ZimVie Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results

  • FY 2022 Third Party Net Sales of $909.5 million
  • FY 2022 Net Loss of ($63.9) million; Net Loss Margin of (7.0%); Adjusted Net Income[1] of $47.9 million
  • FY 2022 Diluted EPS of ($2.45); Adjusted Diluted EPS[1] of $1.84
  • FY 2022 Adjusted EBITDA[1] of $122.5 million; Adjusted EBITDA margin[1] of 13.5%

/EIN News/ -- WESTMINSTER, Colo., March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZimVie Inc. (Nasdaq: ZIMV), a global life sciences leader in the dental and spine markets, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022. Management will host a corresponding conference call today, March 1, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

“Our team has been diligently focused on accelerating independence from our prior parent, and despite a difficult macroenvironment, we launched several innovative products and drove significant operational progress in our first year as a company. We remain focused on innovating around our core platforms and driving adoption of our clinically differentiated solutions,” said Vafa Jamali, President and Chief Executive Officer of ZimVie.

Recent Business Highlights

  • Launched T3® PRO Tapered Implant, Next-Generation TSX™ Implant, and Encode® Emergence Healing Abutment designed to optimize restorative care and aesthetics
  • Launched RealGUIDE™ CAD and FULL SUITE software modules enhancing digital dentistry platform
  • Surpassed 200,000 Mobi-C implants worldwide
  • Received positive policy decision from Highmark applicable to The Tether™, ZimVie’s differentiated, non-fusion spinal device for the treatment of idiopathic scoliosis, expanding coverage to 4+ million lives and following a positive policy decision from Anthem in mid-2022
  • Signed a partnership and global development agreement with Brainlab AG. to integrate minimally invasive Vital™ and Virage™ systems and Brainlab AG.’s industry leading portfolio of spine imaging, planning, navigation, and robotic assisted solutions

Recent Operational Highlights

  • Successfully completed 3 ERP conversions
  • Refreshed core IT systems, including successful transition of over 230 applications
  • Exited, downsized, or transformed 5 facilities worldwide
  • Reduced excess inventory to improve cash on hand
  • Paid all 2023 debt principal payments in advance as part of ongoing initiative to reduce leverage  

Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Third party net sales for the fourth quarter of 2022 were $228.2 million, a decrease of (12.4%) on a reported basis and (9.1%) on a constant currency[1] basis, versus the fourth quarter of 2021. Third party dental segment net sales of $115.8 million decreased by ($9.6) million, or (7.6%) on a reported basis and (2.9%) on a constant currency[1] basis, driven by a general slowdown of customer purchases due to macroeconomic pressures and in anticipation of volume-based procurement (“VBP”) in China. Third party spine segment net sales of $112.3 million decreased by ($22.9) million, or (16.9%) on a reported basis and (14.8%) in constant currency[1], driven by the exit of a number of unprofitable markets in late 2021, the discontinuation of certain products and brands, a slowdown of customer purchases in China in anticipation of VBP, operational disruptions resulting from an ERP implementation, other IT systems projects, and continued competitive pressures in the spine market. Both segments were unfavorably impacted by one less selling day in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Net loss for the fourth quarter of 2022 was ($30.3) million, a decrease of $30.3 million versus the net loss of ($60.7) million in the fourth quarter of 2021, and as a percentage of third-party net sales was (13.3%). The decrease in net loss was primarily due to prior year brand rationalization charges that did not recur, lower inventory charges and lower SG&A costs due to lower variable selling costs on lower net sales as well as cost savings initiatives, partially offset by the net loss impact associated with the revenue declines noted above. Adjusted net income[1] for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $4.3 million, an increase of $13.6 million versus the same prior year period.

Basic and diluted EPS were ($1.16) and adjusted diluted EPS[1] was $0.16 for the fourth quarter of 2022. Weighted average shares outstanding for basic and diluted EPS was 26.1 million.

Adjusted EBITDA[1] for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $28.1 million, or 12.3%, a 70 basis point increase from the fourth quarter of 2021.

