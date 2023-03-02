STEPHEN LEE STANLEY: COBALT’S COMEBACK OF REDEMPTION
Stephen Lee Stanley publishes a mind-bending puzzle book for readers around the globe.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Get ready for a mind-bending puzzle that will keep readers guessing until the end. Look no further than this latest detective novel, Cobalt Blues, where the twists and turns never stop coming.
Stephen Lee Stanley releases his book Cobalt Blues. One of the issues of the story is trust. Johnny is struggling with trust issues in many aspects of his life. He has a complicated relationship with the police; he often finds himself at odds with them. He also has a difficult relationship with his partner, who he is not always sure he can rely on. And, he has a moral compromise with a dangerous gangster, making him question what is right and what is wrong. He realizes that the only way to find redemption is to submit to his faith and let go of control. He needs to trust in God's plan for his life rather than trying to fix things by his means.
Cobalt Blues promises a gripping experience for mystery, thriller, and suspense enthusiasts. The book showcases a captivating and skillfully crafted story that guarantees to keep readers hooked from start to finish. This book is not just entertaining but also well-written that will appeal to all readers of these genres.
Grab a copy of Cobalt Blues now! Available for purchase on Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and other digital book stores worldwide!
