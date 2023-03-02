STEPHEN LEE STANLEY: THE ROAD TO REDEMPTION
Stephen Lee Stanley shares a story of a private investigator struggling in his personal and professional life in his book, Cobalt Blues.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Written by a skilled author, this book will keep readers guessing and leave them wanting longer after the final chapter. Let Stephen Lee Stanley present readers his book Cobalt Blues and do its magic of mystery!
Johnny Cobalt is a private investigator struggling in his personal and professional life. He is a Christian grappling with how to reconcile his actions with his faith while facing trust issues with police, a complicated relationship with his partner, and a difficult romance. He is also in a moral compromise with a dangerous gangster. Realizing the only way to find redemption is to submit to his faith and let go of control. He needs to trust in God's plan rather than fixing things by his own means.
Cobalt Blues is a must-read for fans of mystery, thriller, and suspense novels. It is a highly entertaining and well-written book that is sure to keep readers engaged.
Stephen Lee Stanley, who has experience as both an engineer and a preacher, provides a unique perspective to his most recent work, enhancing it with detailed insight into the protagonist's moral and spiritual conflicts. He skillfully incorporates themes of personal growth and atonement into a compelling story to produce an engaging read that won't let readers put the book down.
Don't miss the opportunity to grab a copy of Cobalt Blues. Available for purchase on Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and other digital book stores worldwide!
Other