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the fourth quarter of 2022 were $89.6 million and reflect the advanced payment in 2022 of the 2023 required principal payments under our credit agreement.

Full Year 2022 Financial Results

Third party net sales for the full year 2022 were $909.5 million, a decrease of (9.8%) on a reported basis and (6.8%) on a constant currency[1] basis, versus the full year 2021. Third party dental segment net sales of $459.7 million decreased by ($8.8) million, or (1.9%) on a reported basis but increased 2.6% on a constant currency[1] basis. Third party spine segment net sales of $449.8 million decreased by ($90.5) million, or (16.8%) on a reported basis and (14.9%) on a constant currency[1] basis, driven by the exit of a number of unprofitable markets in late 2021, the discontinuation of certain products and brands, the impact of the third party net sales retained by Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (“Zimmer Biomet”) until we completed our separation activities in certain markets at the end of the third quarter of 2022, distributor bulk orders in the first quarter of 2021 that did not recur, the surge in COVID-19 cases in the first half of 2022 related to the Omicron variant, a slowdown of customer purchases in China in anticipation of VBP, operational disruptions resulting from an ERP implementation and other IT systems projects, continued competitive pressures in the spine market and changes in foreign currency exchange rates.

Net loss for the full year 2022 was ($63.9) million, a decrease of $31.4 million versus the net loss of ($95.3) million in the full year 2021, and as a percentage of third-party net sales was (7.0%). The decrease in net loss was primarily due to prior year brand rationalization charges that did not recur, lower inventory charges and lower SG&A costs due to lower variable selling costs on lower net sales as well as cost savings initiatives, partially offset by the decline in spine third party net sales. Adjusted net income[1] for the full year 2022 was $47.9 million, an increase of $10.8 million versus the prior year.

Basic and diluted EPS were ($2.45) and adjusted diluted EPS[1] was $1.84 for the full year 2022. Weighted average shares outstanding for basic EPS and diluted EPS was 26.1 million.

Adjusted EBITDA[1] for the full year 2022 was $122.5 million, or 13.5% of third-party net sales, a decrease of ($9.1) million but an expansion of 50 basis points from 13.0% in 2021.

Full Year 2023 Financial Guidance:

Projected Year Ending December 31, 2023
Reported Net Sales $825M - $850M
Adjusted EBITDA Margin[2] 13.5% to 14.0%
Adjusted EPS[2] $0.30 - $0.50

[1] This is a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to “Note on Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and the reconciliations in this release for further information.

[2] This is a non-GAAP financial measure for which a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is not available without unreasonable efforts. Refer to “Forward-Looking Non-GAAP Financial Measures” in this release, which identifies the information that is unavailable without unreasonable efforts and provides additional information. It is probable that this forward-looking non-GAAP financial measure may be materially different from the corresponding GAAP financial measure.

Financial Information

The financial information included in this release for periods prior to March 1, 2022 is derived from the financial statements and records of the dental and spine businesses of Zimmer Biomet due to the fact that during such periods, ZimVie was still a wholly-owned subsidiary of, and operated under those businesses of, Zimmer Biomet.

Conference Call

ZimVie will host a conference call today, March 1, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss its fourth quarter and full-year 2022 financial results. To access the call, please register online at https://investor.zimvie.com/events-presentations/event-calendar. A live and archived audio webcast will also be available on this site.

About ZimVie

ZimVie is a global life sciences leader in the dental and spine markets that develops, manufactures, and delivers a comprehensive portfolio of products and solutions designed to support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures and treat a wide range of spine pathologies. In March 2022 the company became an independent, publicly traded spin-off of the dental and spine business units of Zimmer Biomet to breathe new life, dedicated energy, and strategic focus to its portfolio of trusted brands and products. From its headquarters in Westminster, Colorado, and additional facilities around the globe, the company serves customers in over 70 countries worldwide with a robust offering of dental and spine solutions including differentiated product platforms supported by extensive clinical evidence. For more information about ZimVie, please visit us at www.ZimVie.com. Follow @ZimVie on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, or Instagram.

