President of the Republic of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić made a phone call to Ilham Aliyev

AZERBAIJAN, March 1 - 01 March 2023, 17:30

President of the Republic of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on March 1.

During the phone conversation, Aleksandar Vučić said he would not be able to participate in the Summit-Level Meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement Contact Group in Baku because of the dialogue between Serbia and Kosovo organized in Brussels, adding the minister of foreign affairs would represent Serbia in the Baku event. The Serbian President briefed the Azerbaijani leader on the progress of this dialogue.

Aleksandar Vučić noted that he places great emphasis on comprehensive development of Serbia-Azerbaijan relations based on mutual respect, understanding and support.

The Azerbaijani President hailed an Azerbaijan-Serbia strategic partnership dynamically developing thanks to personal relations of the two nations’ heads of state, and expressed hope that this year would also be successful for bilateral relations.

During the conversation, the sides shared their views on the energy topic and other issues of mutual interest.

