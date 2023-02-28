Greece train crash

The management and staff of the EPO are deeply saddened by the terrible train crash that occurred near Larissa in Greece, and the tragic loss of life. “Our thoughts are with the victims, their families and friends”, EPO President António Campinos said. “To everyone affected in the EPO member states and to the people of Greece, we offer our deepest sympathy.” A letter of condolence is being sent to the Hellenic delegation to the EPO's Administrative Council.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.