Note on Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes non-GAAP financial measures that differ from financial measures calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). These non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similar measures reported by other companies and should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, other measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure provided in this release for certain periods, and is calculated by excluding certain items from net income (loss) on a GAAP basis, as detailed in the reconciliations presented later in this press release. Adjusted EBITDA margin is Adjusted EBITDA divided by third party net sales for the applicable period.

Sales change information in this release is presented on a GAAP (reported) basis and on a constant currency basis. Constant currency percentage changes exclude the effects of foreign currency exchange rates. They are calculated by translating current and prior-period sales at the same predetermined exchange rate. The translated results are then used to determine year-over-year percentage increases or decreases.

Net income (loss) and diluted earnings (loss) per share in this release are presented on a GAAP (reported) basis and on an adjusted basis. Adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted diluted earnings per share exclude the effects of certain items, which are detailed in the reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures presented later in this press release.

Reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in this press release.

Management uses non-GAAP financial measures internally to evaluate the performance of the business. Additionally, management believes these non-GAAP measures provide meaningful incremental information to investors to consider when evaluating the performance of the company. Management believes these measures offer the ability to make period-to-period comparisons that are not impacted by certain items that can cause dramatic changes in reported income but that do not impact the fundamentals of our operations. The non-GAAP measures enable the evaluation of operating results and trend analysis by allowing a reader to better identify operating trends that may otherwise be masked or distorted by these types of items that are excluded from the non-GAAP measures.

Forward-Looking Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release also includes certain forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures for the year ending December 31, 2023. We calculate forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures based on internal forecasts that omit certain amounts that would be included in GAAP financial measures. We have not provided quantitative reconciliations of these forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP financial measures because the excluded items are not available on a prospective basis without unreasonable efforts. For example, the timing of certain transactions is difficult to predict because management’s plans may change. In addition, the company believes such reconciliations would imply a degree of precision and certainty that could be confusing to investors. It is probable that these forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures may be materially different from the corresponding GAAP financial measures.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws, including, among others, any statements about our expectations, plans, intentions, strategies, or prospects. We generally use the words “may,” “will,” “expects,” “believes,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “estimates,” “projects,” “assumes,” “guides,” “targets,” “forecasts,” “sees,” “seeks,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “predicts,” “potential,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “work toward,” “intends,” “guidance,” “confidence,” “positioned,” “design,” “strive,” “continue,” “track,” “look forward to” and similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical or current fact are, or may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Such statements are based upon the current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions of management and are subject to significant risks, uncertainties, and changes in circumstances that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances include, but are not limited to: the effects of the COVID-19 global pandemic and other adverse public health developments on the global economy, our business and operations and the business and operations of our suppliers and customers, including the deferral of elective procedures and our ability to collect accounts receivable; dependence on new product development, technological advances and innovation; shifts in the product category or regional sales mix of our products and services; supply and prices of raw materials and products; pricing pressures from competitors, customers, dental practices and insurance providers; changes in customer demand for our products and services caused by demographic changes or other factors; challenges relating to changes in and compliance with governmental laws and regulations affecting our U.S. and international businesses, including regulations of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and foreign government regulators, such as more stringent requirements for regulatory clearance of products; competition; the impact of healthcare reform measures; reductions in reimbursement levels by third-party payors; cost containment efforts sponsored by government agencies, legislative bodies, the private sector and healthcare group purchasing organizations, including the volume-based procurement process in China; control of costs and expenses; dependence on a limited number of suppliers for key raw materials and outsourced activities; the ability to obtain and maintain adequate intellectual property protection; breaches or failures of our information technology systems or products, including by cyberattack, unauthorized access or theft; the ability to retain the independent agents and distributors who market our products; our ability to attract, retain and develop the highly skilled employees we need to support our business; the effect of mergers and acquisitions on our relationships with customers, suppliers and lenders and on our operating results and businesses generally; a determination by the Internal Revenue Service that the distribution or certain related transactions should be treated as taxable transactions; financing transactions undertaken in connection with the separation and risks associated with additional indebtedness; the impact of the separation on our businesses and the risk that the separation and the results thereof may be more difficult, time-consuming and/or costly than expected, which could impact our relationships with customers, suppliers, employees and other business counterparties; restrictions on activities following the distribution in order to preserve the tax-free treatment of the distribution; the ability to form and implement alliances; changes in tax obligations arising from tax reform measures, including European Union rules on state aid, or examinations by tax authorities; product liability, intellectual property and commercial litigation losses; changes in general industry and market conditions, including domestic and international growth rates; changes in general domestic and international economic conditions, including inflation and interest rate and currency exchange rate fluctuations; and the impact of the ongoing financial and political uncertainty on countries in the Euro zone on the ability to collect accounts receivable in affected countries. You are cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements, since there can be no assurance that these forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we expressly disclaim any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

