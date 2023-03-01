Texas Wins Governor’s Cup For Record-Shattering 11th Consecutive Year

March 1, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that Texas won Site Selection Magazine's Governor's Cup for a record-shattering 11th consecutive year and 19th win overall—records unmatched by any other state.

"I am proud to again accept the Governor's Cup recognizing Texas as the nation’s leader in attracting job-creating business investments," said Governor Abbott. "Texas truly is America’s economic engine, and we stand apart as a model for the nation. When choosing where to relocate or expand their businesses, more and more innovative industry leaders find themselves at home in our state. I congratulate the exceptional economic development teams at the local, regional, and state level who have worked so diligently to attract and retain these growing businesses and the jobs they create in diverse communities across this great state. Today, as we celebrate 11 years of excellence with another Governor’s Cup win, we look to the future. Working together, we continue to build the Texas of tomorrow.”

The Governor was joined for the announcement at a press conference on the front steps of the Governor's Mansion by Site Selection Magazine Editor-in-Chief Mark Arend, Texarkana Mayor Bob Bruggeman, Plano Mayor John Muns, members of the Texas Legislature, and other business and economic development leaders.

Awarded annually by Site Selection since 1978, the Governor's Cup recognizes the nation’s top-performing state for job-creating business relocations and expansions. Site Selection publishes information for expansion-planning decision-makers, including CEOs, corporate real estate executives, facility planners, human resource managers, and consultants to corporations.