Westland Insurance acquires Canada’s leading music insurance broker, Shephard Ashmore Insurance Inc.

Canada’s largest independent insurance broker continues to grow across Canada with exciting addition to its Corporate Advisory & Specialty practice

/EIN News/ -- Surrey, BC/Territories of the Coast Salish (Kwantlen, Katzie, Semiahmoo, Tsawwassen First Nations), March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westland Insurance, Canada’s largest independently owned insurance broker, today announced that it has acquired Shephard Ashmore Insurance Inc. in Vancouver, B.C.

Shephard Ashmore has been Canada’s leading music insurance brokerage for over 40 years. They pioneered music insurance programs for independent artists in the late 1970s, and today they count some of the biggest names in show business as clients. Shephard Ashmore provides insurance and risk management solutions for major tours, festivals, and events, and provides custom policies for the assets of artists and entertainers. Peter Parkin and his Shephard Ashmore team will join Front Row Insurance Brokers as part of Westland’s Corporate Advisory & Specialty practice.

Front Row Insurance Brokers is one of the largest and most respected film and entertainment brokers in North America. They offer fast insurance and risk management solutions to the entertainment industry, including film production, music, theatre, live performance, and commercial photographers. Front Row has eight offices across North America including Vancouver, Calgary, Toronto, Montreal, Halifax, Los Angeles, Nashville, and New York.

"We’re thrilled to add Shephard Ashmore’s talent and expertise to our market-leading entertainment team,” says Jamie Lyons, President & CEO of Westland. "We look forward to expanding their music specialty across Front Row’s platform in Canada, the U.S., and internationally.”

- 30 -

Jessica Thiessen Westland Insurance Group Ltd. 7782887894 mediaenquiry@westlandinsurance.ca