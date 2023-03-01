Submit Release
Cardlytics Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cardlytics, Inc., (NASDAQ: CDLX), a digital advertising platform, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2022. Supplemental information is available on the Investor Relations section of the Cardlytics' website at http://ir.cardlytics.com/.

“We see a path to modest growth for 2023, especially after we lap the exit of a large customer from our channel in the second half of the year. We believe our numerous product initiatives that we are putting into place are setting us up for short and long-term success,” said Karim Temsamani, CEO of Cardlytics. “We remain laser focused on driving product innovation and solutions for our partners and advertisers, and are excited about the expanded reach, revenue opportunities and efficiency this focus will create."

“Our fourth quarter performance was in line with our quarterly guidance ranges, and despite macro-related headwinds impacting consumer spending and ad budgets, we delivered double-digit year-over-year growth in 2022,” said Andy Christiansen, CFO of Cardlytics. “We know our success is dependent on executing with a disciplined approach, and I am confident that our strategy and priorities are positioning the company for liquidity, long-term growth, and profitability.”

Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results

  • Total revenue was $82.5 million, a decrease of (8.4)%, compared to $90.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.
  • Net loss attributable to common stockholders was $(378.3) million, or $(11.32) per diluted share, based on 33.4 million weighted-average common shares outstanding, compared to a net loss attributable to common stockholders of $(11.8) million, or $(0.35) per diluted share, based on 33.4 million weighted-average common shares outstanding in the fourth quarter of 2021.
  • Non-GAAP net loss was $(9.7) million, or $(0.29) per diluted share, based on 33.4 million weighted-average common shares outstanding in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to a non-GAAP net loss of $(5.0) million, or $(0.15) per diluted share, based on 33.4 million weighted-average common shares outstanding in the fourth quarter of 2021.
  • Billings, a non-GAAP metric, was $126.1 million, a decrease of (5.9)%, compared to $134.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.
  • Adjusted contribution, a non-GAAP metric, was $40.0 million, a decrease of (9.2)%, compared to $44.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.
  • Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP metric, was $(6.1) million, a decrease of $8.7 million, compared to $2.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results

  • Total revenue was $298.5 million, an increase of 11.8%, compared to $267.1 million in 2021.
  • Net loss attributable to common stockholders was $(465.3) million, or $(13.92) per diluted share, based on 33.4 million weighted-average common shares outstanding, compared to a net loss attributable to common stockholders of $(128.6) million, or $(3.99) per diluted share, based on 32.2 million weighted-average common shares outstanding in 2021.
  • Non-GAAP net loss was $(57.4) million, or $(1.72) per diluted share, based on 33.4 million weighted-average common shares outstanding in 2022, compared to a loss of $(38.7) million, or $(1.20) per diluted share, based on 32.2 million weighted-average common shares outstanding in 2021.
  • Billings, a non-GAAP metric, was $442.5 million, an increase of 12.3%, compared to $394.1 million in 2021.
  • Adjusted contribution, a non-GAAP metric, was $143.0 million, an increase of 10.3%, compared to $129.6 million in 2021.
  • Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP metric, was a loss of $(45.2) million, a decrease of $(32.9) million, compared to a loss of $(12.2) million in 2021.

Key Metrics

  • Cardlytics MAUs in the quarter were 182.7 million, an increase of 4.2%, compared to 175.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. For full year 2022, Cardlytics MAUs were 186.7 million, an increase of 9.2%, compared to 170.9 million in 2021.
  • Cardlytics ARPU in the quarter was $0.45, a decrease of (7.8)%, compared to $0.49 in the fourth quarter of 2021. For full year 2022, Cardlytics ARPU was $1.55, an increase of 2.6%, compared to $1.51 in 2021.
  • Bridg ARR was $23.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, an increase of 51.3% compared to $15.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Definitions of MAUs, ARPU and ARR are included below under the caption “Non-GAAP Measures and Other Performance Metrics.”

