Compass Diversified Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results

Premium Consumer Brands Drive Strong Full Year Financial Performance

/EIN News/ -- WESTPORT, Conn., March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Compass Diversified (NYSE: CODI) (“CODI” or the “Company”), an owner of leading middle market businesses, announced today its consolidated operating results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022.

“The quality and resilience of CODI’s subsidiary businesses were once again on display during our fourth quarter as we achieved solid financial performance,” said Elias Sabo, CEO of Compass Diversified. “End market demand for the majority of our core consumer brands remained strong, and we believe our high-quality, premium brands can take market share even in a difficult macroeconomic backdrop.”

Mr. Sabo continued, “As discussed at our Investor Day in January, while there are near-term market uncertainties brought on by rapidly changing monetary policy and inventory destocking at retail, we believe they are short-term in nature. We believe our group of market share-taking businesses can outperform the general market over the long-term, driving strong financial results and increasing shareholder value.”

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Summary vs. Same Year-Ago Period (where applicable)

  • Net sales up 6% to $594.9 million, and up 4% on a pro forma basis. For the full year 2022, net sales up 17% to $2.3 billion, and up 12% on a pro forma basis.
  • Branded consumer net sales up 11% to $371.0 million, and up 7% on a pro forma basis. For the full year 2022, branded consumer net sales up 23% to $1.4 billion, and up 14% on a pro forma basis.
  • Niche industrial net sales down 1% to $224.0 million. For the full year 2022, niche industrial net sales up 9% to $856.8 million.
  • Net loss of $11.8 million vs. net income of $25.9 million due to a $20.6 million impairment expense associated with the Company’s Ergobaby subsidiary. For the full year 2022, net income was $51.4 million vs. $126.8 million in the year-ago period, primarily due to the $72.8 million gain on the sale of Liberty Safe in August 2021.
  • Loss from continuing operations of $14.3 million vs. income from continuing operations of $25.9 million. For the full year 2022, income from continuing operations of $42.0 million vs. $46.4 million.
  • Adjusted Earnings, a non-GAAP financial measure, was $28.7 million vs. $37.1 million. For the full year 2022, Adjusted Earnings was up 17% to $158.6 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, was up 5% to $87.3 million. For the full year 2022, Adjusted EBITDA was up 20% to $369.8 million.
  • Paid a fourth quarter 2022 cash distribution of $0.25 per share on CODI's common shares in January 2023.

Recent Business Highlights

  • On November 3, 2022, CODI’s Manager appointed Kurt Roth as Partner and Head of Healthcare for Compass Group Management. In this role, Roth will work with the organization’s senior professionals to launch CODI’s new healthcare vertical.
  • On January 19, 2023, CODI hosted an Investor Day in New York City, showcasing its consumer businesses as well as the Company’s newest acquisition, PrimaLoft. A replay of the PrimaLoft and Compass Diversified presentations can be viewed here.
  • On January 19, 2023, CODI announced a $50 million share repurchase program, the first in the Company’s history.
  • On February 15, 2023, CODI announced the closing of the sale of Advanced Circuits for an enterprise value of $220 million. CODI expects to realize a pre-tax gain on the sale of Advanced Circuits of between $100 million to $110 million.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results

Net sales in the fourth quarter of 2022 were $594.9 million, up 6% compared to $559.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. For the full year 2022, net sales were $2.3 billion, up 17% compared to $1.9 billion a year ago. The increase was due to strong performance in the Company’s branded consumer subsidiaries. On a pro forma basis, assuming CODI had acquired Lugano and PrimaLoft on January 1, 2021, net sales were up 4% in the fourth quarter of 2022 and up 12% in 2022.

Branded consumer net sales, pro forma for the Lugano and PrimaLoft acquisitions, increased 7% in the fourth quarter of 2022 to $371.0 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2021 and increased to $1.5 billion in 2022, an increase of 14% as compared to 2021. Niche industrial net sales decreased 1% in the fourth quarter of 2022 to $224.0 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2021 and increased to $856.8 million in 2022 which is an increase of 9% as compared to 2021.

Net loss in the fourth quarter of 2022 was $11.8 million compared to net income of $25.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Net loss from continuing operations for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $14.3 million compared to $25.9 million in net income from continuing operations in the fourth quarter of 2021. For the full year 2022, net income was $51.4 million compared to $126.8 million a year ago, and income from continuing operations was $42.0 million compared to $46.4 million a year ago. The decrease in both periods were primarily attributable to higher SG&A and interest expenses, as well as a $20.6 million impairment expense associated with the Company’s Ergobaby subsidiary. Additionally, the Company’s net income in 2021 included a $72.8 million gain from the sale of Liberty Safe in August 2021. Operating income for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $19.6 million compared to $39.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 due to the impairment expense associated with Ergobaby. For the full year 2022, operating income increased 7% to $175.6 million compared to $164.7 million a year ago.