ZIMVIE INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands, except per share data)

    For the Three Months Ended December 31,   For the Twelve Months Ended December 31,
    2022   2021     2022   2021  
Net Sales            
Third party, net   228,164   260,596     909,487   1,008,830  
Related party, net   956   977     4,375   5,819  
Total Net Sales   229,120   261,573     913,862   1,014,649  
Cost of products sold, excluding intangible asset amortization   (73,347 ) (125,172 )   (296,679 ) (381,569 )
Related party cost of products sold, excluding intangible asset amortization   (930 ) (742 )   (4,107 ) (4,248 )
Intangible asset amortization   (20,689 ) (21,178 )   (80,867 ) (86,219 )
Research and development   (15,254 ) (17,399 )   (62,691 ) (61,328 )
Selling, general and administrative   (134,461 ) (149,312 )   (523,970 ) (554,377 )
Restructuring   (4,868 ) (1,053 )   (11,354 ) (3,344 )
Acquisition, integration, divestiture and related   (3,982 ) (12,053 )   (29,437 ) (24,064 )
Operating expenses   (253,531 ) (326,909 )   (1,009,105 ) (1,115,149 )
Operating Loss   (24,411 ) (65,336 )   (95,243 ) (100,500 )
Other income (expense), net   2,626   (73 )   3,603   (465 )
Interest expense, net   (6,432 ) 16     (18,279 ) (292 )
Loss before income taxes   (28,217 ) (65,393 )   (109,919 ) (101,257 )
Benefit for income taxes   (2,127 ) 4,702     46,038   6,003  
Net Loss   (30,344 ) (60,691 )   (63,881 ) (95,254 )
Loss Per Common Share - Basic   (1.16 ) (2.33 )   (2.45 ) (3.66 )
Loss Per Common Share - Diluted   (1.16 ) (2.33 )   (2.45 ) (3.66 )


ZIMVIE INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except per share data)

    As of December 31,  
    2022     2021  
ASSETS            
Current Assets:            
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 89,601     $ 100,399  
Accounts receivable, less allowance for credit losses     168,961       164,241  
Related party receivable     8,483        
Inventories     233,854       246,832  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     36,964       25,380  
Total Current Assets     537,863       536,852  
Property, plant and equipment, net     148,439       180,243  
Goodwill     259,999       267,810  
Intangible assets, net     654,965       766,175  
Other assets     40,790       75,656  
Total Assets   $ 1,642,056     $ 1,826,736  
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY            
Current Liabilities:            
Accounts payable   $ 43,998     $ 45,026  
Related party payable     13,176        
Income taxes payable     14,356       6,278  
Other current liabilities     145,779       133,280  
Total Current Liabilities     217,309       184,584  
Deferred income taxes, net     98,062       129,475  
Lease liability     22,287       45,317  
Other long-term liabilities     13,561       15,983  
Non-current portion of debt     532,233        
Total Liabilities     883,452       375,359  
Stockholders' Equity:            
Common stock, $0.01 par value, 150,000 shares authorized
Shares, issued and outstanding, of 26,222 and 0, respectively		     262        
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 15,000 shares authorized, 0 shares issued and outstanding            
Additional paid in capital     897,028        
Accumulated deficit     (47,532 )      
Net parent company investment           1,494,157  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (91,154 )     (42,780 )
Total Stockholders' Equity     758,604       1,451,377  
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity   $ 1,642,056     $ 1,826,736  

