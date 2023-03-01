One World Products Engages ClearThink IR to Lead Expanded Investor Relations Program

/EIN News/ -- Focused on Increasing Awareness and Enhancing Stockholder Value

LAS VEGAS, NV, March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – One World Products, Inc. (the “Company,”) (OTCQB: OWPC), the largest Black-controlled, fully-licensed hemp and cannabis producer in Colombia, today announced that it has retained ClearThink IR, a strategic advisory firm, to develop and deploy a comprehensive investor outreach and communications program.



“We believe we are now ready to enter the commercialization and growth phase of our business, as our licenses and agreements are in place in Colombia, our extraction equipment is on-site in Colombia and we have production and marketing deals in the works,” stated, Isiah Thomas, Chairman and CEO of One World Products. We are now also looking to improve our capital markets positioning by increasing our visibility and awareness to potential new shareholders.”

Thomas continued, “As we look to all of this positive momentum, our Board and management believe it is an appropriate time to retain a proactive strategic investor relations firm to help us reach new potential investors and effectively communicate our investment thesis. We are confident that ClearThink IR will help us more effectively communicate our strategy, business objectives and corporate milestones to a wider audience of sophisticated investors and improve our visibility and awareness.”

Brian Loper, Senior VP and Account Manager of ClearThink, commented, “Under Isiah’s leadership, One World Products has laid strong groundwork and is now ready to begin its ramp up of production and sales. With licenses, solid relationships and a growth plan in-place, we believe One World Product’s investment proposition is compelling, and the ClearThink IR team is eager to elevate the company's IR efforts. These efforts will include implementing a comprehensive targeting strategy to communicate a more clear and concise message to an expanded audience of relevant investors that we expect, over time, should help unlock and drive stockholder value.

ClearThink IR is a consulting firm known for its ability to connect underfollowed and undervalued smaller reporting companies with sophisticated institutional investors, buy-side and sell-side analysts, retail brokerage firms and accredited individual investors. Leveraging decades of cumulative experience, ClearThink IR develops strategies to help clients effectively communicate with the investment community and works to increase their exposure through targeted outreach and transparent positioning. ClearThink IR helps public companies deliver the right message to the right audience. Over time, ClearThink IR helps its clients navigate up the Wall Street value chain and to help them secure a reasonable valuation by broadening their audience, expanding institutional ownership and ensuring clear, consistent communication with the public.

About One World Products, Inc. (OTCQB: OWPC)

One World Products is the largest Black-controlled, fully licensed hemp and cannabis producer with offices in Las Vegas, Nevada, and offices and operations in Bogota and Popayan, Colombia. One World Products planted its first crop of cannabis in 2018 at its cultivation site in Popayan, Colombia, and began harvesting commercially in the first quarter of 2020.

As an ascendant international hemp and cannabis company focused on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) standards, the recently announced Isiah International/One World Products/AMUNAFRO consortium controls approximately 1.2 million acres of land in Colombia focused on the licensed production of industrial hemp for integration into sustainable, carbon-reducing products made throughout the world. The Company expects to supply its global clients with the highest quality industrial and commercial applications for cannabis, hemp, and hemp products, including derivatives in crude oil, distillate, and isolate forms with industrial-scale production to serve global cannabis and hemp demand. Its products will be produced and tested according to GAP, GMP and ISO standards.

For more information, please visit https://oneworldproducts.com/.

#HempIsTheNewPlastic (TM)

About Isiah Thomas and ISIAH International, LLC

Isiah Thomas was inducted into the National Basketball Association (NBA) Hall of Fame in 2000 after spending his entire career with the Detroit Pistons. He was a 12-time NBA All-Star, a two-time NBA champion, the 1990 NBA Finals Most Valuable Player, and named as one of the 50 Greatest Players in NBA History. Today, Mr. Thomas serves as an analyst for NBA TV and is an accomplished and highly respected international business executive and investor. His portfolio of companies was developed through Isiah International, Inc., which invests in companies with strong market positions and growth potential.

Mr. Thomas' business interests include sports and entertainment, real estate, waste management, hemp, cannabis, and a CBD personal products company, among others. In addition, Mr. Thomas has developed a very successful champagne business, Cheurlin Champagnes. He has cultivated excellent relationships with the grower, employees, and the French government. As a result, he now owns the proprietary genetics for the Champagne grapes he produces and has perfected an international import/export system for the global distribution of the product. More information is available at www.isiahinternational.com.

Mr. Thomas previously served on the Chicago Stock Exchange's Board of Governors, was a co-founder of the NBA's Toronto Raptors, Popcorn Indiana, and was a member of the Board of Get-in Chicago, an organization that focused on preventing gang violence in Chicago. He is a Distinguished Alumnus of Indiana University, where he earned his Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice. He also received his Master of Education from the University of California at Berkeley.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." Such statements may be preceded by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential," or similar words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, and cannot be predicted or quantified and consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement or statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement was made, except to the extent required by applicable securities laws.

Investor Contact:

ClearThink IR

bloper@clearthink.capital

602-785-4120