Adjusted Earnings (see “Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below) for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $28.7 million compared to $37.1 million a year ago. The decrease was a result of financing costs for the acquisition of PrimaLoft in July 2022 ahead of its seasonally slow third and fourth quarter earnings periods. For the full year 2022, Adjusted Earnings increased 17% to $158.6 million compared to $135.7 million a year ago. CODI's weighted average number of shares outstanding in the fourth quarter of 2022 was 72.2 million compared to 66.6 million in the prior year fourth quarter. For the full year 2022, CODI’s weighted average number of shares outstanding was 70.7 million compared to 65.4 million in 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA (see “Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below) in the fourth quarter of 2022 was $87.3 million, up 5% compared to $83.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. For the full year 2022, Adjusted EBITDA was $369.8 million, up 20% compared to $308.2 million a year ago. The increase was primarily due to the strong performance at CODI’s branded consumer subsidiaries and the benefit of the PrimaLoft and Lugano acquisitions. The Company no longer adds back management fees in its calculation of Adjusted EBITDA. Management fees incurred during the fourth quarter and full year were $17.3 million and $63.6 million, respectively.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of December 31, 2022, CODI had approximately $61.3 million in cash and cash equivalents, $155.0 million outstanding on its revolver, $395.0 million outstanding in term loans, $1.0 billion outstanding in 5.250% Senior Notes due 2029 and $300.0 million outstanding in 5.000% Senior Notes due 2032.

As of December 31, 2022, the Company had no significant debt maturities until 2027 and had net borrowing availability of approximately $442.8 million under its revolving credit facility.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Distributions

On January 4, 2023, CODI’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) declared a fourth quarter distribution of $0.25 per share on the Company's common shares. The cash distribution was paid on January 26, 2023, to all holders of record of common shares as of January 19, 2023.

The Board also declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.453125 per share on the Company’s 7.250% Series A Preferred Shares (the “Series A Preferred Shares”). The distribution on the Series A Preferred Shares covers the period from, and including, October 30, 2022, up to, but excluding, January 30, 2023. The distribution for such period was payable on January 30, 2023 to all holders of record of Series A Preferred Shares as of January 15, 2023.

The Board also declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.4921875 per share on the Company’s 7.875% Series B Preferred Shares (the “Series B Preferred Shares”). The distribution on the Series B Preferred Shares covers the period from, and including, October 30, 2022, up to, but excluding, January 30, 2023. The distribution for such period was payable on January 30, 2023 to all holders of record of Series B Preferred Shares as of January 15, 2023.

The Board also declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.4921875 per share on the Company’s 7.875% Series C Preferred Shares (the “Series C Preferred Shares”). The distribution on the Series C Preferred Shares covers the period from, and including, October 30, 2022, up to, but excluding, January 30, 2023. The distribution for such period was payable on January 30, 2023 to all holders of record of Series C Preferred Shares as of January 15, 2023.

2023 Outlook

CODI expects its current subsidiaries to produce consolidated subsidiary Adjusted EBITDA (see “Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below) for the full year 2023 of between $420 million and $460 million. This estimate is based on the summation of the Company’s expectations for its current subsidiaries in 2023, excluding ACI, and is absent additional acquisitions or divestitures, and excludes corporate expenses such as interest expense, management fees paid by CODI and corporate overhead. In addition, the Company expects to earn between $105 million and $135 million in Adjusted Earnings (see “Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below) for the full year 2023.

In reliance on the unreasonable efforts exception provided under Item 10(e)(1)(i)(B) of Regulation S-K, CODI has not reconciled 2023 Adjusted EBITDA or 2023 Adjusted Earnings to their comparable GAAP measure because it does not provide guidance on Net Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations or Net Income (Loss) or the applicable reconciling items as a result of the uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability of, these items. For the same reasons, CODI is unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information, which could be material to future results.

Conference Call

Management will host a conference call on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss the latest corporate developments and financial results. The dial-in number for callers in the U.S. is (888) 396-8049 and the dial-in number for international callers is (416) 764-8646. The Conference ID is 74552633. The conference call will also be available via a live listen-only webcast and can be accessed through the Investor Relations section of CODI's website. An online replay of the webcast will be available on the same website following the call. Please allow extra time prior to the call to visit the site and download any necessary software that may be needed to listen to the Internet broadcast. A replay of the call will be available through Wednesday, March 8, 2023. To access the replay, please dial (877) 674-7070 in the U.S. and (416) 764-8692 outside the U.S.

Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Earnings are non-GAAP measures used by the Company to assess its performance. We have reconciled Adjusted EBITDA to Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations and Adjusted Earnings to Net Income (Loss) on the attached schedules. We consider Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations to be the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure to Adjusted EBITDA and Net Income (Loss) to be the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure to Adjusted Earnings. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Earnings provides useful information to investors and reflect important financial measures as each excludes the effects of items which reflect the impact of long-term investment decisions, rather than the performance of near-term operations. When compared to Net Income (Loss) and Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations, Adjusted Earnings and Adjusted EBITDA, respectively, are each limited in that they do not reflect the periodic costs of certain capital assets used in generating revenues of our businesses or the non-cash charges associated with impairments, as well as certain cash charges. The presentation of Adjusted EBITDA allows investors to view the performance of our businesses in a manner similar to the methods used by us and the management of our businesses, provides additional insight into our operating results and provides a measure for evaluating targeted businesses for acquisition. The presentation of Adjusted Earnings provides insight into our operating results and provides a measure for evaluating earnings from continuing operations available to common shareholders. We believe Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Earnings are also useful in measuring our ability to service debt and other payment obligations.

Pro forma net sales is defined as net sales including the historical net sales relating to the pre-acquisition periods of Lugano and PrimaLoft, assuming that the Company acquired Lugano and PrimaLoft on January 1, 2021. We have reconciled pro forma net sales to net sales, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, on the attached schedules. We believe that pro forma net sales is useful information for investors as it provides a better understanding of sales performance, and relative changes thereto, on a comparable basis. Pro forma net sales is not necessarily indicative of what the actual results would have been if the acquisition had in fact occurred on the date or for the periods indicated nor does it purport to project net sales for any future periods or as of any date.

In reliance on the unreasonable efforts exception provided under Item 10(e)(1)(i)(B) of Regulation S-K, we have not reconciled 2023 Adjusted EBITDA or 2023 Adjusted Earnings to their comparable GAAP measures because we do not provide guidance on Net Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations or Net Income (Loss) or the applicable reconciling items as a result of the uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability of, these items. For the same reasons, we are unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information, which could be material to future results.

Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Earnings and pro forma net sales are not meant to be a substitute for GAAP measures and may be different from or otherwise inconsistent with non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies.

About Compass Diversified

Since its founding in 1998, and IPO in 2006, CODI has consistently executed on its strategy of owning and managing a diverse set of highly defensible, middle-market businesses across the niche industrial, branded consumer and healthcare sectors. The Company leverages its permanent capital base, long-term disciplined approach, and actionable expertise to maintain controlling ownership interests in each of its subsidiaries, maximizing its ability to impact long-term cash flow generation and value creation. The Company provides both debt and equity capital for its subsidiaries, contributing to their financial and operating flexibility. CODI utilizes the cash flows generated by its subsidiaries to invest in the long-term growth of the Company and has consistently generated strong returns through its culture of transparency, alignment and accountability. For more information, please visit compassdiversified.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may be deemed forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements as to our future performance or liquidity, such as expectations regarding our results of operations and financial condition, our 2023 Adjusted EBITDA, our 2023 Adjusted Earnings, our pending acquisitions and divestitures, and other statements with regard to the future performance of CODI. We may use words such as “plans,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “will,” “should,” “may,” “seek,” “look,” and similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those implied or expressed in the forward-looking statements for any reason, including the factors set forth in “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in CODI’s annual report on Form 10-K and its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include: changes in the economy, financial markets and political environment, including changes in inflation and interest rates; risks associated with possible disruption in CODI’s operations or the economy generally due to terrorism, natural disasters, social, civil and political unrest or the COVID-19 pandemic; future changes in laws or regulations (including the interpretation of these laws and regulations by regulatory authorities); general considerations associated with the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the markets in which we operate; disruption in the global supply chain, labor shortages and high labor costs; our business prospects and the prospects of our subsidiaries; the impact of, and ability to successfully complete and integrate, acquisitions that we may make; the ability to successfully complete divestitures when we’ve executed divestitures agreements; the dependence of our future success on the general economy and its impact on the industries in which we operate; the ability of our subsidiaries to achieve their objectives; the adequacy of our cash resources and working capital; the timing of cash flows, if any, from the operations of our subsidiaries; and other considerations that may be disclosed from time to time in CODI’s publicly disseminated documents and filings. Undue reliance should not be placed on such forward-looking statements as such statements speak only as of the date on which they are made. Although, except as required by law, CODI undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, you are advised to consult any additional disclosures that CODI may make directly to you or through reports that it in the future may file with the SEC, including annual reports on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K.

