIM is an actively managed exchange traded fund that goes long anything that Jim Cramer recommends buying. “Love him or hate him, Jim Cramer is a polarizing figure,” says Matthew Tuttle, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer of Tuttle Capital Management LLC (“TCM”), who serves as the Adviser to the ETFs. “We want to give investors on both sides of the debate a way to express their views, and create products that can provide diversification to traditional portfolios.”

For more information, please visit CramerETFS.com

About Tuttle Capital Management

TCM is an industry leader in offering thematic ETFs.

None of the Trust, the Funds, nor the Funds’ investment adviser are affiliated with Jim Cramer or any of the media through which his recommendations are communicated. Jim Cramer is not involved in the creation, management or operations of the Funds.

Shares of these ETFs are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the ETFs. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the Inverse Cramer Tracker and Long Cramer Tracker ETFs. This and other important information about the Fund are contained in the prospectus, which can be obtained CramerETFs.com or by calling 888-723-2821. The prospectus should be read carefully before investing. Investing involves risk, including the potential loss of principal. Distributor: Northern Lights LLC

Media Contact:

Matthew Tuttle, 347-852-0548, mtuttle@tuttlecap.com