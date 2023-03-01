Submit Release
FTAI Infrastructure Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter 2022 Results, Declares Dividend of $0.03 per Share of Common Stock

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP) (the “Company” or “FTAI Infrastructure”) today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2022. The Company’s consolidated comparative financial statements and key performance measures are attached as an exhibit to this press release.

Financial Overview

(in thousands, except per share data)            
Selected Financial Results Three Months Ended
December 31, 2022		       Year Ended
December 31, 2022
Net Loss Attributable to Stockholders $ (60,863 )     $ (177,241 )
Basic Loss per Share of Common Stock $ (0.59 )     $ (1.73 )
Diluted Loss per Share of Common Stock $ (0.59 )     $ (1.73 )
Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 1,808       $ 61,028  
Adjusted EBITDA - Four core segments (1)(2)                         $ 9,466       $
 88,072  

_______________________________
(1)  For definitions and reconciliations of non-GAAP measures, please refer to the exhibit to this press release.
(2)  Excludes Sustainability and Energy Transition and Corporate and Other segments

Fourth Quarter 2022 Dividends

On March 1, 2023, the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) declared a cash dividend on its common stock of $0.03 per share for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, payable on March 28, 2023 to the holders of record on March 14, 2023.

Business Highlights

  • As previously disclosed, Q4 consolidated results were impacted by an extended maintenance outage at Long Ridge to repair damage to a gas turbine
    • Impact to Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $18 million compared to Q3’22
    • Power plant returned to full operational status at the end of the fourth quarter and, to date, has operated near 100% capacity while continuing to produce excess gas
  • At Jefferson Terminal, completed and commissioned storage and related infrastructure for new 10-year marine export contract with Exxon; commenced on January 1, with full ramp-up expected by April 1
  • Repauno entered into a multi-year butane throughput contract (~15k bpd) with a major commodities trading firm which will commence in Q2’23
  • Transtar Q4 results impacted by the idling of a U.S. Steel blast furnace for the quarter; the blast furnace returned to operation during Q1’23 and volumes have normalized

Additional Information

For additional information that management believes to be useful for investors, please refer to the presentation posted on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, www.fipinc.com, and the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, when available on the Company's website.

Conference Call

In addition, management will host a conference call on Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time. The conference call may be accessed by registering via the following link https://register.vevent.com/register/BIba2c86be98334d0f922074dd08c18bf6. Once registered, participants will receive a dial-in and unique pin to access the call.

A simultaneous webcast of the conference call will be available to the public on a listen-only basis at www.fipinc.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 11:30 A.M. on Thursday, March 2, 2023 through 11:30 A.M. on Thursday, March 9, 2023 on https://ir.fipinc.com/news-events/events.

The information contained on, or accessible through, any websites included in this press release is not incorporated by reference into, and should not be considered a part of, this press release.

About FTAI Infrastructure Inc.

FTAI Infrastructure primarily invests in critical infrastructure with high barriers to entry across the rail, ports and terminals, and power and gas sectors that, on a combined basis, generate strong and stable cash flows with the potential for earnings growth and asset appreciation. FTAI Infrastructure is externally managed by an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group LLC, a leading, diversified global investment firm.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of trends and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. The Company can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained and such differences may be material. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements contained in this press release. For a discussion of some of the risks and important factors that could affect such forward-looking statements, see the sections entitled “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, which are available on the Company’s website (www.fipinc.com). In addition, new risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict or assess the impact of every factor that may cause its actual results to differ from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with regard thereto or change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based. This release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

For further information, please contact:

Alan Andreini
Investor Relations
FTAI Infrastructure Inc.
(646) 734-9414
aandreini@fortress.com


Exhibit - Financial Statements

FTAI INFRASTRUCTURE INC.
CONSOLIDATED AND COMBINED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)
(Dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

  Three Months Ended
December 31,		   Year Ended
December 31,
    2022       2021       2022       2021  
Revenues              
Total revenues $ 71,391     $ 47,545     $ 261,966     $ 120,219  
               
Expenses              
Operating expenses   59,926       32,335       208,157       98,541  
General and administrative   2,755       2,564       10,891       8,737  
Acquisition and transaction expenses   982       5,966       16,844       14,826  
Management fees and incentive allocation to affiliate   3,079       4,394       12,964       15,638  
Depreciation and amortization   18,298       15,116       70,749       54,016  
Total expenses   85,040       60,375       319,605       191,758  
               
