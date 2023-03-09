Buying traditional items becomes convenient with LoveNspire’s online ethnic store

Ethnic Home Decor Store In USA Ethnic Event Decor Nidhi Soon Ruperee @ MOMpreneur

Michigan based LoveNspire offers more than 2000 ethnic products to its customers for traditional festivities and more all across USA, Europe and Canada.

Driven by Love Inspired by Culture” — Nidhi Ruperee

STEVENSVILLE, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Michigan based LoveNspire offers more than 2000 ethnic products to its customers for traditional festivities and more all across USA, Europe and Canada.Indian immigrants are no strangers to the feeling of being left out of the traditional festivities back home. This is why they try to replicate the fervor of celebrating such occasions in their second home in the US. Indian special occasions require a lot of preparation and of course, sourcing affordable ethnic products in the USA is no walk in the park. Even if they are sourced, they are almost always pricey. LoveNspire aims to bridge that gap with their online ethnic store. A brainchild of Nidhi Ruperee, LoveNspire is a gifting and ethnic store based in Michigan that sells all kinds of handmade traditional items for Indian special occasions. With their recently revamped website, they aim to focus more on quality products, a better customer service and customization.“Best in class customer service and ease of accessibility for our customers is our main goal with our updated website. For instance, we have a simple registration process on our website allowing customers to place and track orders with ease. This year we have also associated with retail company Michaels to widen our reach” says Nidhi.Lovenspire’s online store has:More than 2000 handmade ethnic products ranging from jewelry, gifting, and décor items.All products are handmade by a team of more than 500 artisans and 100 partners in various fields.Customization option available for customers seeking more personalized products.Free shipping available on orders above $35 and a 30-day easy return policy for their customers.Return gift and corporate gifting options apart from ethnic product collection.More than 1700 positive reviews from their customer base in USA, Canada and Europe.The Story Behind LoveNspire:For Nidhi, her sewing skills and a demand for face masks during the 2020 COVID pandemic soon transpired into increasing demand for handmade products for Indian festivities such as Raksha Bandhan, desi weddings and Indian favors. When demand transcended borders and started pouring in from Europe and Canada, Nidhi came up with the idea of assembling a team of skilled artisans from India. This kickstarted her journey of designing, sourcing and expanding her ethnic product collection to what it is today.Nidhi says, “Working with Indian Artisans and making a difference in their lives is a dream come true. It keeps me in touch with my roots, which I am proud of.”The name LoveNspire is a culmination of two words close to Nidhi’s heart, “Love” and “Inspiration” where their slogan reads “Driven by Love and Inspired by Culture”.A working mom, Nidhi says, “Among everything else, these two words are the driving force for all things humans live for. And these words are exactly what motivates me and my team to work closely with our valued customers every day, to make their experience with us worth it.”For further assistance or order related queries customers can visit LoveNspire’s website or Whatsapp at +1866-696-6688 between 8:00 am to 5:00 pm (EST), seven days a week.