First Quarter 2023 Financial Expectations

Cardlytics anticipates billings, revenue, and adjusted contribution to be in the following ranges (in millions):

  Q1 2023 Guidance
Billings(1) $84.0 - $93.0
Revenue $54.0 - $63.0
Adjusted contribution(2) $26.0 - $31.0
Adjusted EBITDA(3) ($17.0) - ($10.0)


(1) A reconciliation of billings to GAAP revenue on a forward-looking basis is presented below under the heading "Reconciliation of Forecasted GAAP Revenue to Billings."
(2) A reconciliation of adjusted contribution to GAAP gross profit on a forward-looking basis is not available without unreasonable efforts due to the high variability, complexity and low visibility with respect to the items excluded from this non-GAAP measure.
(3) A reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to GAAP net loss on a forward-looking basis is not available without unreasonable efforts due to the high variability, complexity and low visibility with respect to the items excluded from this non-GAAP measure.

Earnings Teleconference Information

Cardlytics will discuss its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022 financial results during a teleconference today, March 1, 2023, at 5:00 PM ET / 2:00 PM PT. A live dial-in will be available after registering at http://ir.cardlytics.com/. Shortly after the conclusion of the call, a replay of this conference call will be available through 8:00 PM ET on March 8, 2023 on the Cardlytics Investor Relations website at http://ir.cardlytics.com/. Following the completion of the call, a recorded replay of the webcast will be available on Cardlytics’ website.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics (NASDAQ: CDLX) is a digital advertising platform. We partner with financial institutions to run their rewards programs that promote customer loyalty and deepen relationships. In turn, we have a secure view into where and when consumers are spending their money. We use these insights to help marketers identify, reach, and influence likely buyers at scale, as well as measure the true sales impact of marketing campaigns. Headquartered in Atlanta, Cardlytics has offices in New York, Palo Alto, Austin, Los Angeles, Detroit, Champaign, and London. Learn more at www.cardlytics.com.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to, our financial guidance for the first quarter of 2023, our path to modest growth, the short- and long-term success of our product initiatives, our ability to achieve liquidity, long-term growth and profitability, the potential benefits of expanding our range of offerings and addressable markets and continuing progress across our strategic priorities. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date they were first issued and were based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Words such as "expect," "anticipate," "should," "believe," "hope," "target," "project," "goals," "estimate," "potential," "predict," "may," "will," "might," "could," "intend," or variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond our control.

Our actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to: risks related to unfavorable conditions in the global economy and the industries that we serve; our quarterly operating results have fluctuated and may continue to vary from period to period; our ability to sustain our revenue growth and billings; risks related to the integration of Dosh, Bridg and Entertainment with our company; potential payments under the Merger Agreement with Bridg; risks related to our substantial dependence on our Cardlytics platform; risks related to our substantial dependence on JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (“Chase”), Bank of America, National Association ("Bank of America"), Wells Fargo Bank, National Association (“Wells Fargo”) and a limited number of other financial institution (“FI”) partners; risks related to our ability to maintain relationships with Chase, Wells Fargo and Bank of America; the amount and timing of budgets by marketers, which are affected by budget cycles, economic conditions and other factors, including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; our ability to generate sufficient revenue to offset contractual commitments to FIs; our ability to attract new partners, including FI partners, and maintain relationships with bank processors and digital banking providers; our ability to maintain relationships with marketers; our ability to adapt to changing market conditions, including our ability to adapt to changes in consumer habits, negotiate fee arrangements with new and existing partners and retailers, and develop and launch new services and features; and other risks detailed in the “Risk Factors” section of our Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 1, 2023 and in subsequent periodic reports that we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. 

The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent our views as of the date of this press release. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause our views to change. We undertake no intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Non-GAAP Measures and Other Performance Metrics

To supplement the financial measures presented in our press release and related conference call or webcast in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”), we also present the following non-GAAP measures of financial performance: billings, adjusted contribution, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted Partner Share and other third party costs, non-GAAP net loss and non-GAAP net loss per share as well as certain other performance metrics, such as monthly active users (“MAUs”), average revenue per user (“ARPU”) and annualized recurring revenue ("ARR").