Other (expense) income              
Equity in losses of unconsolidated entities   (19,417 )     (4,689 )     (67,399 )     (13,499 )
(Loss) gain on sale of assets, net   (1,469 )           (1,603 )     16  
Interest expense   (21,133 )     (6,623 )     (53,239 )     (16,019 )
Other (expense) income   (1,025 )     (2,075 )     (3,169 )     (8,930 )
Total other expense   (43,044 )     (13,387 )     (125,410 )     (38,432 )
Loss before income taxes   (56,693 )     (26,217 )     (183,049 )     (109,971 )
Provision for (benefit from) income taxes   (618 )     (875 )     4,468       (3,630 )
Net loss   (56,075 )     (25,342 )     (187,517 )     (106,341 )
Less: Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests in consolidated subsidiaries   (9,606 )     (7,523 )     (33,933 )     (26,472 )
Less: Dividends and accretion expense of redeemable preferred stock   14,394             23,657        
Net loss attributable to stockholders and Former Parent $ (60,863 )   $ (17,819 )   $ (177,241 )   $ (79,869 )
               
Loss per share:              
Basic $ (0.59 )   $ (0.18 )   $ (1.73 )   $ (0.80 )
Diluted $ (0.59 )   $ (0.18 )   $ (1.73 )   $ (0.80 )
Weighted average shares outstanding:              
Basic   102,747,121       99,387,467       102,747,121       99,387,467  
Diluted   102,747,121       99,387,467       102,747,121       99,387,467  



FTAI INFRASTRUCTURE INC.
CONSOLIDATED AND COMBINED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)
(Dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

  December 31,
    2022       2021  
Assets      
Current assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 36,486     $ 49,872  
Restricted cash   113,156       251,983  
Accounts receivable, net   60,807       50,301  
Other current assets   67,355       60,828  
Total current assets   277,804       412,984  
Leasing equipment, net   34,907       36,012  
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net   71,015       71,547  
Property, plant, and equipment, net   1,673,808       1,517,594  
Investments   73,589       54,408  
Intangible assets, net   60,195       67,737  
Goodwill   260,252       257,137  
Other assets   26,829       24,882  
Total assets $ 2,478,399     $ 2,442,301  
       
Liabilities      
Current liabilities:      
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 136,048     $ 115,634  
Operating lease liabilities   7,045       2,899  
Other current liabilities   16,488       10,934  
Total current liabilities   159,581       129,467  
Debt, net   1,230,157       718,624  
Operating lease liabilities   63,147       67,505  
Other liabilities   236,130       64,659  
Total liabilities $ 1,689,015     $ 980,255  
       
Commitments and contingencies      
       
Redeemable preferred stock ($0.01 par value per share; 200,000,000 shares authorized; 300,000 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022; redemption amount of $448.2 million as of December 31, 2022)   264,590        
       
Equity      
Net Former Parent investment $     $ 1,617,601  
Common stock ($0.01 par value per share; 2,000,000,000 shares authorized; 99,445,074 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022)   994        
Additional paid in capital   911,599        
Accumulated deficit   (60,837 )      
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (300,133 )     (155,464 )
Stockholders' and Former Parent company equity   551,623       1,462,137  
Non-controlling interests in equity of consolidated subsidiaries   (26,829 )     (91 )
Total equity $ 524,794     $ 1,462,046  
Total liabilities, redeemable preferred stock and equity $ 2,478,399     $ 2,442,301  



FTAI INFRASTRUCTURE INC.
CONSOLIDATED AND COMBINED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)
(Dollar amounts in thousands, unless otherwise noted)

    Year Ended December 31,
      2022       2021  
Cash flows from operating activities:        
Net loss   $ (187,517 )   $ (106,341 )
Equity in losses of unconsolidated entities     67,399       13,499  
Loss (gain) on sale of assets     1,603       (16 )
Equity-based compensation     4,146       4,038  
Depreciation and amortization     70,749       54,016  
Change in deferred income taxes     3,982       (3,867 )
Change in fair value of non-hedge derivatives     (1,125 )     (2,220 )
Amortization of deferred financing costs     4,393       2,599  
Bad debt expense (recoveries)     575       74  
Amortization of bond discount     1,903        
Change in:        
Accounts receivable     (3,303 )     (26,798 )
Other assets     (7,799 )     (18,414 )
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities     7,013       15,494  
Management fees payable to affiliate           (19 )
Other liabilities     (4,709 )     6,239  
Net cash used in operating activities     (42,690 )     (61,716 )
         
Cash flows from investing activities:        
Investment in unconsolidated entities     (5,996 )     (55,223 )
Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired     (3,819 )     (627,090 )
Acquisition of property, plant and equipment     (217,141 )     (140,897 )
Investment in convertible promissory notes     (47,454 )     (10,000 )
Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment     7,144       4,494  
Net cash used in investing activities     (267,266 )     (828,716 )
         