Investor Relations:
irinquiry@compassdiversified.com

Cody Slach
Gateway Group
949.574.3860		 Media Contact:
The IGB Group
Leon Berman
212.477.8438
lberman@igbir.com
CODI@gatewayir.com  


Compass Diversified Holdings
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

       
(in thousands) December 31, 2022   December 31, 2021
       
Assets      
Current assets      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 61,271   $ 160,733
Accounts receivable, net   341,440     277,710
Inventories, net   732,428     565,743
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   75,046     57,006
Total current assets   1,210,185     1,061,192
Property, plant and equipment, net   205,474     186,477
Goodwill   1,133,404     882,083
Intangible assets, net   1,127,936     872,690
Other non-current assets   172,632     141,819
Total assets $ 3,849,631   $ 3,144,261
       
Liabilities and stockholders’ equity      
Current liabilities      
Accounts payable $ 94,214   $ 124,203
Accrued expenses   191,605     178,518
Deferred revenue   10,204     12,802
Due to related parties   15,745     11,830
Current portion, long-term debt   10,000    
Other current liabilities   38,063     34,269
Total current liabilities   359,831     361,622
Deferred income taxes   156,642     97,763
Long-term debt   1,824,468     1,284,826
Other non-current liabilities   146,728     115,520
Total liabilities   2,487,669     1,859,731
Stockholders' equity      
Total stockholders' equity attributable to Holdings   1,136,920     1,111,816
Noncontrolling interest   225,042     172,714
Total stockholders' equity   1,361,962     1,284,530
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 3,849,631   $ 3,144,261
       


Compass Diversified Holdings
Consolidated Statements of Operations

  Three months ended December 31,   Year ended December 31,
(in thousands, except per share data)   2022       2021       2022       2021  
Net revenues $ 594,921     $ 559,889     $ 2,264,044     $ 1,932,155  
Cost of revenues   360,090       346,842       1,356,300       1,165,149  
Gross profit   234,831       213,047       907,744       767,006  
Operating expenses:              
Selling, general and administrative expense   150,209       136,666       553,637       474,481  
Management fees   17,300       12,939       63,604       47,443  
Amortization expense   27,192       23,845       94,383       80,347  
Impairment expense   20,552             20,552        
Operating income   19,578       39,597       175,568       164,735  
Other income (expense):              
Interest expense, net   (25,769 )     (16,232 )     (83,506 )     (58,839 )
Amortization of debt issuance costs   (1,005 )     (812 )     (3,740 )     (2,979 )
Loss on debt extinguishment               (534 )     (33,305 )
Other income (expense), net   (1,320 )     424       (714 )     (1,482 )
Net income (loss) before income taxes   (8,516 )     22,977       87,074       68,130  
Provision (benefit) for income taxes   5,828       (2,906 )     45,029       21,756  
Income (loss) from continuing operations   (14,344 )     25,883       42,045       46,374  
Income from discontinued operations, net of income tax                     7,665  
Gain on sale of discontinued operations   2,500       25       9,393       72,770  
Net income (loss)   (11,844 )     25,908       51,438       126,809  
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest   124       3,820       15,051       11,735  
Less: Net income from discontinued operations attributable to noncontrolling interest                     522  
Net income (loss) attributable to Holdings $ (11,968 )   $ 22,088     $ 36,387     $ 114,552  
               
Basic income (loss) per common share attributable to Holdings              
Continuing operations $ (0.37 )   $ (0.08 )   $ (0.23 )   $ (0.49 )
Discontinued operations   0.03             0.13       1.22  
  $ (0.34 )   $ (0.08 )   $ (0.10 )   $ 0.73  
               
Basic weighted average number of common shares outstanding   72,203       66,623       70,715       65,362  
               
Cash distributions declared per Trust common share $ 0.25     $ 0.25     $ 1.00     $ 2.21  


Compass Diversified Holdings
Net Income to Non-GAAP Adjusted Earnings and Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA - 2022
(Unaudited)