A “non-GAAP financial measure” refers to a numerical measure of our historical or future financial performance or financial position that is included in (or excluded from) the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in our financial statements. We provide certain non-GAAP measures as additional information relating to our operating results as a complement to results provided in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP financial information presented herein should be considered in conjunction with, and not as a substitute for or superior to, the financial information presented in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered a measure of liquidity. There are significant limitations associated with the use of non-GAAP financial measures. Further, these measures may differ from the non-GAAP information, even where similarly titled, used by other companies and therefore should not be used to compare our performance to that of other companies.We have presented billings, adjusted contribution, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted Partner Share and other third party costs, non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP net income (loss) per share as non-GAAP financial measures in this press release. Billings represents the gross amount billed to customers and marketers for services in order to generate revenue. Cardlytics platform billings is recognized gross of both Consumer Incentives and Partner Share. Cardlytics platform GAAP revenue is recognized net of Consumer Incentives and gross of Partner Share. Bridg platform billings is the same as Bridg platform GAAP revenue. We define adjusted contribution as a measure by which revenue generated from our marketers exceeds the cost to obtain the purchase data and the digital advertising space from our partners. Adjusted contribution demonstrates how incremental revenue on our platforms generates incremental amounts to support our sales and marketing, research and development, general and administration and other investments. Adjusted contribution is calculated by taking our total revenue less our Partner Share and other third-party costs exclusive of deferred implementation costs, which is a non-cash cost. Adjusted contribution does not take into account all costs associated with generating revenue from advertising campaigns, including sales and marketing expenses, research and development expenses, general and administrative expenses and other expenses, which we do not take into consideration when making decisions on how to manage our advertising campaigns. We define adjusted EBITDA as our net loss before income tax benefit; interest expense, net; depreciation and amortization expense; stock-based compensation expense; foreign currency gain (loss); impairment of goodwill and intangible assets; deferred implementation costs; restructuring and reduction of force costs; acquisition and integration (benefits) costs; and change in fair value of contingent consideration. We define adjusted Partner Share and other third party Costs as our Partner Share and other third party costs excluding non-cash equity expense and amortization of deferred implementation costs. Notably, any impacts related to minimum Partner Share commitments in connection with agreements with certain FI partners are not added back to net loss in order to calculate adjusted EBITDA. We define non-GAAP net loss as our net loss before stock-based compensation expense; foreign currency (gain) loss; acquisition and integration costs (benefits); amortization of acquired intangibles; change in fair value of contingent consideration; impairment of goodwill and intangible assets; income tax benefit; and restructuring and reduction of force costs. We define non-GAAP net loss per share as non-GAAP net loss divided by our weighted-average common shares outstanding, diluted.

We believe the use of non-GAAP financial measures, as a supplement to GAAP measures, is useful to investors in that they eliminate items that are either not part of our core operations or do not require a cash outlay, such as stock-based compensation expense. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures when evaluating operating performance and for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures help indicate underlying trends in the business, are important in comparing current results with prior period results, and are useful to investors and financial analysts in assessing operating performance.

We define MAUs as targetable customers or accounts that have logged in and visited online or mobile applications containing offers from, opened an email containing offers from, or redeemed an offer from the Cardlytics platform during a monthly period. We then calculate a monthly average of these MAUs for the periods presented. We define ARPU as the total revenue generated in the applicable period calculated in accordance with GAAP, divided by the average number of MAUs in the applicable period. We define ARR as the annualized GAAP revenue of the final month in the period presented for the Bridg platform. ARR should not be considered in isolation from, or as an alternative to, revenue prepared in accordance with GAAP. We believe that ARR is an indicator of the Bridg platform’s ability to generate future revenue from existing clients.

CARDLYTICS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Amounts in thousands)

