Organogenesis Holdings Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter 2022 and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results; Introduces Fiscal Year 2023 Guidance

/EIN News/ -- CANTON, Mass., March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ORGO), a leading regenerative medicine company focused on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of product solutions for the Advanced Wound Care and Surgical & Sports Medicine markets, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and the year ended December 31, 2022.



Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results Summary:

Net revenue of $115.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, a decrease of 10% compared to net revenue of $127.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. Net revenue for the fourth quarter of 2022 consists of: Net revenue from Advanced Wound Care products of $108.8 million, a decrease of 10% from the fourth quarter of 2021. Net revenue from Surgical & Sports Medicine products of $6.7 million, a decrease of 6% from the fourth quarter of 2021. Net revenue from the sale of PuraPly products of $56.8 million, a decrease of 9% from the fourth quarter of 2021. Net revenue from the sale of non-PuraPly products of $58.7 million, a decrease of 10% from the fourth quarter of 2021.

Net income of $7.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to a net income of $51.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, a decrease of $43.5 million.

Adjusted net income 1 of $8.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to an adjusted net income of $54.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, a decrease of $45.1 million.

of $8.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to an adjusted net income of $54.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, a decrease of $45.1 million. Adjusted EBITDA of $14.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $26.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, a decrease of $12.3 million.

Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results Summary:

Net revenue of $450.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, a decrease of 4% compared to net revenue of $467.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2021. Net revenue for the year ended December 31, 2022 consists of: Net revenue from Advanced Wound Care products of $422.2 million, a decrease of 2% year-over-year. Net revenue from Surgical & Sports Medicine products of $28.7 million, a decrease of 23% year-over-year. Net revenue from the sale of PuraPly products of $242.7 million, an increase of 22% year-over-year. Net revenue from the sale of non-PuraPly products of $208.2 million, a decrease of 23% year-over-year.

Net income of $15.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to a net income of $94.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, a decrease of $78.7 million.

Adjusted net income 1 of $26.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to an adjusted net income of $101.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, a decrease of $75.0 million.

of $26.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to an adjusted net income of $101.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, a decrease of $75.0 million. Adjusted EBITDA of $49.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to an adjusted EBITDA of $89.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, a decrease of $39.9 million.

“Fourth quarter sales results came in above the low-end of the guidance range we provided on our third quarter earnings call,” said Gary S. Gillheeney, Sr., President and Chief Executive Officer of Organogenesis. “As expected, we saw a continuation of the challenging operating environment in the physician office setting in Q4, however we delivered double-digit growth in sales of Advanced Wound Care products in the hospital outpatient setting and, excluding ReNu, NuCel and Dermagraft, our team delivered low double-digit growth in the number of accounts served – in both the hospital outpatient and physician office settings.”

Mr. Gillheeney, Sr. continued: “Our financial guidance reflects a moderation in net revenue growth driven primarily by the impact of published ASPs in the physician office setting. That said, we expect to deliver solid growth in the hospital outpatient setting, to increase our customer base and to drive customer and clinician adoption deeper into existing accounts again in 2023. We will continue to be a leader in the Advanced Wound Care space while improving our competitive positions in the Surgical & Sports Medicine and burn markets as we deliver on our mission to provide integrated healing solutions that substantially improve outcomes well over the overall cost of care."

________________________________________

1Defined as GAAP net income adjusted to exclude the effect of amortization, restructuring charges, the recovery of certain notes receivable from related parties, the change in the fair value of the CPN earnout, loss on extinguishment of debt, write-off of certain assets, facility construction project pause, GPO settlement fee and the resulting income taxes on these items.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results:

Three Month Ended December 31, Change 2022 2021 $ % (in thousands, except for percentages) Advanced Wound Care $ 108,836 $ 120,752 $ (11,916 ) (10 %) Surgical & Sports Medicine 6,680 7,106 (426 ) (6 %) Net revenue $ 115,516 $ 127,858 $ (12,342 ) (10 %)

Net revenue for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $115.5 million, compared to $127.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, a decrease of $12.3 million, or 10%. The decrease in net revenue was driven by an decrease of $11.9 million, or 10% in Advanced Wound Care products and a decrease of $0.4 million, or 6% in net revenue of Surgical & Sports Medicine products.

