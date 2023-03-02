DownloadThis to Help Internet Users Save Any Form of Media in a Few Clicks
A Convenient and Free SolutionORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Media software company DownloadThis has announced the launch of its latest digital tool: a one-stop shop for all of its users’ downloading needs.
This is a 100% free online solution—visitors simply visit the website, plug in their desired media URL into the search bar, and wait for it to become a downloadable file in either a video or image format.
For sites without an accessible URL, such as the mobile versions of Twitter and Tiktok, users can instead use the “share” option to generate their link. The DownloadThis tool will save any associated media on the post or webpage.
Stacy Weeks Dixon commented, "I have been asked how to download Miss Rachel videos from YouTube. I thought I'd share my trick: There's this site where you just copy and paste the YouTube URL and it downloads it to your phone in the files folder. It's awesome and legit—no more YouTube Premium for us! This site is amazing and downloads everything we need right to our phone or tablet."
A Way to Enjoy Any Form of Media, Whenever and Wherever
Since DownloadThis’ tool is compatible with both image and video formats, it is a helpful resource for saving and sharing media from almost any website that includes videos, pictures, or music—especially if it doesn’t already provide an option for doing so.
Users can download from:
● YouTube
● TikTok
● And more!
The tool’s one-click functionality enables users to instantly access any file they want. This easy-to-use interface makes it a perfect choice for anyone seeking to store their favorite media, including:
● Parents who want YouTube episodes of Mrs. Rachel, Cocomelon, and other popular shows saved for their kids to enjoy on the go.
● Business owners gathering TikToks, Instagram Reels, and other social media posts about their brand for marketing research.
● Students who need to download course materials from their school’s website.
● Musicians searching for new downloadable music files to use on their next project.
DownloadThis is compatible with Windows, Mac OS, Android, and iOS devices. The website’s blog page also includes several guides and informational posts to help users make the most of the tool.
About DownloadThis
DownloadThis is a simple tool that helps users download any file they want using a URL. In one click, it can save media from websites like YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and more.
DownloadThis is free to use and accessible from both desktop and mobile devices. To begin downloading your media or learn more about the tool, please visit downloadthis.com.
