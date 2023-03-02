DX25 Raises $750K Seed Funding For Advanced MultiversX Based DEX

SCHWARZENBACH, SWITZERLAND, March 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DX25 Labs has raised $750K in seed funding for its upcoming MultiversX-based decentralized exchange (DEX). The DX25 litepaper has been published as the platform prepares to launch its public testnet in Q2 2023.

Developed by Tacans Labs, the DeFi builder arm of Switzerland based Tacans AG, DX25 is an advanced single-sided liquidity DEX built on the MultiversX blockchain. It will offer users an intuitive, easy to use interface with features such as concentrated liquidity, multiple fee levels, true margin and derivatives trading and more.

The platform will leverage the benefits offered by the MultiversX ecosystem including low transaction cost, scalable infrastructure and environmentally conscious infrastructure to offer a radically different trading experience to users of the MultiversX ecosystem.

“We have developed a truly unique trading solution, setting DX25 apart from other DEXes in the crypto ecosystem. MultiversX offers a myriad of benefits and its focus on carbon neutrality drew us to develop on the blockchain. We’ve set out to develop a platform that offers users a comprehensive suite of powerful features without complicating the overall user experience” said Mathias Lundoe Nielsen, Chief Executive Officer of DX25 Labs

DX25 Labs currently has a team of over 40 staff dedicated to developing and marketing the platform. The team is led by award-winning Danish entrepreneur, Mathias Lundoe Nielsen as Chief Executive Officer, with James Davies, a TradFi and DeFi veteran serving as its Chief Product Officer. They’re joined by DeFi maverick Ivan Ivashchenko as Chief Technology Officer and Marie Tatibouet, a crypto marketing veteran as Chief Marketing Officer.

About DX25 Labs

DX25 is a feature-rich decentralized trading platform built on the carbon neutral MultiversX blockchain. Its combination of DeFi and TradFi features sets it apart in a sea of similar DEXes. The platform is developed by Tacans Labs and has raised $750k in seed funding from private investors active in the DeFi space. The leadership team includes award-winning entrepreneur, Mathias Lundoe Nielsen, and industry veterans, James Davies, Ivan Ivaschenko, and Marie Tatibouet.

For more information, visit www.dx25.com

About Tacans Labs

Co-founded by Danish entrepreneurs Lars Seier Christensen, founder of Saxo Bank and Concordium blockchain, and Mathias Lundoe Nielsen, an award-winning serial entrepreneur with multiple tech ventures, Tacans Labs is the DeFi arm of Tacans; a web3 venture builder invested in the future economy of blockchain by building, funding and acquiring cutting-edge Web3 companies. Started in 2021, the group’s portfolio comprises of seven Web3 companies across multiple sectors with a combined valuation of $63M+.

For more information, please visit www.tacans.com