  Three months ended   Year ended
(in thousands) March 31, 2022   June 30, 2022   September 30, 2022   December 31, 2022   December 31, 2022
Net income (loss) $ 29,740     $ 30,957     $ 2,585     $ (11,844 )   $ 51,438  
Gain (loss) on sale of discontinued operations, net of tax   5,993       (579 )     1,479       2,500       9,393  
Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ 23,747     $ 31,536     $ 1,106     $ (14,344 )   $ 42,045  
Less: income from continuing operations attributable to noncontrolling interest   5,978       4,590       4,359       124       15,051  
Net income (loss) attributable to Holdings - continuing operations $ 17,769     $ 26,946     $ (3,253 )   $ (14,468 )   $ 26,994  
Adjustments:                  
Distributions paid - preferred shares   (6,045 )     (6,046 )     (6,045 )     (6,045 )     (24,181 )
Amortization expense - intangible assets and inventory step-up   23,375       22,474       26,241       28,787       100,877  
Impairment expense                     20,552       20,552  
Tax effect - impairment expense                     (3,557 )     (3,557 )
Non-controlling interest - impairment expense                     (3,120 )     (3,120 )
Loss on debt extinguishment             534             534  
Non-controlling shareholder compensation   2,805       2,804       3,242       5,100       13,951  
Acquisition expense   216             5,902             6,118  
Integration services fee   563       563       1,625       1,313       4,064  
Corporate tax effect - ACI         (4,338 )     16,457             12,119  
Other   1,803       1,026       1,287       119       4,235  
Adjusted earnings $ 40,486     $ 43,429     $ 45,990     $ 28,681     $ 158,586  
Plus (less):                  
Depreciation expense   10,438       10,866       11,284       11,837       44,425  
Income tax provision   11,083       6,955       21,163       5,828       45,029  
Corporate tax effect - ACI         4,338       (16,457 )           (12,119 )
Interest expense   17,419       17,519       22,799       25,769       83,506  
Amortization of debt issuance costs   866       865       1,004       1,005       3,740  
Income from continuing operations attributable to noncontrolling interest   5,978       4,590       4,359       124       15,051  
Distributions paid - preferred shares   6,045       6,046       6,045       6,045       24,181  
Tax effect - impairment expense                     3,557       3,557  
Non-controlling interest - impairment expense                     3,120       3,120  
Other   (1,988 )     (757 )     2,139       1,320       714  
Adjusted EBITDA $ 90,327     $ 93,851     $ 98,326     $ 87,286     $ 369,790  


Compass Diversified Holdings
Net Income (Loss) to Non-GAAP Adjusted Earnings and Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA - 2021
(Unaudited)

  Three months ended   Year ended
(in thousands) March 31, 2021   June 30, 2021   September 30, 2021   December 31, 2021   December 31, 2021
Net income (loss) $ 21,996     $ (11,251 )   $ 90,156     $ 25,908     $ 126,809  
Gain on sale of discontinued operations, net of tax               72,745       25       72,770  
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax   4,194       4,780       (1,309 )           7,665  
Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ 17,802     $ (16,031 )   $ 18,720     $ 25,883     $ 46,374  
Less: income from continuing operations attributable to noncontrolling interest   2,696       3,018       2,201       3,820       11,735  
Net income (loss) attributable to Holdings - continuing operations $ 15,106     $ (19,049 )   $ 16,519     $ 22,063     $ 34,639  
Adjustments:                  
Distributions paid - preferred shares   (6,045 )     (6,046 )     (6,045 )     (6,045 )     (24,181 )
Amortization expense - intangible assets and inventory step-up   18,599       18,847       19,056       26,606       83,108  
Loss on debt extinguishment         33,305                   33,305  
Non-controlling shareholder compensation   2,764       2,840       2,892       2,941       11,437  
Acquisition expense   299       11       1,866       1,415       3,591  
Integration services fee   1,600       1,600       1,100       563       4,863  
Corporate tax effect - ACI                     (12,119 )     (12,119 )
Other   (2,101 )     1,032       460       1,709       1,100  
Adjusted earnings $ 30,222     $ 32,540     $ 35,848     $ 37,133     $ 135,743  
Plus (less):                  
Depreciation expense   9,064       9,460       10,372       10,493       39,389  
Income tax provision   6,078       9,028       9,556       (2,906 )     21,756  
Corporate tax effect - ACI                     12,119       12,119  
Interest expense   13,805       14,947       13,855       16,232       58,839  
Amortization of debt issuance costs   686       722       759       812       2,979  
Income from continuing operations attributable to noncontrolling interest   2,696       3,018       2,201       3,820       11,735  
Distributions paid - preferred shares   6,045       6,046       6,045       6,045       24,181  
Other   2,232       706       (1,032 )     (425 )     1,481  
Adjusted EBITDA $ 70,828     $ 76,467     $ 77,604     $ 83,323     $ 308,222  


