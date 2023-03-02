Virtru Joins NIST NCCoE Data-Centric Security and Classification Consortium

Joint effort with NIST, Google, Adobe, JPMorgan Chase & Co., and other global tech innovators aims to advance data-centric security at scale

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtru , a global leader in data-centric security and privacy, today announced its participation in NIST’s National Cybersecurity Center of Excellence (NCCoE) Data Classification Practices: Facilitating Data-Centric Security Management project.

Virtru will work alongside NIST and several global technology leaders to develop recommended practices for data classification and data-centric security, ultimately supporting business practices and transactions while enabling security and privacy architectures to protect data. The joint effort aims to advance data-centric security at scale.

Conventional network-centric security measures are increasingly ineffective for protecting information as systems become more dispersed, mobile, dynamic, and shared across different environments and subject to different types of stewardship. Data-centric security allows organizations to protect data at the object level, rather than just securing the systems and networks that store and transmit it. With this approach, organizations know what data they have, what its characteristics are, and the security and privacy requirements needed to fully secure and control that data.

“Data-centric security is central to everything we do at Virtru,” said Will Ackerly, Chief Technology Officer, Virtru. “Our goal is to enable the mission — that means moving data freely, but securely. Being a member of NIST’s NCCoE Data Classification project is a manifestation of more than a decade of hard work. By tagging data appropriately, we can help ensure public- and private-sector organizations can trust that their data will be used and shared appropriately, just as the data creator intended. This is vital to the future of collaboration.”

Virtru has a long history of partnering with public- and private-sector organizations to achieve data-centric security , from the federal intelligence community to the world’s largest financial institutions and more than 8,000 organizations around the world. Virtru’s technology allows organizations to apply encryption, policy enforcement, and access controls directly to data flowing in and out of their organizations via email, files, and SaaS applications — all while giving organizations the ability to manage their own encryption keys for complete data sovereignty and control.

“As organizations migrate towards Zero Trust Architectures, a ‘data-centric’ approach to cybersecurity is needed that prioritizes protections for an organization’s critical data,” said Bill Newhouse, Cybersecurity Engineer, NIST NCCoE. “We are excited to be working with all our collaborators to develop recommended practices for data classification that can be adopted to support an organization’s ability to provide cybersecurity and privacy protections for critical data.”

This project will result in a publicly available NIST Cybersecurity Practice Guide. To learn more about the Data-Centric Security and Classification Consortium, visit https://nccoe.nist.gov/data-classification .

