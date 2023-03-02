Rapid Growth of Plastic Extrusion Machine Market Projected to Reach $7,930.4 Million Forecast by 2027

The global plastic extrusion machines market is projected to reach $7,930.4 million, At a CAGR of 4.5% forecast to 2027

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, March 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Plastic Extrusion Machine Market refers to the global market for machines used in the manufacturing of plastic products through the process of extrusion. Extrusion is a process of creating plastic products by melting plastic pellets or granules and forcing them through a die to create a continuous profile of the desired shape and size.

The global plastic extrusion machines market size was valued at $6,303.0 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $7,930.4 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.5% from 2020 to 2027

The plastic extrusion machine market is driven by the growing demand for plastic products in various industries such as construction, automotive, and packaging. Plastic extrusion machines are used to produce a wide range of products, including pipes, tubes, sheets, films, and profiles.

Leading market players in the global Plastic Extrusion Machine Market include:

Bausano & Figli SpA, Costruzioni Meccaniche Luigi Bandera SpA, Kabra ExtrusionTechnik Ltd., KraussMaffei Group, Milacron Holdings Corp., Reifenhäuser GmbH & Co. KG Maschinenfabrik, The Japan Steel Works, Toshiba Machine Co., Ltd., UNION Officine Meccaniche SpA, and Windsor Machines Limited.

The market is segmented based on machine type, application, and geography. The main types of plastic extrusion machines include single screw extruders, twin screw extruders, and co-extruders. The applications of plastic extrusion machines include packaging, construction, automotive, medical, and others.

The market is expected to grow in the coming years due to the increasing demand for plastic products in emerging economies, as well as the development of new technologies that enable the production of high-quality plastic products at a lower cost. However, environmental concerns related to plastic waste and regulations aimed at reducing plastic consumption could impact the growth of the market.

Regional Analysis:

Region-wise, the global Plastic Extrusion Machine market analysis is conducted across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, France, Germany, Italy, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa). In 2020, Asia-Pacific was the highest contributor to the global Plastic Extrusion Machine market share, and LAMEA is anticipated to secure a leading position during the forecast period