  December 31,
  2022
   2021
Assets      
Current assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 121,905     $ 233,467  
Restricted cash   80       95  
Accounts receivable and contract assets, net   115,609       111,085  
Other receivables   4,470       6,097  
Prepaid expenses and other assets   7,978       7,981  
Total current assets   250,042       358,725  
Long-term assets:      
Property and equipment, net   5,916       11,273  
Right-of-use assets under operating leases, net   6,571       10,196  
Intangible assets, net   53,475       125,550  
Goodwill   352,721       742,516  
Capitalized software development costs, net   19,925       13,131  
Other long-term assets, net   2,586       2,406  
Total assets $ 691,236     $ 1,263,797  
Liabilities and stockholders' equity      
Current liabilities:      
Accounts payable $ 3,765     $ 4,619  
Accrued liabilities:      
Accrued compensation   10,486       12,136  
Accrued expenses   21,335       19,620  
Partner Share liability   48,593       46,595  
Consumer Incentive liability   53,983       52,602  
Deferred revenue   1,751       3,280  
Current operating lease liabilities   4,910       6,028  
Current contingent consideration   104,121       182,470  
Total current liabilities   248,944       327,350  
Long-term liabilities:      
Convertible senior notes, net   226,047       184,398  
Long-term deferred revenue   334       173  
Long-term operating lease liabilities   4,306       6,801  
Long-term contingent consideration         49,825  
Other long-term liabilities         4,550  
Total liabilities   479,631       573,097  
Stockholders’ equity:      
Common stock   9       9  
Additional paid-in capital   1,182,568       1,212,823  
Accumulated other comprehensive income   5,598       486  
Accumulated deficit   (976,570 )     (522,618 )
Total stockholders’ equity   211,605       690,700  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 691,236     $ 1,263,797  


CARDLYTICS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Amounts in thousands except per share amounts)

  Three Months Ended
December 31,		   Year Ended
December 31,
  2022   2021   2022   2021
Revenue $ 82,503     $ 90,049     $ 298,542     $ 267,116  
Costs and expenses:              
Partner Share and other third-party costs   42,511       47,459       155,507       141,273  
Delivery costs   6,583       6,427       30,403       22,503  
Sales and marketing expense   16,825       18,998       74,745       65,996  
Research and development expense   14,801       11,811       54,435       38,104  
General and administration expense   20,065       17,085       81,446       66,222  
Acquisition and integration costs (benefits)   1,395       1,446       (2,874 )     24,372  
Change in fair value of contingent consideration   (14,030 )     (6,367 )     (128,174 )     1,374  
Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets   370,139             453,288        
Depreciation and amortization expense   6,849       9,598       37,544       29,871  
Total costs and expenses   465,138       106,457       756,320       389,715  
Operating loss   (382,635 )     (16,408 )     (457,778 )     (122,599 )
Other (expense) income:              
Interest expense, net   (150 )     (3,247 )     (2,556 )     (12,563 )
Foreign currency gain (loss)   4,506       (43 )     (6,376 )     (1,267 )
Total other expense   4,356       (3,290 )     (8,932 )     (13,830 )
Loss before income taxes   (378,279 )     (19,698 )     (466,710 )     (136,429 )
Income tax benefit         7,864       1,446       7,864  
Net loss   (378,279 )     (11,834 )     (465,264 )     (128,565 )
Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (378,279 )   $ (11,834 )   $ (465,264 )   $ (128,565 )
Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (11.32 )   $ (0.35 )   $ (13.92 )   $ (3.99 )
Weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted   33,419       33,393       33,419       32,202  


CARDLYTICS, INC.
STOCK-BASED COMPENSATION EXPENSE
(Amounts in thousands)

  Three Months Ended
December 31,		   Year Ended
December 31,
  2022   2021 2022   2021
Delivery costs $ 266   $ 482   $ 2,682   $ 1,865
Sales and marketing expense   3,170     3,852     11,935     13,780
Research and development expense   3,843     3,197     13,262     10,328
General and administration expense   5,213     5,318     16,807     24,291
Total stock-based compensation expense $ 12,492   $ 12,849   $ 44,686   $ 50,264


CARDLYTICS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Amounts in thousands)