Gross profit for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $88.4 million, or 77% of net revenue, compared to $95.3 million or 75% of net revenue for the fourth quarter of 2021, a decrease of $6.9 million, or 7%.

Operating expenses for the fourth quarter of 2022 were $79.7 million, compared to $75.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, an increase of $4.2 million, or 6%. R&D expense was $11.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $8.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, an increase of $3.1 million, or 38%. Selling, general and administrative expenses were $68.3 million, compared to $67.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, an increase of $1.0 million, or 2%.

Operating income for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $8.7 million, compared to an operating income of $19.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, a decrease of $11.0 million.

Total other expense, net, for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $0.0 million, compared to $0.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, a decrease of $0.9 million.

Net income for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $7.5 million, or $0.06 per share, compared to a net income of $51.0 million, or $0.38 per share, for the fourth quarter of 2021, a decrease of $43.5 million, or 0.33 per share.

Adjusted net income of $8.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to adjusted net income of $54.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, a decrease of $45.1 million, or 83%.

Adjusted EBITDA was $14.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $26.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, a decrease of $12.3 million, or 47%.

As of December 31, 2022, the Company had $103.3 million in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash and $70.8 million in debt obligations, compared to $114.5 million in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash and $73.6 million in debt obligations, of which $0.2 million were finance lease obligations as of December 31, 2021.

Fiscal Year 2022 Results

The following table represents net revenue by product grouping for the year ended December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively:

Year Ended December 31, Change 2022 2021 $ % (in thousands, except for percentages) Advanced Wound Care $ 422,231 $ 430,237 $ (8,006 ) (2 %) Surgical & Sports Medicine 28,662 37,122 (8,460 ) (23 %) Net revenue $ 450,893 $ 467,359 $ (16,466 ) (4 %)

Net revenue for the year ended December 31, 2022 was $450.9 million, compared to $467.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, a decrease of $16.5 million, or 4%. The decrease in net revenue was driven by a decrease of $8.5 million, or 23% in net revenue of Surgical & Sports Medicine products and a decrease of $8.0 million, or 2% in Advanced Wound Care products.

Gross profit for the year ended December 31, 2022 is $345.9 million, or 77% of net revenue, compared to $353.2 million, or 76% of net revenue, for the year ended December 31, 2021, a decrease of $7.3 million, or 2%.

Operating expenses for the year ended December 31, 2022 were $323.6 million, compared to $280.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, an increase of $42.6 million, or 15%. R&D expense was $39.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to $30.7 million for year ended December 31, 2021, an increase of $9.0 million, or 29%. Selling, general and administrative expenses were $283.8 million for year ended December 31, 2022, compared to $250.2 million year ended December 31, 2021, an increase of $33.6 million, or 13%.

Operating income for the year ended December 31, 2022 was $22.3 million, compared to an operating income of $72.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, a decrease of $49.9 million.

Total other expense, net, for the year ended December 31, 2022 was $2.0 million, compared to $9.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, a decrease of $7.1 million.

Net income of $15.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2022 or $0.12 per share, compared to net income of $94.2 million, or $0.70 per share for the year ended December 31, 2021, a decrease of $78.7 million, or $0.59 per share.

Adjusted net income for the year ended December 31, 2022 was $26.2 million., compared to $101.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, a decrease of $75.0 million, or 74%.

Adjusted EBITDA of $49.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to an Adjusted EBITDA of $89.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, a decrease of $39.9 million, or 45%.

Fiscal Year 2023 Guidance:

For the year ending December 31, 2023, the Company expects:

Net revenue between $450.0 million and $462.0 million, remaining flat to an increase of approximately 2% year-over-year, as compared to net revenue of $450.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2022. The 2023 net revenue guidance range assumes: Net revenue from Advanced Wound Care products between $420.0 million and $428.0 million, a decrease of 1% to an increase of approximately 1% year-over-year as compared to net revenue of $422.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2022. Net revenue from Surgical & Sports Medicine products between $30.0 million and $34.0 million, an increase of approximately 5% to 19% year-over-year as compared to net revenue of $28.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2022. Net revenue from the sale of PuraPly products between $180.0 million and $200.0 million, representing a decrease of approximately 18% to 26% year-over-year, as compared to net revenue of $242.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2022.

