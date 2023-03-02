ClearScale Wins Cloud Project of the Year

AWS Premier Tier Services Partner Recognized for Public Broadcasting Services (PBS) Machine Learning Recommendation Engine Project

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClearScale , a leading AWS consulting services company, today announced that it is the winner of the Cloud Project of the Year in The Cloud Awards . ClearScale won this award for its machine learning-based recommendation engine project for Public Broadcasting Services (PBS).



“Reaching the finalist stage was terrific news, but being named a winner in The Cloud Awards is a special honor,” said Pavel Pragin, CEO of ClearScale. “At a time when streaming services and broadcasting companies are competing for viewership on numerous streaming apps, ClearScale helped PBS build its own machine learning-powered solution on the cloud. It was a significant accomplishment and it’s satisfying to be recognized for our efforts with such a prestigious award.”

ClearScale is an AWS Premier Tier Services Partner that provides a complete range of AWS cloud consulting services to customers across all industries. ClearScale’s services range from cloud migration and modernization to big data to managed services. For the PBS project, ClearScale leveraged its machine learning services to develop a smart recommendation engine on AWS that offers a personalized experience to viewers.

ClearScale helped PBS set up its platform to serve viewers with high-quality shows and series recommendations. As a result, PBS can now deliver content recommendations tailored to each individual viewer’s specific interests.

“ClearScale's work with PBS, from their approach to smart content recommendations to their clear attention to customer requirements, demonstrates the importance of the human touch with at times 'far-removed' cloud technologies,” said James Williams, Lead Judge at The Cloud Awards. “The Cloud Awards team was impressed with ClearScale's results, and we hope they can continue to build on this success. Congratulations on a well-deserved win.”

Read more about this project in the case study .

About ClearScale

ClearScale is a cloud-native systems integration, strategic consulting, and application development company founded in 2011. The company has successfully delivered more than 1,000 innovative cloud projects for clients ranging from startups to large enterprises and public sector organizations. ClearScale’s cloud experts design, implement, optimize, and manage customized cloud solutions that help customers achieve their business transformation initiatives. For more information, visit www.clearscale.com and follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter , and YouTube .

Contact

Public Relations

1-800-591-0442

info@clearscale.com