  Year Ended December 31,
  2022
   2021
Operating activities      
Net loss $ (465,264 )   $ (128,565 )
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:      
Credit loss expense   2,399       1,702  
Depreciation and amortization   37,544       29,871  
Amortization of financing costs charged to interest expense   1,595       968  
Accretion of debt discount and non-cash interest expense         9,513  
Amortization of right-of-use assets   6,196       5,783  
Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets   453,288        
Stock-based compensation expense   44,686       50,264  
Change in fair value of contingent consideration   (128,174 )     1,374  
Other non-cash expense, net   6,589       1,343  
Deferred implementation costs         3,785  
Income tax benefit   (1,446 )     (7,864 )
Change in operating assets and liabilities:      
Accounts receivable   (4,546 )     (27,936 )
Prepaid expenses and other assets   535       (1,466 )
Accounts payable   (893 )     1,260  
Other accrued expenses   (9,516 )     (905 )
Partner Share liability   1,721       9,139  
Customer Incentive liability   1,382       13,211  
Net cash used in operating activities   (53,904 )     (38,523 )
Investing activities      
Acquisition of property and equipment   (1,171 )     (3,108 )
Acquisition of patents   (175 )     (133 )
Capitalized software development costs   (12,140 )     (9,323 )
Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired   (2,274 )     (494,131 )
Net cash used in investing activities   (15,760 )     (506,695 )
Financing activities      
Principal payments of debt   (35 )      
Proceeds from issuance of common stock   379       486,388  
Deferred equity issuance costs   (157 )     (190 )
Repurchase of common stock   (40,000 )      
Debt issuance costs   (174 )     (200 )
Net cash (used in) received from financing activities   (39,987 )     485,998  
Effect of exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash   (1,926 )     (567 )
Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash   (111,577 )     (59,787 )
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash — Beginning of period   233,562       293,349  
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash — End of period $ 121,985     $ 233,562  


CARDLYTICS, INC.
SUMMARY OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS
(Dollars in thousands)

  Three Months Ended
December 31,		   Change   Year Ended
December 31,		   Change
  2022   2021   $   %   2022     2021   $   %
Billings(1) $ 126,116     $ 133,973     $ (7,857 )   (6 )%   $ 442,477     $ 394,075     $ 48,402     12 %
Consumer Incentives   43,613       43,924       (311 )   (1 )     143,935       126,959       16,976     13  
Revenue   82,503       90,049       (7,546 )   (8 )     298,542       267,116       31,426     12  
Adjusted Partner Share and other third-party costs(1)   42,511       46,017       (3,506 )   (8 )     155,507       137,488       18,019     13  
Adjusted contribution(1)   39,992       44,032       (4,040 )   (9 )     143,035       129,628       13,407     10  
Delivery costs   6,583       6,427       156     2       30,403       22,503       7,900     35  
Deferred implementation costs         1,442       (1,442 )   (100 )           3,785       (3,785 )   (100 )
Gross profit $ 33,409     $ 36,163     $ (2,754 )   (8 )%   $ 112,632     $ 103,340     $ 9,292     9 %
Net loss $ (378,279 )   $ (11,834 )   $ (366,445 )   n/a     $ (465,264 )   $ (128,565 )   $ (336,699 )   n/a  
Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ (6,137 )   $ 2,560     $ (8,697 )   n/a     $ (45,169 )   $ (12,220 )   $ (32,949 )   n/a  


(1) Billings, adjusted Partner Share and other third-party costs, adjusted contribution and adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP measures. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP measures are presented below under the headings "Reconciliation of GAAP Revenue to Billings", "Reconciliation of GAAP Gross Profit to Adjusted Contribution" and "Reconciliation of GAAP Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA."


CARDLYTICS, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP REVENUE TO BILLINGS
(Amounts in thousands)

  Three Months Ended
December 31, 2022 		  Three Months Ended
December 31, 2021
  Cardlytics
Platform		   Bridg
Platform		   Consolidated   Cardlytics
Platform		   Bridg
Platform		   Consolidated
Revenue $ 76,647   $ 5,856   $ 82,503   $ 86,686   $ 3,363   $ 90,049
Plus:                      
Consumer Incentives   43,613         43,613     43,924         43,924
Billings $ 120,260   $ 5,856   $ 126,116   $ 130,610   $ 3,363   $ 133,973


   Year Ended
December 31, 2022 		  Year Ended
December 31, 2021
  Cardlytics
Platform		   Bridg
Platform		   Consolidated   Cardlytics
Platform		   Bridg
Platform		   Consolidated
Revenue $ 277,185   $ 21,357   $ 298,542   $ 258,754   $ 8,362   $ 267,116
Plus:                      
Consumer Incentives   143,935         143,935     126,959         126,959
Billings $ 421,120   $ 21,357   $ 442,477   $ 385,713   $ 8,362   $ 394,075


CARDLYTICS, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP GROSS PROFIT TO ADJUSTED CONTRIBUTION
(Amounts in thousands)

