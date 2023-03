Sodium Sulphate Market Leading Global Companies and Regional Average Pricing Analysis by 2030

Increase in use of soaps and detergents and rise in demand for use in solar energy storage devices drive the growth of the global sodium sulphate market.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Sodium Sulphate Market by Product (Natural and Synthetic), Form (Salt cake, Glauber’s Salt, and Niter Cake), and Application (Soaps & detergents, Textile, Glass, Pulp & Paper, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030”. As per the report, the global sodium sulphate industry was pegged at $1.0 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $1.6 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2021 to 2030.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Increase in use of soaps and detergents and rise in demand for use in solar energy storage devices drive the growth of the global sodium sulphate market. However, easily available substitutes and limited new uses for the product hinder the market growth. On the contrary, untapped potential and emergence of new markets would open new opportunities in the future.

Covid-19 scenario:

The Covid-19 outbreak and economical uncertainty hampered the demand for sodium sulphate. The temporary ban on international import & export, restrictions on manufacturing, tourism, hospitality, and financial sectors negatively affected the market.

The lockdown restrictions hampered the manufacturing activities, disrupted the supply chain, and increased the raw material prices. On the contrary, the demand for soaps & detergents surged since the outbreak, which created a huge gap between supply and demand.

The natural segment dominated the market

By product, the natural segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the global sodium sulphate market. Moreover, the segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period, owing to rise in production output of pulp and paper industries. The report includes an analysis of the synthetic segment as well.

The soaps and detergents segment to manifest the highest CAGR through 2030

By applications, the soaps and detergents segment would showcase the highest CAGR of 4.9% from 2021 to 2030. In addition, the segment held the largest share in 2020, contributing to more than two-fifths of the global sodium sulphate market, due to its properties of sodium sulphate that enables the detergent powder to flow freely. The report includes an analysis of segments such as textile, glass, pulp & paper, and others.

Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, held the largest share

By region, the global sodium sulphate market across Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, held the lion’s share in 2020, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the market. Moreover, the region would showcase the highest CAGR of 4.8% from 2021 to 2030, owing to high consumption of the product in China for a variety of applications including textiles and soaps & detergents.

Major Market Players

Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC.

Godavari Biorefineries Ltd.

ECOBAT Technologies Ltd.

Borden & Remington Corp.

The Aditya Birla Group

Nippon Chemical Industrial Co.

Intersac

TCI Chemicals

Atul Limited

Lenzing AG.

