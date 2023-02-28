Greece train crash

1 March 2023

The management and staff of the EPO are deeply saddened by the terrible train crash that occurred near Larissa in Greece, and the tragic loss of life. “Our thoughts are with the victims, their families and friends”, EPO President António Campinos said. “To everyone affected in the EPO member states and to the people of Greece, we offer our deepest sympathy.” A letter of condolence is being sent to the Hellenic delegation to the EPO's Administrative Council.