  Three Months Ended
December 31, 2022 		  Three Months Ended
December 31, 2021
  Cardlytics
Platform		   Bridg
Platform		   Consolidated   Cardlytics
Platform		   Bridg
Platform		   Consolidated
Revenue $ 76,647   $ 5,856   $ 82,503   $ 86,686   $ 3,363   $ 90,049
Minus:                      
Partner Share and other third-party costs   42,375     136     42,511     47,274     185     47,459
Delivery costs(1)   5,271     1,312     6,583     4,618     1,809     6,427
Gross profit   29,001     4,408     33,409     34,794     1,369     36,163
Plus:                      
Delivery costs(1)   5,271     1,312     6,583     4,618     1,809     6,427
Deferred implementation costs(2)               1,442         1,442
Adjusted contribution $ 34,272   $ 5,720   $ 39,992   $ 40,854   $ 3,178   $ 44,032


(1) Stock-based compensation expense recognized in consolidated delivery costs totaled $0.3 million and $0.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively.
(2) Deferred implementation costs is excluded from adjusted Partner Share and other third-party costs as follows (in thousands):


  Three Months Ended
December 31, 2022 		  Three Months Ended
December 31, 2021
  Cardlytics
Platform		   Bridg
Platform		   Consolidated   Cardlytics
Platform		   Bridg
Platform		   Consolidated
Partner Share and other third-party costs $ 42,375   $ 136   $ 42,511   $ 47,274   $ 185   $ 47,459
Minus:                      
Deferred implementation costs               1,442         1,442
Adjusted Partner Share and other third-party costs $ 42,375   $ 136   $ 42,511   $ 45,832   $ 185   $ 46,017


CARDLYTICS, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP GROSS PROFIT TO ADJUSTED CONTRIBUTION
(Amounts in thousands)

  Year Ended
December 31, 2022 		  Year Ended
December 31, 2021
  Cardlytics
Platform		   Bridg
Platform		   Consolidated   Cardlytics
Platform		   Bridg
Platform		   Consolidated
Revenue $ 277,185   $ 21,357   $ 298,542   $ 258,754   $ 8,362   $ 267,116
Minus:                      
Partner Share and other third-party costs   154,204     1,303     155,507     140,864     409     141,273
Delivery costs(1)   24,112     6,291     30,403     18,111     4,392     22,503
Gross profit   98,869     13,763     112,632     99,779     3,561     103,340
Plus:                      
Delivery costs(1)   24,112     6,291     30,403     18,111     4,392     22,503
Deferred implementation costs(2)               3,785         3,785
Adjusted contribution $ 122,981   $ 20,054   $ 143,035   $ 121,675   $ 7,953   $ 129,628

 

(1) Stock-based compensation expense recognized in consolidated delivery costs totaled $2.7 million and $1.9 million for the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively.
(2) Deferred implementation costs is excluded from adjusted Partner Share and other third-party costs as follows (in thousands):


  Year Ended
December 31, 2022 		  Year Ended
December 31, 2021
  Cardlytics
Platform		   Bridg
Platform		   Consolidated   Cardlytics
Platform		   Bridg
Platform		   Consolidated
Partner Share and other third-party costs $ 154,204   $ 1,303   $ 155,507   $ 140,864   $ 409   $ 141,273
Minus:                      
Deferred implementation costs               3,785         3,785
Adjusted Partner Share and other third-party costs $ 154,204   $ 1,303   $ 155,507   $ 137,079   $ 409   $ 137,488


CARDLYTICS, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET LOSS TO ADJUSTED EBITDA
(Amounts in thousands)

  Three Months Ended
December 31, 		  Year Ended
December 31,
  2022   2021   2022   2021
Net loss $ (378,279 )   $ (11,834 )   $ (465,264 )   $ (128,565 )
Plus:              
Interest expense, net   150       3,247       2,556       12,563  
Depreciation and amortization   6,849       9,598       37,544       29,871  
Stock-based compensation expense   12,492       12,849       44,686       50,264  
Acquisition and integration costs (benefits)   1,395       1,446       (2,874 )     24,372  
Change in fair value of contingent consideration   (14,030 )     (6,367 )     (128,174 )     1,374  
Foreign currency (gain) loss   (4,506 )     43       6,376       1,267  
Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets   370,139             453,288        
Restructuring and reduction of force   (347 )           8,139       713  
Income tax benefit         (7,864 )     (1,446 )     (7,864 )
Deferred implementation costs         1,442             3,785  
Adjusted EBITDA $ (6,137 )   $ 2,560     $ (45,169 )   $ (12,220 )


