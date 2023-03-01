Daniel Dore's 'The Red Widow Group' Hits Online Bookshelves
EINPresswire.com/ -- Canadian author Daniel Dore is proud to announce the release of his latest book, "The Red Widow Group," a thrilling science fiction novel that promises to take readers on an exciting journey through space and beyond.
The book centers around Sherry-Ann Lebronski, a housewife who suddenly finds herself leading the largest military force in the galaxy after her husband's untimely death. With willpower and determination, Sherry discovers she possesses mystical powers that can save her and her crew from an ancient enemy known as the Donderi. The Donderi will stop at nothing to enslave all planets in the Alliance, but Sherry, with her newfound powers, may be their only hope.
Readers can expect a fast-paced story with plenty of action and adventure as Sherry embarks on an intergalactic journey that will determine the fate of the Alliance. The novel is the first in a three-part series that continues with "The New Alliance" and "The Tyrant's End."
As an author with Tourette's syndrome and ADHD, Dore credits his challenges with helping him focus his mind when writing. With his unique perspective, Dore has crafted a thrilling and imaginative story that seeks to capture the attention of science fiction enthusiasts and casual readers alike.
The book "The Red Widow Group" is now available in bookstores and online retailers.
About The Author:
Daniel Dore is a multi-talented Canadian author who has worked as a construction worker, customer service expert, and now, a passionate writer. Dore, who has Tourette syndrome and ADHD, has found that his conditions have helped him focus his mind when writing. When he's not crafting imaginative stories, Dore enjoys spending time with his grandchildren. Living in the Montreal, Quebec region, Dore draws inspiration from his multicultural surroundings, which is reflected in his books. He dreams of pursuing writing as more than a hobby, but his work keeps him in good physical shape for now.
https://www.amazon.com/Red-Widow-Group-Golden-Donderi-ebook/dp/B0B627XSZ7?ref_=ast_author_dp
Daniel Dore
