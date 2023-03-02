Coated Endotracheal Tube Market Expected to Reach $237.99 million by 2030 | Top Companies and Industry Growth Insights

Coated Endotracheal Tube Market Size

Coated endotracheal tube market is projected to reach $237.99 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2030.

Coated endotracheal tube market was valued at $126.13 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $237.99 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2030. Endotracheal tube is a medical device employed for airway management in critically injured, ill, or anesthetized patients. This tube is inserted in the trachea either through mouth or nose to confirm the adequate exchange of oxygen and carbon dioxide and maintains the patient's airway. These tubes are coated with antimicrobial coatings to prevent the bacterial growth or biofilm formation on the surface of endotracheal tube, which may cause airway obstruction.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

This report provides comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of prominent market players such as Bactiguard Holding AB, Avanos Medical, Hospiteknik Healthcare, Smiths Medical Plc., Fuji Systems Corp., N8 Medical LLC, Sharklet Technologies, Inc., Medtronic, Teleflex Incorporated, and Venner Medical.

Factors that drive the growth of the coated endotracheal tubes market include increase in number of surgical procedures due to rise in incidence of chronic respiratory diseases, rise in prevalence of ventilator-associated pneumonia, advantages of coated endotracheal tubes over traditional tubes, and surge in geriatric population. However, high risk of post-operative complications after endotracheal intubation and dearth of skilled professionals hamper the market growth. Conversely, the development of advanced coated endotracheal tubes and high growth potential in untapped emerging economies are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market expansion during the forecast period.

Depending on intubation, the market is divided into orotracheal intubation and nasotracheal intubation. The orotracheal intubation segment accounted for the majority of market share of the global market in 2020, owing to increase in surgical procedures due to rise in prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases, surge in cases of ventilator-associated pneumonia, and increase in incidence of genetic disorders.

On the basis of application, the market is segregated into anesthesia, emergency medicine, and others. The anesthesia segment accounted garnered the major share 2020, and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period, owing to increase in prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases such as cardiovascular diseases, respiratory diseases, diabetes, cancer, and other lung injuries.

By end user, the market is fragmented into hospitals, clinics, and ambulatory surgical centers. The hospital segment accounted for maximum market revenue in 2020, and is anticipated to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period. This is attributed to rise in number of hospitals and infrastructural & economic development, especially in emerging countries.

Region wise, the coated endotracheal tube market is analyzed across North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and LAMEA. North America dominated the market in 2020, accounting for the highest share, and is anticipated to maintain this trend throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to increase in case of pulmonary conditions, pneumonia, cancer, and other conditions, thus rise in demand for coated endotracheal tube in such diseases are a major factor that contributes toward the growth of the coated endotracheal tube market. However, as per coated endotracheal tube market forecast, Asia-Pacific is projected to register the highest growth rate from 2021 to 2030.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

By intubation, the orotracheal intubation segment held the largest market share in 2020 and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period.

By application, the anesthesia segment held the largest market share in 2020 and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period.

By end user, the hospitals segment held the largest market share in 2020 and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period.

