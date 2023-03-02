Flywire to Attend Upcoming Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flywire Corporation (Nasdaq: FLYW)("Flywire" or the “Company") a global payments enablement and software company, today announced that the Company's management team will be attending the following upcoming investor conferences:



On Monday, March 6, 2023, the Company will attend the Raymond James 44 th Annual Institutional Investors Conference in Orlando, FL.

Annual Institutional Investors Conference in Orlando, FL. On Monday, March 13, 2023, the Company will attend the Loop Capital Markets Conference in New York, NY.

On Tuesday, March 14, 2023, the Company will attend the Wolfe Research FinTech Forum in New York, NY. They will participate in a fireside chat discussion which will begin at 1:10pm ET.

On Tuesday, March 21, 2023, the Company will attend the virtual Band of America Securities 2023 Electronic Payments Symposium. They will participate in a fireside chat discussion which will begin at 10:15am ET.

The fireside chat discussions will be webcast live from Flywire’s investor relations website at https://ir.flywire.com/ . A replay of the webcasts will be available on the investor relations website for 90 days following the discussions.

About Flywire

Flywire is a global payments enablement and software company. We combine our proprietary global payments network, next-gen payments platform and vertical-specific software to deliver the most important and complex payments for our clients and their customers.

Flywire leverages its vertical-specific software and payments technology to deeply embed within the existing A/R workflows for its clients across the education, healthcare and travel vertical markets, as well as in key B2B industries. Flywire also integrates with leading ERP systems, such as NetSuite, so organizations can optimize the payment experience for their customers while eliminating operational challenges.

Flywire supports more than 3,100 clients with diverse payment methods in 140 currencies across 240 plus countries and territories around the world. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA, USA with global offices. For more information, visit www.flywire.com . Follow Flywire on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

Contacts

Investor Relations:

ICR

flywireir@icrinc.com



Media:

Sarah King

Sarah.King@Flywire.com



Prosek Partners

pro-flywire@prosek.com