Net income between $7.2 million and $13.9 million and adjusted net income between $12.3 million and $19.0 million.

EBITDA between $26.6 million and $36.1 million and Adjusted EBITDA between $36.5 million and $46.0 million.

Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call:

Financial results for the fourth fiscal quarter of 2022 will be reported after the market closes on Wednesday, March 1st. Management will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on March 1st to discuss the results of the quarter, and provide a corporate update with a question and answer session. Those who would like to participate may access the live webcast here , or access the teleconference here . A live webcast of the call will also be provided on the investor relations section of the Company's website at investors.organogenesis.com.

For those unable to participate, the webcast will be archived at investors.organogenesis.com for approximately one year.

ORGANOGENESIS HOLDINGS INC.

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

December 31, 2022 2021 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 102,478 $ 113,929 Restricted cash 812 599 Accounts receivable, net 89,450 82,460 Inventory 24,783 25,022 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 5,086 4,969 Total current assets 222,609 226,979 Property and equipment, net 102,463 79,160 Intangible assets, net 20,789 25,673 Goodwill 28,772 28,772 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 43,192 49,144 Deferred tax asset, net 30,014 31,994 Other assets 1,520 1,537 Total assets $ 449,359 $ 443,259 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Current portion of deferred acquisition consideration $ - $ 1,436 Current portion of term loan 4,538 2,656 Current portion of finance lease obligations - 200 Current portion of operating lease obligations 11,708 11,785 Accounts payable 32,330 29,339 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 26,447 37,289 Total current liabilities 75,023 82,705 Term loan, net of current portion 66,231 70,769 Operating lease obligations, net of current portion 41,314 46,893 Other liabilities 1,122 1,557 Total liabilities 183,690 201,924 Commitments and contingencies (Note 18) Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized; none issued - - Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 400,000,000 shares authorized; 131,647,677 and 129,408,740 shares issued; 130,919,129 and 128,680,192 shares outstanding at December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively. 13 13 Additional paid-in capital 310,957 302,155 Accumulated deficit (45,301 ) (60,833 ) Total stockholders' equity 265,669 241,335 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 449,359 $ 443,259

ORGANOGENESIS HOLDINGS INC. UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net revenue $ 115,516 $ 127,858 $ 450,893 $ 467,359 Cost of goods sold 27,110 32,597 105,019 114,199 Gross profit 88,406 95,261 345,874 353,160 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative 68,293 67,250 283,808 250,200 Research and development 11,395 8,260 39,762 30,742 Total operating expenses 79,688 75,510 323,570 280,942 Income from operations 8,718 19,751 22,304 72,218 Other expense, net: Interest expense 30 (853 ) (2,009 ) (7,236 ) Loss on the extinguishment of debt - - - (1,883 ) Other income (expense), net 6 (9 ) (13 ) (13 ) Total other expense, net 36 (862 ) (2,022 ) (9,132 ) Net income before income taxes 8,754 18,889 20,282 63,086 Income tax (expense) benefit (1,268 ) 32,106 (4,750 ) 31,116 Net income $ 7,486 $ 50,995 $ 15,532 $ 94,202 Net income, per share: Basic $ 0.06 $ 0.40 $ 0.12 $ 0.73 Diluted $ 0.06 $ 0.38 $ 0.12 $ 0.70 Weighted-average common shares outstanding Basic 130,916,950 128,661,435 130,070,231 128,331,022 Diluted 131,857,509 133,348,995 132,383,152 133,662,659

ORGANOGENESIS HOLDINGS INC. UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

(amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 15,532 $ 94,202 $ 17,234 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 5,845 5,781 4,438 Amortization of intangible assets 4,883 4,949 3,745 Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets 7,303 5,946 - Non-cash interest expense 434 346 236 Deferred interest expense 501 1,493 2,133 Deferred rent expense - - 1,273 Gain on settlement of deferred acquisition consideration - - (2,246 ) Deferred tax expense (benefit) 1,980 (31,976 ) 112 Loss on disposal of property and equipment 4,482 1,407 201 Provision recorded for doubtful accounts 1,781 2,999 1,183 Adjustment for excess and obsolete inventories 9,648 12,079 3,050 Stock-based compensation 6,552 3,864 1,661 Loss on extinguishment of debt - 1,883 - Change in fair value of Earnout liability - (3,985 ) 203 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (8,770 ) (28,654 ) (17,567 ) Inventory (9,410 ) (9,302 ) (6,700 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (378 ) (34 ) (355 ) Operating leases (7,006 ) (6,156 ) - Accounts payable 3,260 3,847 (4,102 ) Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (11,850 ) 9,354 1,443 Other liabilities 72 (6,065 ) (476 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 24,859 61,978 5,466 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (33,898 ) (31,220 ) (17,678 ) Cash paid for business acquisition - - (5,820 ) Net cash used in investing activities (33,898 ) (31,220 ) (23,498 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Line of credit repayments under the 2019 Credit Agreement - (10,000 ) (23,484 ) Term loan borrowings (repayments) under the 2019 Credit Agreement - (60,000 ) 10,000 Proceeds from term loan under the 2021 Credit Agreement, net of debt discount and issuance cost - 73,174 - Term loan repayments under the 2021 Credit Agreement (2,813 ) (938 ) - Proceeds from equity financing - - 64,729 Payment of equity issuance costs - - (5,656 ) Principal repayments of finance lease obligations (200 ) (2,630 ) (2,427 ) Proceeds from the exercise of stock options 2,070 2,198 2,823 Payments of withholding taxes in connection with RSUs vesting (648 ) (737 ) - Payments of deferred acquisition consideration (608 ) (483 ) (3,517 ) Payment to extinguish debt - (1,620 ) - Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (2,199 ) (1,036 ) 42,468 Change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (11,238 ) 29,722 24,436 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of year 114,528 84,806 60,370 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of year $ 103,290 $ 114,528 $ 84,806 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Cash paid for interest $ 2,649 $ 5,787 $ 9,609 Cash paid for income taxes $ 1,201 $ 607 $ 61 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities: Reimbursement of offering expenses included in prepaid expenses and other current assets $ - $ - $ 1,009 Fair value of shares issued for business acquisition $ - $ - $ 7,986 Deferred acquisition consideration and earnout liability recorded for business acquisition $ 828 $ - $ 5,218 Purchases of property and equipment in accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 1,928 $ 3,750 $ 2,391 Right-of-use assets obtained through lease obligations $ 1,350 $ 53,793 $ -

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Our management uses financial measures that are not in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, or GAAP, in addition to financial measures in accordance with GAAP to evaluate our operating results. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered supplemental to, and not a substitute for, our reported financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Our management uses Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income to evaluate our operating performance and trends and make planning decisions. Our management believes Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income help identify underlying trends in our business that could otherwise be masked by the effect of the items that we exclude. Accordingly, we believe that Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results, enhancing the overall understanding of our past performance and prospects, and allowing for greater transparency with respect to key financial metrics used by our management in its financial and operational decision-making.

The following table presents a reconciliation of GAAP net income to non-GAAP EBITDA and non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA, for each of the periods presented:

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income $ 7,486 $ 50,995 $ 15,532 $ 94,202 Interest expense (30 ) 853 2,009 7,236 Income tax expense (benefit) 1,268 (32,106 ) 4,750 (31,116 ) Depreciation 1,514 1,771 5,845 5,781 Amortization 1,221 1,223 4,883 4,949 EBITDA 11,459 22,736 33,019 81,052 Stock-based compensation expense 1,855 1,083 6,552 3,864 Restructuring charge (1) 750 1,828 2,268 4,704 Recovery of certain notes receivable from related parties (2) - - - (179 ) Write-off of certain assets (3) - - 4,200 1,104 Change in fair value of Earnout (4) - - - (3,985 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt (5) - - - 1,883 Facility construction project pause (6) - - 632 - Settlement fee (7) - 700 2,600 700 Adjusted EBITDA $ 14,064 $ 26,347 $ 49,271 $ 89,143

The following table presents a reconciliation of GAAP net income to non-GAAP adjusted net income, for each of the periods presented:

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income $ 7,486 $ 50,995 $ 15,532 $ 94,202 Amortization 1,221 1,223 4,883 4,949 Restructuring charge (1) 750 1,828 2,268 4,704 Recovery of certain notes receivable from related parties (2) - - - (179 ) Write-off of certain assets (3) - - 4,200 1,104 Change in fair value of Earnout (4) - - - (3,985 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt (5) - - - 1,883 Facility construction project pause (6) - - 632 - Settlement fee (7) - 700.0 2,600 700.0 Tax on above (527 ) (762 ) (3,898 ) (2,117 ) Adjusted net income $ 8,930 $ 53,984 $ 26,217 $ 101,261

The following table presents a reconciliation of projected GAAP net income to projected non-GAAP EBITDA and projected non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA included in our guidance for the year ending December 31, 2023:

Year Ended December 31, 2023L 2023H Net income $ 7,200 $ 13,900 Interest expense 5,200 5,200 Income tax expense (benefit) 2,900 5,700 Depreciation 6,400 6,400 Amortization 4,900 4,900 EBITDA 26,600 36,100 Stock-based compensation expense 7,800 7,800 Restructuring charge 2,100 2,100 Adjusted EBITDA $ 36,500 $ 46,000

The following table presents a reconciliation of projected GAAP net income to projected non-GAAP adjusted net income included in our guidance for the year ending December 31, 2023:

Year Ended December 31, 2023L 2023H Net income $ 7,200 $ 13,900 Amortization 4,900 4,900 Restructuring charge 2,100 2,100 Tax on above (1,871 ) (1,871 ) Adjusted net income $ 12,329 $ 19,029

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements relate to expectations or forecasts of future events. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “forecast,” “intend,” “seek,” “target,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “estimate,” “plan,” “outlook,” and “project” and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. Such forward-looking statements include statements relating to the Company’s expected revenue, adjusted net revenue, net income, adjusted net income, EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA for fiscal 2023 and the breakdown of expected revenue in both its Advanced Wound Care and Surgical & Sports Medicine categories as well as the estimated revenue contribution of its PuraPly products. Forward-looking statements with respect to the operations of the Company, strategies, prospects, and other aspects of the business of the Company are based on current expectations that are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from expectations expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to: (1) the impact of any changes to the reimbursement levels for the Company’s products; (2) the Company faces significant and continuing competition, which could adversely affect its business, results of operations and financial condition; (3) rapid technological change could cause the Company’s products to become obsolete and if the Company does not enhance its product offerings through its research and development efforts, it may be unable to effectively compete; (4) to be commercially successful, the Company must convince physicians that its products are safe and effective alternatives to existing treatments and that its products should be used in their procedures; (5) the Company may owe rebates to the federal government prospectively on certain of its products if more than a certain percentage of the product is not administered to a patient and is discarded (wasted) by providers; (6) the Company’s ability to raise funds to expand its business; (7) the Company has incurred losses in prior years and may incur losses in the future; (8) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (9) the possibility that the Company may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; (10) the Company’s ability to maintain production of Affinity in sufficient quantities to meet demand; (11) any resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact, if any, on the Company’s fiscal condition and results of operations; (12) the impact of the suspension of commercialization of: (a) ReNu and NuCel in connection with the expiration of the FDA’s enforcement grace period for HCT/Ps on May 31, 2021 and (b) Dermagraft in the second quarter of 2022 pending transition of manufacturing to a new manufacturing facility or a third-party manufacturer; and (13) other risks and uncertainties described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Item 1A (Risk Factors) of the Company’s Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and its subsequently filed periodic reports. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Although it may voluntarily do so from time to time, the Company undertakes no commitment to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

About Organogenesis Holdings Inc.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. is a leading regenerative medicine company offering a portfolio of bioactive and acellular biomaterials products in advanced wound care and surgical biologics, including orthopedics and spine. Organogenesis’s comprehensive portfolio is designed to treat a variety of patients with repair and regenerative needs. For more information, visit www.organogenesis.com .

Investor Inquiries: ICR Westwicke Mike Piccinino, CFA OrganoIR@westwicke.com Press and Media Inquiries: Organogenesis Lori Freedman LFreedman@organo.com