CARDLYTICS, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED CONTRIBUTION TO ADJUSTED EBITDA
(Amounts in thousands)

  Three Months Ended
December 31, 2022 		  Three Months Ended
December 31, 2021
  Cardlytics
Platform		   Bridg
Platform		   Consolidated   Cardlytics
Platform		   Bridg
Platform		   Consolidated
Adjusted Contribution $ 34,272     $ 5,720     $ 39,992     $ 40,854     $ 3,178     $ 44,032  
Minus:                      
Delivery costs   5,271       1,312       6,583       4,618       1,809       6,427  
Sales and marketing expense   14,484       2,341       16,825       17,435       1,564       18,998  
Research and development expense   13,002       1,799       14,801       10,531       1,280       11,811  
General and administration expense   19,070       995       20,065       15,708       1,376       17,085  
Stock-based compensation expense   (12,309 )     (183 )     (12,492 )     (11,169 )     (1,681 )     (12,849 )
Restructuring and reduction of force   347             347                    
Adjusted EBITDA $ (5,593 )   $ (544 )   $ (6,137 )   $ 3,731     $ (1,170 )   $ 2,560  


  Year Ended
December 31, 2022 		  Year Ended
December 31, 2021
  Cardlytics
Platform		   Bridg
Platform		   Consolidated   Cardlytics
Platform		   Bridg
Platform		   Consolidated
Adjusted Contribution $ 122,981     $ 20,053     $ 143,034     $ 121,675     $ 7,953     $ 129,628  
Minus:                      
Delivery costs   24,112       6,290       30,402       18,170       4,333       22,503  
Sales and marketing expense   67,830       6,915       74,745       62,771       3,225       65,996  
Research and development expense   47,579       6,856       54,435       35,393       2,711       38,104  
General and administration expense   79,069       2,377       81,446       63,379       2,843       66,222  
Stock-based compensation expense   (43,490 )     (1,196 )     (44,686 )     (47,223 )     (3,041 )     (50,264 )
Restructuring and reduction of force   (8,139 )           (8,139 )     (713 )           (713 )
Adjusted EBITDA $ (43,980 )   $ (1,189 )   $ (45,169 )   $ (10,102 )   $ (2,118 )   $ (12,220 )


CARDLYTICS, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET LOSS TO NON-GAAP NET LOSS AND NON-GAAP NET LOSS PER SHARE
(Amounts in thousands except per share amounts)

  Three Months Ended
December 31,		   Year Ended
December 31,
  2022
   2021
   2022
   2021
Net loss $ (378,279 )   $ (11,834 )   $ (465,264 )   $ (128,565 )
Plus:              
Stock-based compensation expense   12,492       12,849       44,686       50,264  
Foreign currency (gain) loss   (4,506 )     43       6,376       1,267  
Acquisition and integration costs (benefits)   1,395       1,446       (2,874 )     24,372  
Amortization of acquired intangibles   3,459       6,703       25,019       19,712  
Change in fair value of contingent consideration   (14,030 )     (6,367 )     (128,174 )     1,374  
Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets   370,139             453,288        
Restructuring and reduction of force   (347 )           8,139       713  
Income tax benefit         (7,864 )     1,446       (7,864 )
Non-GAAP net loss $ (9,677 )   $ (5,024 )   $ (57,358 )   $ (38,727 )
Weighted-average number of shares of common stock used in computing non-GAAP net loss per share:              
Non-GAAP weighted-average common shares outstanding, diluted   33,419       33,393       33,419       32,202  
Non-GAAP net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted $ (0.29 )   $ (0.15 )   $ (1.72 )   $ (1.20 )


CARDLYTICS, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF FORECASTED GAAP REVENUE TO BILLINGS
(Amounts in millions)

  Q1 2023 Guidance
Revenue $54.0 - $63.0
Plus:  
Consumer Incentives $29.0 - $31.0
Billings $84.0 - $93.0


Contacts:

Investor Relations:
Robert Robinson
Corporate Development & IR
ir@cardlytics.com 