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

ZIMVIE INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in thousands)

    For the Years Ended December 31,  
    2022     2021     2020  
Cash flows provided by operating activities:                  
Net loss   $ (63,881 )   $ (95,254 )   $ (178,999 )
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating
activities:		                  
Depreciation and amortization     122,789       129,719       134,331  
Goodwill impairment                 142,000  
Share-based compensation     30,289       7,309       5,945  
Deferred income tax provision     (70,422 )     (22,089 )     (22,806 )
Loss on disposal of fixed assets     3,358              
Other non-cash items     1,172              
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquired assets
and liabilities		                  
Income taxes     5,485       (3,201 )     904  
Accounts receivable     (26,156 )     27,172       (1,072 )
Related party receivables     (8,483 )            
Inventories     10,210       33,062       (6,141 )
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities     21,842       (6,591 )     (3,030 )
Related party payables     13,176              
Other assets and liabilities     (14,751 )     (5,842 )     14,848  
Net cash provided by operating activities     24,628       64,285       85,980  
Cash flows used in investing activities:                  
Additions to instruments     (10,089 )     (28,244 )     (32,699 )
Additions to other property, plant and equipment     (16,457 )     (28,405 )     (5,568 )
Business combination investments, net of acquired cash                 (8,415 )
Other investing activities     (2,117 )     (3,700 )     (2,832 )
Net cash used in investing activities     (28,663 )     (60,349 )     (49,514 )
Cash flows provided by (used in) financing activities:                  
Net transactions with Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc     6,920       90,006       (43,830 )
Dividend paid to Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc     (540,567 )            
Proceeds from term loans     595,000              
Payments on term loans     (58,544 )            
Debt issuance costs     (5,170 )            
Net cash flows from unremitted collections from factoring programs                 (1,626 )
Repayments of debt due to Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc           (16,905 )     (668 )
Net activity under employee stock compensation plans     1,059              
Other financing activities     (5 )     (752 )     (359 )
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities     (1,307 )     72,349       (46,483 )
Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents     (5,456 )     (3,305 )     435  
(Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents     (10,798 )     72,980       (9,582 )
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year     100,399       27,419       37,001  
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period   $ 89,601       100,399       27,419  
                         
Supplemental cash flow information:                  
Income taxes paid, net   $ 25,730     $ 12,089     $ 4,654  
Interest paid     17,283              
Non-cash settlement of debt due to parent           4,939        
Supplemental schedule of noncash investing and financing activities:                  
Derecognition of right-of-use assets   $ (14,174 )   $     $  
Derecognition of lease liabilities     15,303              
                   

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (UNAUDITED)

Total Net Sales by Segment and Region (in thousands)

    For the Three Months Ended December 31,        
      2022     2021   Change (%)   Foreign Exchange Impact Constant Currency % Change
United States   $ 67,535   $ 69,496   -2.8 %   -   -2.8 %
International     48,308     55,911   -13.6 %   -10.7 % -2.9 %
Total Dental Net Sales     115,843     125,407   -7.6 %   -4.7 % -2.9 %
United States     90,853     101,200   -10.2 %   -   -10.2 %
International     21,468     33,989   -36.8 %   -8.3 % -28.5 %
Total Spine Net Sales     112,321     135,189   -16.9 %   -2.1 % -14.8 %
Total Third Party Net Sales     228,164     260,596   -12.4 %   -3.3 % -9.1 %
Related Party Net Sales     956     977   -2.1 %   -   -  
Total Net Sales   $ 229,120   $ 261,573   -12.4 %   -3.4 % -9.0 %


