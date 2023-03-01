SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Activision Blizzard, Inc. - ATVI

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (“Activision” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ATVI). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Activision and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On February 3, 2023, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission announced that Activision had “agreed to pay $35 million to settle charges that it failed to maintain disclosure controls and procedures to ensure that the company could assess whether its disclosures pertaining to its workforce were adequate. The company also settled charges that it violated an SEC whistleblower protection rule.”

On this news, Activision’s stock price fell $5.53 per share, or 7.17%, over the following two trading days, to close at $71.58 per share on February 6, 2023.