Compass Diversified Holdings
Net Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations to Non-GAAP Consolidated EBITDA Reconciliation
Three months ended December 31, 2022
(Unaudited)

(in thousands) Corporate   5.11   BOA Ergo Lugano   Marucci Sports PrimaLoft Velocity Outdoor ACI   Altor Solutions   Arnold Sterno Consolidated
Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ (12,653 ) $ 7,093   $ 5,491   $ (18,035 ) $ 6,063   $ 3,152   $ (9,249 ) $ (3,699 ) $ 3,445   $ 2,513   $ 466   $ 1,069   $ (14,344 )
Adjusted for:                                
Provision (benefit) for income taxes       2,126     (292 )   (4,706 )   6,026     1,499     (308 )   (810 )   1,016     267     561     449     5,828  
Interest expense, net   25,684     (12 )   (6 )   8     4     1     (3 )   87             6         25,769  
Intercompany interest   (34,086 )   4,260     1,776     2,026     4,932     2,328     4,261     3,295     1,808     2,898     1,571     4,931      
Depreciation and amortization   272     6,168     5,648     2,033     3,148     3,025     6,271     3,393     524     4,149     1,976     5,021     41,628  
EBITDA   (20,783 )   19,635     12,617     (18,674 )   20,173     10,005     972     2,266     6,793     9,827     4,580     11,470     58,881  
Other (income) expense   17     (310 )   545     2         (46 )   (148 )   1,263     16     547     (20 )   (545 )   1,321  
Non-controlling shareholder compensation       301     622     325     379     368     2,142     229     124     411     2     197     5,100  
Impairment expense               20,552                                     20,552  
Integration services fee                           1,313                         1,313  
Other                                               119     119  
Adjusted EBITDA $ (20,766 ) $ 19,626   $ 13,784   $ 2,205   $ 20,552   $ 10,327   $ 4,279   $ 3,758   $ 6,933   $ 10,785   $ 4,562   $ 11,241   $ 87,286  


Compass Diversified Holdings
Net Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations to Non-GAAP Consolidated EBITDA Reconciliation
Three months ended December 31, 2021
(Unaudited)

(in thousands)   Corporate     5.11   BOA   Ergo   Lugano   Marucci Sports   Velocity Outdoor   ACI   Altor Solutions   Arnold   Sterno   Consolidated
Net income (loss) from continuing operations   $ (570 )   $ 5,834   $ 4,270   $ 2,008   $ 4,558     $ 747     $ 3,878     $ 3,812   $ 1,979     $ 1,174     $ (1,807 )   $ 25,883  
Adjusted for:                                                
Provision (benefit) for income taxes     (12,119 )     2,048     1,394     661     1,790       150       856       872     (248 )     (717 )     2,407       (2,906 )
Interest expense, net     16,175       8             9             40           (1 )     1             16,232  
Intercompany interest     (20,748 )     3,125     2,261     446     1,902       1,220       1,875       1,733     2,483       1,327       4,376        
Depreciation and amortization     263       5,593     5,246     2,058     4,687       2,257       3,215       554     3,916       3,066       7,056       37,911  
EBITDA     (16,999 )     16,608     13,171     5,173     12,946       4,374       9,864       6,971     8,129       4,851       12,032       77,120  
Other (income) expense     1       427     187         (6 )     (1,000 )     (38 )     175     76       59       (306 )     (425 )
Non-controlling shareholder compensation           502     539     452     190       275       243       124     265       22       329       2,941  
Acquisition expenses                             971                 444                   1,415  
Integration services fee                       563                                         563  
Other     47                         1,000                             662       1,709  
Adjusted EBITDA   $ (16,951 )   $ 17,537   $ 13,897   $ 5,625   $ 13,693     $ 5,620     $ 10,069     $ 7,270   $ 8,914     $ 4,932     $ 12,717     $ 83,323  


Compass Diversified Holdings
Net Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations to Non-GAAP Consolidated EBITDA Reconciliation
Year ended December 31, 2022
(Unaudited)