    For the Twelve Months Ended December 31,        
      2022     2021   Change (%)   Foreign Exchange Impact Constant Currency % Change
United States   $ 272,726   $ 267,689   1.9 %   -   1.9 %
International     186,955     200,793   -6.9 %   -10.4 % 3.5 %
Total Dental Net Sales     459,681     468,482   -1.9 %   -4.5 % 2.6 %
United States     357,416     407,883   -12.4 %   -   -12.4 %
International     92,390     132,465   -30.3 %   -7.6 % -22.7 %
Total Spine Net Sales     449,806     540,348   -16.8 %   -1.9 % -14.9 %
Total Third Party Net Sales     909,487     1,008,830   -9.8 %   -3.0 % -6.8 %
Related Party Net Sales     4,375     5,819   -24.8 %   -   -  
Total Net Sales   $ 913,862   $ 1,014,649   -9.9 %   -3.2 % -6.7 %


Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted EPS (in thousands, except per share data)

  For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2022
             
  Net Sales Cost of products
sold, excluding
intangible asset
amortization		 Operating
expenses,
excluding cost of
products sold		 Operating
Income
(Loss)		 Net Income
(Loss)		 Diluted
EPS
Reported $ 229,120   $ (74,277 ) $ (179,254 ) $ (24,411 ) $ (30,344 ) $ (1.16 )
Pre vs. post-spin cost structure differences[1]   -     -     -     -     -   $ -  
Restructuring[2]   -     -     4,868     4,868     4,868   $ 0.19  
Acquisition, integration, divestiture and related[3]   -     -     3,982     3,982     3,982   $ 0.15  
European medical device regulation[4]   -     -     3,510     3,510     3,510   $ 0.13  
One-time carve-out allocations and other one-time costs[5]   -     1,875     -     1,875     1,875   $ 0.07  
Intangible asset amortization   -     -     20,689     20,689     20,689   $ 0.79  
Related party   (956 )   930     -     (26 )   (26 ) $ -  
One-time share-based compensation expense[6]   -     -     1,000     1,000     1,000   $ 0.04  
Tax effect of above adjustments   -     -     -     -     (1,287 ) $ (0.05 )
Favorable Puerto Rico tax ruling[7]   -     -     -     -     -   $ -  
Adjusted $ 228,164   $ (71,472 ) $ (145,205 ) $ 11,487   $ 4,267   $ 0.16  
             
  For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2021
             
  Net Sales Cost of products
sold, excluding
intangible asset
amortization		 Operating
expenses,
excluding cost of
products sold		 Operating
Income
(Loss)		 Net Income
(Loss)		 Diluted
EPS
Reported $ 261,573   $ (125,914 ) $ (200,995 ) $ (65,336 ) $ (60,691 ) $ (2.33 )
Pre vs. post-spin cost structure differences[1]   -     -     3,027     3,027     3,027   $ 0.12  
Restructuring[2]   -     -     1,053     1,053     1,053   $ 0.04  
Acquisition, integration, divestiture and related[3]   -     -     12,053     12,053     12,053   $ 0.46  
European medical device regulation[4]   -     -     3,092     3,092     3,092   $ 0.12  
One-time carve-out allocations and other one-time costs[5]   -     31,794     8,365     40,159     40,159   $ 1.54  
Intangible asset amortization   -     -     21,178     21,178     21,178   $ 0.81  
Related party   (977 )   742     110     (125 )   (125 ) $ -  
One-time share-based compensation expense[6]   -     -     -     -     -   $ -  
Tax effect of above adjustments   -     -     -     -     (29,117 ) $ (1.12 )
Favorable Puerto Rico tax ruling[7]   -     -     -     -     -   $ -  
Adjusted $ 260,596   $ (93,378 ) $ (152,117 ) $ 15,101   $ (9,371 ) $ (0.36 )


Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS (in thousands, except per share data)

