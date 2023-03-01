Lawsuit Alert: Investors with over $100,000 in Losses from NASDAQ: CGNT purchases between February 2021 and June 2022 should contact the Shareholders Foundation

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit was filed for certain investors in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGNT).

Investors who purchased Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGNT) shares between February 2, 2021 and June 28, 2022 in excess of $100,000 have certain options and there are short and strict deadlines running. Deadline: May 1, 2023. Those NASDAQ: CGNT investors should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.

On March 1 2023, a lawsuit was filed against Cognyte Software Ltd in the U.S. The plaintiff alleges that on December 16, 2021, Meta, the parent company of Facebook, issued a "Threat Report" based on results from its months-long investigation into the surveillance-for‑hire industry, revealing that Cognyte Software Ltd. (along with six private companies) regularly targeted, without their knowledge, journalists, dissidents, critics of authoritarian regimes, families of opposition, and human rights activists around the world, and collected intelligence on these people by manipulating them to reveal information and/or by compromising their devices and accounts, in violation of Facebook's multiple community standards and Terms of Service, and that as a result, Meta disabled Cognyte Software Ltd's ability to use its platforms, shared its findings with security researchers, other platforms, and policymakers, issued Cease and Desist warnings, and alerted the nearly 50,000 individuals who were believed to be targeted to help them strengthen the security of their accounts.

Those who purchased NASDAQ: CGNT shares should contact the Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

CONTACT:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

+1 (858) 779-1554

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com

3111 Camino Del Rio North

Suite 423

San Diego, CA 92108

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio legal monitoring and a settlement claim filing service, which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Any referenced cases, investigations, and/or settlements are not filed/initiated/reached and/or are not related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is only provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.