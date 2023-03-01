Students Compete in Marketing & Hospitality Skills at Annual Maine DECA Conference

Maine DECA (formerly Distributive Education Clubs of America) held its annual Career and Development Conference in Auburn at the Hilton Garden Hotel on February 28th. DECA is an association of marketing, hospitality, finance, and entrepreneur students.

During the Conference, 30 students from Oxford Hills Regional Technical Center competed in marketing and hospitality categories and FOCUS training conducted leadership activities and team-building exercises.

Maine Department of Education Maine School Safety Center’s Wendy Robichaud was one of five judges that helped out at the conference.

“Even though it was a snow day, these students still showed up,” said Robichaud. “Congratulations, to these amazing students!”