(in thousands) Corporate     5.11     BOA   Ergo   Lugano   Marucci Sports   PrimaLoft   Velocity Outdoor   ACI   Altor Solutions   Arnold   Sterno   Consolidated
Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ (64,084 )   $ 22,633     $ 42,613     $ (18,669 )   $ 27,934   $ 11,526     $ (17,741 )   $ 4,127   $ 12,955   $ 9,662   $ 7,683     $ 3,406     $ 42,045
Adjusted for:                                                  
Provision (benefit) for income taxes   12,119       7,125       6,527       (4,274 )     11,889     4,320       (3,878 )     1,562     3,616     3,174     3,329       (480 )     45,029
Interest expense, net   83,243             (25 )     10       16     14       (7 )     229             26             83,506
Intercompany interest   (105,813 )     13,761       7,410       6,026       12,773     6,977       7,512       10,282     6,659     10,742     5,518       18,153      
Loss on debt extinguishment   534                                                                 534
Depreciation and amortization   1,134       22,972       21,993       8,094       11,533     12,583       10,465       13,374     2,158     16,403     8,041       20,293       149,043
EBITDA   (72,867 )     66,491       78,518       (8,813 )     64,145     35,420       (3,649 )     29,574     25,388     39,981     24,597       41,372       320,157
Other (income) expense   (57 )     (217 )     1,043       6       2     (1,875 )     112       2,417     267     766     (20 )     (1,730 )     714
Non-controlling shareholder compensation         1,511       2,511       1,479       1,179     1,457       2,142       971     496     1,321     40       844       13,951
Impairment expense                     20,552                                               20,552
Acquisition expenses                                     5,680       222         216                 6,118
Integration services fee                           1,688           2,375                               4,063
Other                     250           1,802                 853               1,330       4,235
Adjusted EBITDA $ (72,924 )   $ 67,785     $ 82,072     $ 13,474     $ 67,014   $ 36,804     $ 6,660     $ 33,184   $ 27,004   $ 42,284   $ 24,617     $ 41,816     $ 369,790


Compass Diversified Holdings
Net Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations to Non-GAAP Consolidated EBITDA Reconciliation
Year ended December 31, 2021
(Unaudited)

(in thousands)   Corporate     5.11   BOA   Ergo   Lugano   Marucci Sports   Velocity Outdoor   ACI   Altor Solutions   Arnold   Sterno   Consolidated
Net income (loss) from continuing operations   $ (65,287 )   $ 20,152   $ 21,178   $ 5,079   $ 5,239   $ 10,232     $ 23,035     $ 14,178   $ 7,871     $ 5,013   $ (316 )   $ 46,374
Adjusted for:                                                
Provision (benefit) for income taxes     (12,119 )     6,905     3,559     2,018     2,094     3,070       6,237       3,419     2,619       1,345     2,609       21,756
Interest expense, net     58,639       16             9     5       165           (1 )     6           58,839
Intercompany interest     (73,982 )     11,868     8,581     1,960     2,450     3,110       7,461       7,217     7,558       5,455     18,322      
Loss on debt extinguishment     33,305                                                       33,305
Depreciation and amortization     904       22,355     20,279     8,435     4,757     8,634       12,704       2,212     12,938       8,888     23,369       125,475
EBITDA     (58,540 )     61,296     53,597     17,492     14,549     25,051       49,602       27,026     30,985       20,707     43,984       285,749
Other (income) expense     (284 )     125     377         16     (119 )     2,573       298     (323 )     8     (1,189 )     1,482
Non-controlling shareholder compensation           2,428     2,194     1,693     190     1,101       1,020       496     1,035       38     1,242       11,437
Acquisition expenses     39                   1,827     971                 444       310           3,591
Integration services fee               3,300         563     1,000                                 4,863
Other     1,132       273                 1,000       (2,300 )                   995       1,100
Adjusted EBITDA   $ (57,653 )   $ 64,122   $ 59,468   $ 19,185   $ 17,145   $ 29,004     $ 50,895     $ 27,820   $ 32,141     $ 21,063   $ 45,032     $ 308,222


Compass Diversified Holdings
Adjusted EBITDA
(Unaudited)

    Three months ended December 31,   Year ended December 31,
(in thousands)     2022       2021       2022       2021  
                 
Branded Consumer                
5.11   $ 19,626     $ 17,537     $ 67,785     $ 64,122  
BOA     13,784       13,897       82,072       59,468  
Ergobaby     2,205       5,625       13,474       19,185  
Lugano (1)     20,552       13,693       67,014       17,145  
Marucci Sports     10,327       5,620       36,804       29,004  
PrimaLoft (2)     4,279             6,660        
Velocity Outdoor     3,758       10,069       33,184       50,895  
Total Branded Consumer   $ 74,531     $ 66,441     $ 306,993     $ 239,819  
                 
Niche Industrial                
Advanced Circuits   $ 6,933     $ 7,270     $ 27,004     $ 27,820  
Altor Solutions     10,785       8,914       42,284       32,141  
Arnold Magnetics     4,562       4,932       24,617       21,063  
Sterno     11,241       12,717       41,816       45,032  
Total Niche Industrial   $ 33,521     $ 33,833     $ 135,721     $ 126,056  
Corporate expense     (20,766 )     (16,951 )     (72,924 )     (57,653 )
Total Adjusted EBITDA   $ 87,286     $ 83,323     $ 369,790     $ 308,222  


(1 )   The above results for Lugano do not include management's estimate of Adjusted EBITDA, before our ownership, of $24.1 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021. Lugano was acquired on September 3, 2021.
     
