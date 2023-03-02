Babyletto Celebrates Women’s History Month with New Crib Bedding Print
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, March 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This March, modern nursery furnishings brand Babyletto will release a Women in History colorway as part of a recently refreshed bedding category made with 100 percent organic muslin cotton. Hand-drawn by bedding designer Clementine Kids, this new print honors 20 pioneering women who have inspired people around the world over the centuries.
"The Women in History collection aims to educate and inspire a future generation by celebrating some of the world’s most remarkable leaders, who were trailblazers in their fields and will teach our little ones that no dream is too big,” says Sarah Mahon, Babyletto Brand Manager and Spokesperson.
This permanent collection features mini and full-size crib sheets, swaddles, quilts and changing pad covers as well as bassinet and midi crib sheets specially made to fit the best-selling Yuzu 8-in-1 Convertible All-Stages Crib. The Women in History print makes for the perfect educational addition to any evening story time.
20 diverse female leaders include:
Activists
• Rosa Parks
• Clara Barton
• Harriet Tubman
• Wangari Maathai
• Sojourner Truth
Political, Military, & Historical Rulers
• Nefertiti
• Patsy Mink
• Cleopatra
• Susan Ahn Cuddy
Exploration & Sports
• Sacagawea
• Marie Curie
• Amelia Earhart
• Alice Coachman
• Kalpana Chawla
Arts & Humanities
• Billie Holiday
• Maria Tallchief
• Wong Liu Tsong
• Hypatia
• Anne Frank
• Frida Kahlo
“This collection and the rest of the Babyletto bedding assortment has been thoughtfully and consciously crafted from the inside out,” states Mahon, “Organically grown materials, socially responsible production processes, and now empowering stories are all striking a chord with our customers.”
Babyletto bedding achieves renowned Global Organic Textile Standards (GOTS) Certification, meeting stringent environmental criteria and social responsibility standards along the entire supply chain process. Made with cotton fibers grown without chemicals, pesticides or GMOs, the muslin weave is lightweight and breathable, making it a sustainable choice for parents looking for a bedding option that will last as their baby grows and become softer with each wash.
Women in History bedding prices start from $25 and will be available this week on Babyletto.com.
About Babyletto: Babyletto inspires parents to express themselves in the nursery with stylish and versatile modern nursery furniture that is well-made, consciously crafted, tested for safety and healthier for the home. For over 11 years Babyletto has designed the most awarded and recognized modern nursery furniture, like the best-selling Hudson Crib. These modern and thoughtful nursery essentials from cribs and dressers to seating and mattresses feel like an extension of parents’ personal style and empower them to create beautiful and safe nurseries. Babyletto has sold to over 1 million parents. Please find more information at www.babyletto.com, facebook.com/babyletto or Instagram @babyletto.
Michelle Cassidy
Babyletto
press@babyletto.com