Cash flows from financing activities:        
Proceeds from debt     519,025       451,100  
Payment of deferred financing costs     (13,605 )     (12,413 )
Proceeds from issuance of redeemable preferred stock     291,000        
Redeemable preferred stock issuance costs     (16,433 )      
Distributions to Manager     (78 )      
Capital contributions from non-controlling interests     732        
Distributions to non-controlling interests     (143 )      
Settlement of equity-based compensation     (593 )      
Net transfers from Former Parent     (617,322 )     698,179  
Cash dividends - common stock     (3,082 )      
Cash dividends - redeemable preferred stock     (1,758 )      
Net cash provided by financing activities     157,743       1,136,866  
         
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash     (152,213 )     246,434  
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period     301,855       55,421  
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period   $ 149,642     $ 301,855  

Key Performance Measures

The Chief Operating Decision Maker (“CODM”) utilizes Adjusted EBITDA as our key performance measure.

Adjusted EBITDA provides the CODM with the information necessary to assess operational performance, as well as make resource and allocation decisions. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) attributable to shareholders and Former Parent, adjusted (a) to exclude the impact of provision for (benefit from) income taxes, equity-based compensation expense, acquisition and transaction expenses, losses on the modification or extinguishment of debt and capital lease obligations, changes in fair value of non-hedge derivative instruments, asset impairment charges, incentive allocations, depreciation and amortization expense, interest expense, interest costs on pension and other pension expense benefits (“OPEB”) liabilities, and dividends and accretion expense related to redeemable preferred stock, (b) to include the impact of our pro-rata share of Adjusted EBITDA from unconsolidated entities, and (c) to exclude the impact of equity in earnings (losses) of unconsolidated entities and the non-controlling share of Adjusted EBITDA.

The following table sets forth a reconciliation of net loss attributable to stockholders and former parent to Adjusted EBITDA for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021:

  Three Months Ended
December 31,		   Year Ended
December 31,
(in thousands)   2022       2021       2022       2021  
Net loss attributable to stockholders and Former Parent $ (60,863 )   $ (17,819 )   $ (177,241 )   $ (79,869 )
Add: Provision for (benefit from) income taxes   (618 )     (875 )     4,468       (3,630 )
Add: Equity-based compensation expense   1,104       757       4,146       4,038  
Add: Acquisition and transaction expenses   982       5,966       16,844       14,826  
Add: Losses on the modification or extinguishment of debt and capital lease obligations                      
Add: Changes in fair value of non-hedge derivative instruments   (67 )     (241 )     (1,125 )     (2,220 )
Add: Asset impairment charges                      
Add: Incentive allocations                      
Add: Depreciation & amortization expense   18,298       15,116       70,749       54,016  
Add: Interest expense   21,133       6,623       53,239       16,019  
Add: Pro-rata share of Adjusted EBITDA from unconsolidated entities (1)   (8,063 )     18,328       13,939       29,095  
Add: Dividends and accretion expense of redeemable preferred stock   14,394             23,657        
Add: Interest costs on pension and OPEB liabilities   336       445       1,232       445  
Less: Equity in losses of unconsolidated entities   19,417       4,689       67,399       13,499  
Less: Non-controlling share of Adjusted EBITDA (2)   (4,245 )     (3,802 )     (16,279 )     (12,508 )
Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 1,808     $ 29,187     $ 61,028     $ 33,711  

__________________________________________________

(1) Includes the following items for the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021: (i) net loss of $(67,658) and $(11,838), (ii) interest expense of $28,702 and $5,611, (iii) depreciation and amortization expense of $28,399 and $12,443, (iv) acquisition and transaction expense of $616 and $104, (v) changes in fair value of non-hedge derivative instruments of $21,218 and $19,850, (vi) asset impairment of $2,280 and $2,146 and (vii) equity-based compensation of $382 and $779, respectively.

Includes the following items for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021: (i) net loss of $(19,474) and $(2,553), (ii) interest expense of $7,893 and $4,785, (iii) depreciation and amortization expense of $7,882 and $5,766, (iv) acquisition and transaction expense of $241 and $104, (v) changes in fair value of non-hedge derivative instruments of $(6,946) and $7,326, (vi) asset impairment of $2,247 and $2,121 and (vii) equity-based compensation of $94 and $779, respectively.

(2) Includes the following items for the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021: (i) equity-based compensation of $470 and $751, (ii) provision for income taxes of $670 and $52, (iii) interest expense of $5,491 and $3,370, (iv) depreciation and amortization expense of $9,699 and $8,411, (v) changes in fair value of non-hedge derivative instruments of $(53) and $(76), (vi) acquisition and transaction expenses of $1 and $—, and (vii) interest costs on pension and OPEB liabilities of $1 and $—, respectively.

Includes the following items for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021: (i) equity-based compensation of $119 and $131, (ii) provision for income taxes of $175 and $15, (iii) interest expense of $1,462 and $1,430, (iv) depreciation and amortization expense of $2,608 and $2,234, (v) changes in fair value of non-hedge derivative instruments of $(3) and $(8), and (vi) acquisition and transaction expenses of $(116) and $—, respectively.

