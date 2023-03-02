Rumble Opens New U.S. Headquarters in Longboat Key, Florida

Company looks to reshape the tech employee experience in the free state of Florida.

(GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rumble, the popular video-sharing platform (NASDAQ; RUM), is excited to announce the opening of its new office in Longboat Key, Florida, which will serve as the company's U.S. headquarters.



Rumble's growth has paved the way for the planning and construction of modern, state-of-the-art office facilities. The new office is uniquely located on the shores of beautiful Longboat Key, Florida, and is designed to bring together an innovative team of employees dedicated to the company's mission to protect a free and open Internet.

"Opening the new office is a monumental step for Rumble as we continue to invest in our employees," said Rumble Chairman and CEO Chris Pavlovski. “For all of the tech talent out there considering a move from declining big-tech and Silicon Valley, I would strongly consider living in the free state of Florida. Rumble’s team enjoys our high growth culture anchored in American values on the sunny shores of Longboat Key!”

Rumble is hiring. If you are passionate about Rumble's mission and want to join a team of challengers and innovators, check out job openings here: https://corp.rumble.com/careers/.

Rumble is a high-growth neutral video platform that is creating the rails and independent

infrastructure designed to be immune to cancel culture. Rumble’s mission is to restore the Internet to its roots by making it free and open once again. For more information, visit: https://corp.rumble.com

