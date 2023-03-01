Submit Release
Ideal Power to Participate at Roth Capital Conference on March 13, 2023

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ideal Power Inc. (Nasdaq: IPWR), pioneering the development and commercialization of the highly efficient and broadly patented B-TRAN™ bidirectional semiconductor power switch, today provided additional information related to its previously announced participation in the 35th Annual Roth Conference on March 13, 2023.

Dan Brdar, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ideal Power, will be available for one-on-one meetings at the Roth Conference in Dana Point, California, on March 13, 2023. Roth Conference attendees are encouraged to request a one-on-one meeting with Ideal Power’s CEO Dan Brdar on Roth's online conference platform, or email Roth Capital at oneononerequests@roth.com, or contact their Roth representative, or email Jeff Christensen of Ideal Power, Investor Relations at jchristensen@darrowir.com.

Roth Capital will also host a fireside chat webcast with Ideal Power’s CEO Dan Brdar. It will be moderated by a Roth senior research analyst on Monday, March 13, 2023, at 2:30 PM ET/11:30 AM PT. The live fireside chat webcast will be accessible on the Company's Investor webpage under the Events & Presentations tab at https://ir.idealpower.com/events. The webcast will be archived on the website for future viewing.

About Ideal Power Inc.

Ideal Power (NASDAQ: IPWR) is pioneering the development of its broadly patented bidirectional semiconductor power switch, creating highly efficient and ecofriendly energy control solutions for electric vehicle, electric vehicle charging, renewable energy, energy storage, UPS/data center, solid-state circuit breaker and other industrial and military applications. The Company is focused on its patented Bidirectional, Bipolar Junction Transistor (B-TRAN™) semiconductor technology. B-TRAN™ is a unique double-sided bidirectional AC switch able to deliver substantial performance improvements over today's conventional power semiconductors. Ideal Power believes B-TRAN™ will reduce conduction and switching losses, complexity of thermal management and operating cost in medium voltage AC power switching and control circuitry. For more information, visit www.IdealPower.com.

Ideal Power Investor Relations Contact: 

Jeff Christensen
Darrow Associates
703-297-6917
jchristensen@darrowir.com