(2 )   The above results for PrimaLoft do not include management's estimate of Adjusted EBITDA, before our ownership, of $24.8 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, and $4.9 million and $25.0 million, respectively, for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021. PrimaLoft was acquired on July 12, 2022.
     

Compass Diversified Holdings
Net Sales to Pro Forma Net Sales Reconciliation
(unaudited)

    Three months ended December 31,   Year ended December 31,
(in thousands)     2022     2021     2022     2021
                 
Net Sales   $ 594,921   $ 559,889   $ 2,264,044   $ 1,932,155
Acquisitions (1)         13,494     55,185     136,940
Pro Forma Net Sales   $ 594,921   $ 573,383   $ 2,319,229   $ 2,069,095

(1) Acquisitions reflects the net sales for Lugano and PrimaLoft on a proforma basis as if we had acquired these businesses on January 1, 2021.


Compass Diversified Holdings
Subsidiary Pro Forma Net Sales
(unaudited)

    Three months ended December 31,   Year ended December 31,
(in thousands)     2022     2021     2022     2021
                 
Branded Consumer                
5.11   $ 135,605   $ 123,954   $ 486,213   $ 444,963
BOA     42,473     45,117     208,688     165,150
Ergobaby     20,179     24,531     88,435     93,631
Lugano (1)     64,278     43,224     201,507     125,105
Marucci Sports     42,930     31,838     165,411     118,166
PrimaLoft (1)     14,032     13,494     79,929     65,882
Velocity Outdoor     51,464     64,535     232,238     270,426
Total Branded Consumer   $ 370,961   $ 346,693   $ 1,462,421   $ 1,283,323
                 
Niche Industrial                
Advanced Circuits   $ 22,309   $ 23,278   $ 89,503   $ 90,487
Altor Solutions     61,748     57,635     261,338     180,217
Arnold Magnetics     37,496     38,048     153,815     139,941
Sterno     102,407     107,729     352,152     375,127
Total Niche Industrial   $ 223,960   $ 226,690   $ 856,808   $ 785,772
                 
Total Subsidiary Net Sales   $ 594,921   $ 573,383   $ 2,319,229   $ 2,069,095

(1) Net sales for Lugano and PrimaLoft are pro forma as if we had acquired these businesses on January 1, 2021.Historical net sales for Lugano prior to acquisition on September 3, 2021 were $71.1 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021. Historical net sales for PrimaLoft prior to acquisition on July 12, 2022 were $55.2 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, and $13.5 million and $65.9 million, respectively, for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021.


Compass Diversified Holdings
Condensed Consolidated Cash Flows

    Three months ended December 31,   Year ended December 31,
(in thousands)     2022       2021       2022       2021  
                 
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities   $ 11,632     $ (13,097 )   $ (28,291 )   $ 134,051  
Net cash used in investing activities     (27,774 )     (115,067 )     (626,725 )     (317,496 )
Net cash provided by financing activities     14,757       218,334       556,885       273,206  
Foreign currency impact on cash     1,404       324       (1,331 )     228  
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents     19       90,494       (99,462 )     89,989  
Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of the period(1)     61,252       70,239       160,733       70,744  
Cash and cash equivalents - end of the period   $ 61,271     $ 160,733     $ 61,271     $ 160,733  

(1) Includes cash from discontinued operations of $4.3 million at January 1, 2021.


Compass Diversified Holding
Selected Financial Data - Cash Flows
                 
    Three months ended December 31,   Year ended December 31,
(in thousands)     2022       2021       2022       2021  
                 
Changes in operating assets and liabilities   $ (29,213 )   $ (69,044 )   $ (252,377 )   $ (83,764 )
Purchases of property and equipment   $ (24,591 )   $ (12,550 )   $ (64,274 )   $ (40,551 )
Distributions paid - common shares   $ (18,051 )   $ (23,742 )   $ (70,845 )   $ (150,946 )
Distributions paid - preferred shares   $ (6,045 )   $ (6,045 )   $ (24,181 )   $ (24,181 )

 


