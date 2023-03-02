Hair Loss Treatment Market Size [2023-2030] | Share, Growth, Regional Insights, Analysis Report

Hair Loss Treatment Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By End-Use (Home Care Setting, Dermatology Clinics), By Gender (Male, Female), By Sales Channel (Online Stores, Retail Stores) And Regional Forecast 2023-2030

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Hair Loss Treatment is demonstrating an escalating development as people are progressively aware of how the treatment can help prevent and regenerate hair loss and damage. The various positive characteristics of the usage of the product are providing cost-efficiency, reduce hair fall, and strengthen the health of the hair. The rising demand for treatment among people with androgenetic alopecia which is a hair disorder leading to baldness is helping to accelerate the need for the treatment. Additionally, the booming growth of the wellness industry assisting to attract more people for various types of hair treatment has a positive impact on the growing demand. For instance, according to the data issued by the Global Wellness Institute.Org, is stating that the wellness industry across the globe is projected to be worth USD 4.5 trillion.

This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™ in an upcoming report, titled, “Hair Loss Treatment Market 2023-2030.”





Industry Developments-

In Dcember 2018, Hairclone declared the introduction of cell replacement theraphy to help people with bald hair.

In April 2019, Phyto announced the launch of its new hair loss range which is focusing on new growth machanisim

Key Factors Of Hair Loss Treatment Market:

According to the data issued by the Climate and Clean Air Coalition 2019, is proclaiming that 92 percent of the Asia and the Pacific population which is 4 billion people are projected to be exposed to a level of air pollution which has a significant risk to health.

North America is estimated to the prominent market shareholder in hair loss treatment owing to the large number of women in this region experiencing a noticeable hair loss has played a crucial role in the growing consumption rate.

According to the data issued by Consumer Notice.Org, May 2020, is declaring that the United States expenditure made on personal care products in skin, hair, hygiene, and others is projected to be USD 10 billion on a yearly basis.

According to the data issued by Health Affairs.Org, March 2020, is declaring that the national health spending of the United States is estimated to rise at 5.4 percent on a yearly basis.





The Hair Loss Treatment Market is being driven by several factors including:

Increasing Prevalence of Hair Loss: The growing prevalence of hair loss among both men and women due to factors such as genetics, lifestyle changes, and aging is driving the demand for hair loss treatment options.

Technological Advancements: The hair loss treatment market has witnessed significant technological advancements in recent years. This has led to the development of innovative treatments such as hair transplant surgeries, laser therapy, and stem cell therapy, which are proving to be highly effective in treating hair loss.

Rising Disposable Income: With rising disposable income, people are willing to spend more on hair loss treatments to improve their appearance and boost their confidence.

Aging Population: The aging population is also contributing to the growth of the hair loss treatment market. As people age, hair loss becomes more common, and they seek effective treatment options.

Increasing Awareness: The increasing awareness about the available hair loss treatments, their effectiveness, and their benefits is also driving the growth of the market. People are becoming more knowledgeable about the options available and are seeking out treatments that work for them.

Overall, the hair loss treatment market is expected to continue growing in the coming years due to these and other factors, as more and more people seek effective solutions to their hair loss problems.

List of Key Players Present in the Market:

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

Lexington International LLC

Johnson and Johnson Services Inc

Vita-Cos-Med Klett-Loch GmbH

and others are the key companies

The hair loss treatment market is segmented by end-use, gender, sales channel, and geography.

On the basis of end-use, the market is bifurcated into home care setting and dermatology. Dermatology clinic is projected to hold a large market share owing to people with hair loss issues possessing a higher preference of this segment due to being able to receive safe and effective professional care as compared to home care settings.

Based on gender, the market is divided into male and female. The male segment is estimated to have a dominant share on an account of the large number of men facing hair loss issues which even turn into bold hair is increasing the need for the treatment in this segment. For instance, according to the American Hair Loss Association, is declaring that androgenetic alopecia or common male pattern baldness (MPB) is responsible for over 95% of hair loss in men.

By sales channel, the market is grouped into online stores and retail stores. Retail stores are anticipated to be the leading segment as people have the ability to check whether the physical product is genuine or not as using counterfeit products can result to worsen hair loss and this thus helps to upsurge consumption from this channel.





Hair Loss Treatment Market Segmentation :

By End-Use

Home Care Setting

Dermatology Clinics

By Gender

Male

Female

By Sales Channel

Online Stores

Retail Stores

By Geography

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Russia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, and Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE, and Rest of ME&A)

The Hair Loss Treatment Market is analyzed regionally based on the following regions:

North America: North America is the largest market for hair loss treatments due to the high prevalence of hair loss in the region, coupled with the increasing adoption of advanced hair loss treatments. The United States is the dominant market in the region.

Europe: Europe is another significant market for hair loss treatments due to the increasing awareness about hair loss treatment options, coupled with the rising disposable income of the population. The United Kingdom, Germany, and France are the major markets in the region.

Asia-Pacific: The Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest rate in the hair loss treatment market due to the rising awareness about hair loss treatment options, coupled with the increasing disposable income of the population. India, China, and Japan are the major markets in the region.

Latin America: The Latin America region is also expected to grow at a significant rate due to the rising prevalence of hair loss in the region, coupled with the increasing awareness about hair loss treatment options.

Middle East and Africa: The Middle East and Africa region are expected to witness moderate growth in the hair loss treatment market due to the high prevalence of hair loss in the region, coupled with the increasing adoption of advanced hair loss treatments.

In summary, the hair loss treatment market is growing globally, with North America being the largest market, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. The growth in these regions is attributed to factors such as rising awareness, increasing disposable income, and technological advancements





Table Of Contents :

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Global Statistics — Key Countries New Product Launches Pipeline Analysis Regulatory Scenario — Key Countries Recent Industry Developments — Partnerships, Mergers and Acquisitions

Global Analysis, Insights and Forecast Key Findings/ Summary Market Analysis — By Product Type Market Analysis — By Distribution Channel Market Analysis — By Countries/Sub-regions

Competitive Analysis Key Industry Developments Global Market Share Analysis Competition Dashboard Comparative Analysis — Major Players

Company Profiles Overview Products and Services SWOT Analysis Recent developments Major Investments Regional Market Size and Demand

Strategic Recommendations

TOC Continued…!





