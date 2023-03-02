Cloud Payments Announces Partnership with Ibanera to Enhance Web3 Mobile Payments

Ibanera

Mobile technology with web3 enablement for fiat ramping of digital assets

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cloud Payments, a mobile technology provider that offers mobile payments, today announced its partnership with Ibanera, a digital banking and payments company, to power Ibanera’s mobile payments ecosystem, enhancing user experiences and banking accessibility.

“We are very pleased to have established a strategic partnership with Ibanera for access to bank accounts and licenses that enable onramping and cross border transfer of digital assets for our clients.” Mike Love, CEO of Cloud Payments.

Cloud Payments partnership with Ibanera provides for greater market penetration for consumer engagement domestically and abroad, improving cross border payments, and inclusive banking access for the unbanked. Secure and scalable mobile technology will allow consumers to fully realize web3 engagement with DLT and digital assets, including NFTs. The partnership gives businesses and other institutions access to a fully mobile environment for turnkey deployment of mobile technologies with embedded banking and payments, including card purchasing crypto currencies and NFTs, fiat ramping through bank transfers, and instant issue of prepaid cards linked to the users’ stored value accounts.

“We are excited to partner with Cloud Payments to provide mobile payments technology,” said Michael Carbonara, CEO of Ibanera. “The enhanced digital asset and web3 environment in the mobile ecosystem provides for a convenient, scalable tools easily deployable to consumers.”

About Cloud Payments

Cloud Payments, a wholly owned subsidiary of mobile wallet unicorn Fintiv Inc, is a global leader in digital payment and embedded finance ecosystems. It deploys patented, industry-leading technology to optimize consumer and merchant payments, simultaneously enabling clients to transition from legacy payment systems into the Digital Economy. Established in 2019, Cloud Payments is based in Austin, Texas, and serves a client base with safe and secure Web2.0 and Web3.0 solutions. For more information, visit www.cloudpayments.com.

About Ibanera

Ibanera is a global digital banking platform. We develop tailored fintech solutions for banks, corporations and entrepreneurs worldwide. Ibanera specializes in banking, cross-border payments, currency conversion, mobile banking, and merchant services. Ibanera has leveraged strategic partnerships with ComplyAdvantage and Jumio to expand Know Your Customer (KYC) and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) compliance programs. Regulated in the United States, Canada, Europe and Singapore, Ibanera positions itself as a competitive fintech leader with a credible global footprint. For more information, visit www.ibanera.com.

