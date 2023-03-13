SPREP Launches 30th Anniversary Logo

24 February 2023, Apia – The Secretariat of the Pacific Regional Environment Programme (SPREP) today launched its new logo to commemorate the 30th Anniversary of the signing of the SPREP Treaty, when our Members established SPREP as the Pacific’s intergovernmental environment organisation and its Secretariat in Apia, Samoa.

It also launched the theme for the celebrations – “A Sustainable, Transformative and Resilient SPREP for a Blue Pacific.”

SPREP Director General, Mr Sefanaia Nawadra, said the logo and theme reflect the Secretariat’s commitment to continue working towards being a sustainable, transformative and resilient organisation able to tackle the many issues and challenges facing the Pacific environment today.

“This year, as we celebrate our 30th anniversary, we renew our commitment to work in partnership with our Members, partners and donors, to implement our strategic plan and achieve our vision of “A resilient Pacific environment sustaining our livelihoods and natural heritage in harmony with our cultures.” Mr Nawadra said.

The Secretariat is hosting a range of activities throughout the year to commemorate 30 years of serving the Pacific, centering around SPREP Day - 16 June, the date of the SPREP Treaty signing in Apia in 1993.

The first SPREP offices were located at Vaitele Tai, Samoa in renovated agricultural warehouse with a staff of 37. Since then, through the support of the Government of Samoa, our members and partners we moved to our built for purpose permanent campus and have grown to become an organisation of close to 150 staff from not only its 21 Pacific island Members, but also its five metropolitan Members of Australia, France, New Zealand, United Kingdom, and the United States of America.

While SPREP’s headquarters are based in Vailima, Samoa, its presence in the Pacific has also expanded to include offices in Fiji, Solomon Islands, Vanuatu, and the Republic of the Marshall Islands.

“In celebrating 30 years of serving our Pacific region, we are provided an opportune time to reflect on how far we’ve come, taking with us all that we have learned from the people and entities who have worked and contributed their knowledge and expertise to our organisation, to forge our way ahead with renewed enthusiasm,” Mr Nawadra added.

For more information, please contact Ms Miraneta Williams-Hazelman, at [email protected].