The following tables sets forth a reconciliation of net loss attributable to stockholders and former parent to Adjusted EBITDA for our four core segments for the three months and year ended December 31, 2022:

  Three Months Ended December 31, 2022
(in thousands) Railroad Jefferson
Terminal		 Repauno Power and
Gas		 Four Core
Segments
Net loss attributable to stockholders and Former Parent $ 8,525   $ (9,620 ) $ (4,806 ) $ (16,875 ) $ (22,776 )
Add: Provision for (benefit from) income taxes   (1,104 )   765     165         (174 )
Add: Equity-based compensation expense   452     514     138         1,104  
Add: Acquisition and transaction expenses   184     64         100     348  
Add: Losses on the modification or extinguishment of debt and capital lease obligations                    
Add: Changes in fair value of non-hedge derivative instruments           (67 )       (67 )
Add: Asset impairment charges                    
Add: Incentive allocations                    
Add: Depreciation & amortization expense   5,036     10,131     2,267         17,434  
Add: Interest expense   69     6,578     530         7,177  
Add: Pro-rata share of Adjusted EBITDA from unconsolidated entities (3)               (6,802 )   (6,802 )
Add: Dividends and accretion expense of redeemable preferred stock            
Add: Interest costs on pension and OPEB liabilities   336                 336  
Less: Equity in losses of unconsolidated entities               16,964     16,964  
Less: Non-controlling share of Adjusted EBITDA (4)   (5 )   (3,929 )   (144 )       (4,078 )
Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 13,493   $ 4,503   $ (1,917 ) $ (6,613 ) $ 9,466  


  Year Ended December 31, 2022
(in thousands) Railroad Jefferson
Terminal		 Repauno Power and
Gas		 Four Core
Segments
Net loss attributable to stockholders and Former Parent $ 39,122   $ (35,623 ) $ (22,790 ) $ (61,298 ) $ (80,589 )
Add: Provision for (benefit from) income taxes   1,287     3,016     165         4,468  
Add: Equity-based compensation expense   1,531     2,020     595         4,146  
Add: Acquisition and transaction expenses   763     64         458     1,285  
Add: Losses on the modification or extinguishment of debt and capital lease obligations                    
Add: Changes in fair value of non-hedge derivative instruments           (1,125 )       (1,125 )
Add: Asset impairment charges                    
Add: Incentive allocations                    
Add: Depreciation & amortization expense   20,164     39,318     9,322         68,804  
Add: Interest expense   212     24,798     1,590         26,600  
Add: Pro-rata share of Adjusted EBITDA from unconsolidated entities (3)               18,341     18,341  
Add: Dividends and accretion expense of redeemable preferred stock                    
Add: Interest costs on pension and OPEB liabilities   1,232                 1,232  
Less: Equity in losses of unconsolidated entities               60,538     60,538  
Less: Non-controlling share of Adjusted EBITDA (4)   (25 )   (15,103 )   (500 )       (15,628 )
Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 64,286   $ 18,490   $ (12,743 ) $ 18,039   $ 88,072  

__________________________________________________

(3) Power and Gas

Includes the following items for the three months and year ended December 31, 2022: (i) net loss of $(16,964) and $(60,538), (ii) depreciation expense of $7,536 and $27,625, (iii) interest expense of $6,991 and $26,758, (iv) acquisition and transaction expense of $241 and $616, (v) changes in fair value of non-hedge derivative instruments of $(6,946) and $21,218, (vi) asset impairment of $2,246 and $2,280, and (vii) equity-based compensation of $94 and $382, respectively.

(4) Railroad

Includes the following items for the three months and year ended December 31, 2022: (i) equity-based compensation of $1 and $2, (ii) provision for income taxes of $— and $2, (iii) acquisition and transaction expenses of $1 and $1, (iv) interest costs on pension and OPEB liabilities of $— and $1 and (v) depreciation and amortization expense of $3 and $19, respectively.

Jefferson Terminal

Includes the following items for the three months and year ended December 31, 2022: (i) equity-based compensation of $111 and $440, (ii) provision for income taxes of $168 and $660, (iii) interest expense of $1,437 and $5,416, and (iv) depreciation and amortization expense of $2,213 and $8,587, respectively.

Repauno

Includes the following items for the three months and year ended December 31, 2022: (i) equity-based compensation of $6 and $28, (ii) interest expense of $25 and $75, (iii) depreciation and amortization expense of $108 and $442, (iv) changes in fair value of non-hedge derivative instruments of $(3) and $(53) and (v) provision for income taxes of $8 and $8, respectively.


Primary Logo