  For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022
   
  Net Sales Cost of products
sold, excluding
intangible asset
amortization		 Operating
expenses,
excluding cost of
products sold		 Operating
Income
(Loss)		 Net Income
(Loss)		 Diluted
EPS
Reported $ 913,862   $ (300,786 ) $ (708,319 ) $ (95,243 ) $ (63,881 ) $ (2.45 )
Pre vs. post-spin cost structure differences[1]   -     -     5,271     5,271     5,271   $ 0.20  
Restructuring[2]   -     -     11,354     11,354     11,354   $ 0.44  
Acquisition, integration, divestiture and related[3]   -     -     29,437     29,437     29,437   $ 1.13  
European medical device regulation[4]   -     -     10,064     10,064     10,064   $ 0.39  
One-time carve-out allocations and other one-time costs[5]   -     (164 )   4,890     4,726     4,726   $ 0.18  
Intangible asset amortization   -     -     80,867     80,867     80,867   $ 3.10  
Related party   (4,375 )   4,107     -     (268 )   (268 ) $ (0.01 )
One-time share-based compensation expense[6]   -     1,664     12,981     14,645     14,645   $ 0.56  
Tax effect of above adjustments   -     -     -     -     (38,639 ) $ (1.48 )
Favorable Puerto Rico tax ruling[7]   -     -     -     -     (5,712 ) $ (0.22 )
Adjusted $ 909,487   $ (295,179 ) $ (553,455 ) $ 60,853   $ 47,864   $ 1.84  
             
  For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021
             
  Net Sales Cost of products
sold, excluding
intangible asset
amortization		 Operating
expenses,
excluding cost of
products sold		 Operating
Income
(Loss)		 Net Income
(Loss) 		Diluted
EPS
Reported $ 1,014,649   $ (385,817 ) $ (729,332 ) $ (100,500 ) $ (95,254 ) $ (3.66 )
Pre vs. post-spin cost structure differences[1]   -     -     7,439     7,439     7,439   $ 0.29  
Restructuring[2]   -     -     3,344     3,344     3,344   $ 0.13  
Acquisition, integration, divestiture and related[3]   -     -     24,064     24,064     24,064   $ 0.92  
European medical device regulation[4]   -     -     5,627     5,627     5,627   $ 0.22  
One-time carve-out allocations and other one-time costs[5]   -     37,356     15,300     52,656     52,656   $ 2.02  
Intangible asset amortization   -     -     86,219     86,219     86,219   $ 3.31  
Related party   (5,819 )   4,248     317     (1,254 )   (1,254 ) $ (0.05 )
One-time share-based compensation expense[6]   -     -     -     -     -   $ -  
Tax effect of above adjustments   -     -     -     -     (45,806 ) $ (1.76 )
Favorable Puerto Rico tax ruling[7]   -     -     -     -     -   $ -  
Adjusted $ 1,008,830   $ (344,213 ) $ (587,022 ) $ 77,595   $ 37,035   $ 1.42  

[1] Reflects certain items captured in the GAAP carve-out financial statements that have not continued post-spin, including, but not limited to, facilities that did not convey with ZimVie in the spin, redundant personnel costs incurred as a result of the spin, and the difference between the pre-spin allocations of Zimmer Biomet’s corporate costs in accordance with GAAP, versus the expected post-spin corporate costs for ZimVie.
[2] In June 2022 and November 2022, we instituted restructuring plans and the expenses incurred in the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022 under these plans were primarily related to employee termination benefits and the exit of our spine products operations in China as a result of an unsuccessful volume-based procurement program bid. Zimmer Biomet instituted restructuring plans in the fourth quarters of 2019 and 2021, and the restructuring costs we incurred under those plans were primarily related to employee termination benefits, contract terminations and retention period compensation and benefits.
[3] Acquisition, integration, divestiture, and related costs are limited to a specific period of time and related to ZimVie being established as a standalone public company.
[4] Expenses incurred for initial compliance with the European Union ("EU") Medical Device Regulation ("MDR") for previously- approved products.
[5] One-time expenses captured through allocations made for purposes of the GAAP carve-out financial statement results. The adjustments to cost of products sold in Q4 2021 were one-time charges due to the spine brand rationalization project. The adjustments to cost of products sold in Q4 2022 were related to non-cash asset write offs from the exit of our Spine products operations in China as a result of an unsuccessful VBP bid.
[6] One-time share-based compensation expense due to replacement awards provided in connection with the separation from Zimmer Biomet.
[7] Tax benefit in Q3 2022 from a favorable Puerto Rico tax ruling related to the intercompany sale of intellectual property prior to the spin.

