Agriculture Drone Market Research Insights with Upcoming Trends Segmentation, Opportunities and Forecast to 2028

The "Agriculture Drone Market Forecast to 2028" is a specialized and in-depth study of the industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Latest research report study on “Agriculture Drone Market Size, Global Analysis and Forecast to 2028” the market is projected to grow from US$ 987.26 million in 2021; it is estimated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 31.5% during 2022–2028..

Agricultural drones are unmanned aerial vehicles that farmers can use to boost crop production and track crop growth, along with performing other important tasks such as monitoring and mapping. This drone is fitted with advanced sensors and digital imaging capabilities, allowing farmers to inspect the field from distance and identify insect & fungal infestations, and manage irrigation issues, soil variations, and other issues. An increased understanding of precision farming with the need to improve yields favors the agriculture drone market.

Farmers andagritech companies faced unprecedented challenges upon the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. These challenges included the shortage of laborers, disruptions in supply chain due to social restrictions, temporary shutdown of crop processing facilities, scarcity of raw materials, and fluctuations in different agricultural commodity prices. The farmers and agriculture companies began taking necessary precautions to address uncertainties revolving around these challenges through the adoption of agriculture drones and other automated technologies. Agriculture drones can be deployed in operations such as spraying, monitoring, land mapping, harvesting, crop height monitoring, data collection, and imaging, which enables farmers to boost their operational efficiencies, and enhance production output and profitability. Moreover, the agriculture drone market players are also majorly focusing on introducing new and robust products that can handle multiple agriculture operations for the end users. For instance, in September 2022, XAG announced the launch of its new P100 agricultural drone product which is a fully autonomous drone that can perform multiple operations such as spraying pesticides, spreading fertilizers, and broadcasting seeds.

A rise in the preference for digital agriculture tools is further triggering the adoption of drone technologies in the agriculture sector. Drones and other digital tools assist in enhanced data collection for the better analysis of crops and different stages of farming. Drones equipped with different sensors and equipment are employed for data collection and other farming operations.

The growing popularity of robotics in the agriculture sector is a major trend in the agriculture drone market. Robotics allows farmers to automate repetitive tasks such as harvesting, picking, weed control, thinning, seeding, and spraying, along with sorting and packing operations. As the demand for food is higher than the quantity made available by utilizing farming land, farmers and agricultural companies seek to harness drone technologies to meet the rapidly growing market demands.



Some of the other trends catalyzing the agriculture drone market are mentioned below:

Increase in use of aerial data collection tools for field mapping, imaging, and data analytics for preventive forecasting in agriculture fields

Rising focus on water management

Precise application of nitrogen fertilizers

Digitalization of agriculture yield predictions

Increasing demand for indoor farming

AeroVironment, Inc.; AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc; DJI; DroneDeploy; PRECISIONHAWK INC; Third Element Aviation GmbH, Sentera, Yamaha Motor Corporation, U.S.A.; Trimble Inc.; and Parrot Drone SAS are the key agriculture drone market players profiled in the study. Several other major companies were also studied and analyzed to get a holistic view of the market and its ecosystem.

The agriculture drone market is segmented on the basis of component, type, farming location, type of produce, farm size, and application. Based on component, the market is segmented into hardware and software. Based on type, the market is bifurcated into fixed wing and rotary wing. In terms of farming location, the agriculture drone market is bifurcated into indoor and outdoor. The agriculture drone market, by type of produce, the market is segmented into field crops, fruit & vegetables, dairy & livestock, and others. Based on farm size, the market is bifurcated into small & medium farms and large farms. On the basis of application, the agriculture drone market is segmented into precision farming, livestock monitoring, smart greenhouse, and others.

