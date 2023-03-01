COMPX DECLARES REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, Texas, March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CompX International Inc. (NYSE American: CIX) announced today that its board of directors has declared CompX’s regular quarterly dividend of twenty-five cents ($0.25) per share on its class A common stock, payable on March 21, 2023 to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 13, 2023.

CompX is a leading manufacturer of security products and recreational marine components.

SOURCE: CompX International Inc. CONTACT: Bryan A. Hanley, Senior Vice President and Treasurer, 972.233.1700