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands)

    For the Three Months
Ended December 31,		   For the Twelve Months
Ended December 31,
      2022     2021       2022     2021  
Net Sales            
Third party, net   $ 228,164   $ 260,596     $ 909,487   $ 1,008,830  
Related party, net     956     977       4,375     5,819  
Total Net Sales   $ 229,120   $ 261,573     $ 913,862   $ 1,014,649  
             
Net Income (Loss)     (30,344 )   (60,691 )     (63,881 )   (95,254 )
Interest expense, net     6,432     (16 )     18,279     292  
Income tax benefit     2,127     (4,702 )     (46,038 )   (6,003 )
Depreciation and amortization     30,320     33,992       122,374     129,659  
EBITDA     8,535     (31,417 )     30,734     28,694  
Share-based compensation     5,307     2,273       31,224     11,079  
Restructuring[1]     4,868     1,053       11,354     3,344  
Acquisition, integration, divestiture and related[2]     3,982     12,053       29,437     24,064  
Related party income     (26 )   (125 )     (268 )   (1,254 )
European medical device regulation[3]     3,510     3,092       10,064     5,627  
Pre vs. post-spin cost structure differences[4]         3,027       5,271     7,439  
One-time carve-out allocations and other one-time costs[5]     1,875     40,159       4,726     52,656  
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 28,051   $ 30,115     $ 122,542   $ 131,649  
Net Income (Loss) Margin[6]     -13.3 %   -23.3 %     -7.0 %   -9.4 %
Adjusted EBITDA Margin[7]     12.3 %   11.6 %     13.5 %   13.0 %

[1] In June 2022 and November 2022, we instituted restructuring plans and the expenses incurred in the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022 under these plans were primarily related to employee termination benefits and the exit of our spine products operations in China as a result of an unsuccessful volume-based procurement program bid. Zimmer Biomet instituted restructuring plans in the fourth quarters of 2019 and 2021, and the restructuring costs we incurred under those plans were primarily related to employee termination benefits, contract terminations and retention period compensation and benefits.
[2] Acquisition, integration, divestiture, and related costs are limited to a specific period of time and related to ZimVie being established as a standalone public company.
[3] Expenses incurred for initial compliance with the EU MDR for previously-approved products.
[4] Reflects certain items captured in the GAAP carve-out financial statements that have not continued post-spin, including, but not limited to, facilities that did not convey with ZimVie in the spin, redundant personnel costs incurred as a result of the spin, and the difference between the pre-spin allocations of Zimmer Biomet’s corporate costs in accordance with GAAP, versus the expected post-spin corporate costs for ZimVie.
[5] One-time expenses captured through allocations made for purposes of the GAAP carve-out financial statement results. The adjustments to cost of products sold in Q4 2021 were one-time charges due to the spine brand rationalization project. The adjustments to cost of products sold in Q4 2022 were related to non-cash asset write offs from the exit of our Spine products operations in China as a result of an unsuccessful VBP bid..
[6] Net Income (Loss) Margin is calculated as Net Income (Loss) divided by third-party net sales for the applicable period
[7] Adjusted EBITDA Margin is Adjusted EBITDA divided by third party net sales for the applicable period.

Reconciliation of Adjusted Effective Tax Rate

  Three Months Ended
December 31,		   Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
  2022     2021     2022     2021  
Effective tax rate (7.5 )%   7.2 %   41.9 %   6.0 %
Tax effect of adjustments made to earnings before taxes(1) 53.7     154.4     (45.0 )   45.8  
Other certain tax adjustments -     -     (0.7 )   -  
Adjusted effective tax rate 46.2 %   161.6 %   (3.8 )%   51.8 %

[1] Includes intangible asset amortization; restructuring and other cost reduction initiatives; acquisition, integration, divestiture and related; litigation; EU MDR; and other charges.

 


