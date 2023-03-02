JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV: Dividend Declaration

/EIN News/ -- DUBLIN, Ireland, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV RE: Dividends The Directors of JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV (the "Company") wish to announce the following dividends which are ex dividend as of the 09 March 2023, record date as of the 10 March 2023 & payment date is the 12 April 2023: Share Class Description ISIN Per Share Rate JPM USD ULTRA-SHORT INCOME UCITS ETF - USD (Dist) IE00BDFC6Q91 0.273200 JPM USD EMERGING MARKETS SOVEREIGN BOND UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged (Dist) IE00BJLTWS02 0.169500 JPM USD EMERGING MARKETS SOVEREIGN BOND UCITS ETF - USD (Dist) IE00BDFC6G93 0.337400 JPM GBP ULTRA-SHORT INCOME UCITS ETF - GBP (Dist) IE00BD9MMG79 0.228500 JPM BETABUILDERS UK GILT 1-5 YR UCITS ETF - GBP (Dist) IE00BD9MMC32 0.139300 JPM RMB ULTRA - SHORT INCOME UCITS ETF - USD (DIST) IE00BMDV7461 0.145300 Enquiries: Matheson LLP Yvonne Lappin Phone: +353 1 232 2000



