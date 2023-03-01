Quisitive to Present at the Scotiabank TMT Conference on March 7th – 8th, 2023

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (“Quisitive” or the “Company”) (TSXV: QUIS, OTCQX: QUISF), a premier Microsoft solutions provider and payments solutions provider, will be presenting and holding one-on-one meetings at the 26th Annual Scotiabank TMT Conference, which is being held in person at the Scotiabank Center in Toronto, Canada, from March 7-8, 2023.



Quisitive management is scheduled to present on Tuesday, March 7th at 11:40 a.m. Eastern time, with one-on-one meetings to be held throughout the conference. The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay here.

To receive additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please email QUIS@gatewayir.com.

About Quisitive:

Quisitive (TSXV: QUIS, OTCQX: QUISF) is a premier, global Microsoft partner that harnesses the Microsoft cloud platform and complementary technologies, including custom solutions and first-party offerings, to generate transformational impact for enterprise customers. Our Cloud Solutions business focuses on helping enterprises move, operate, and innovate in the three Microsoft clouds. Our Payments Solutions division, leverages the PayiQ platform powered by Microsoft Azure to transform the payment processing industry into an entirely new source of customer engagement and consumer value. Quisitive serves clients globally from seventeen employee hubs across the world. For more information, visit www.Quisitive.com and follow @BeQuisitive.

Quisitive Investor Contact

Matt Glover and John Yi

Gateway Investor Relations

QUIS@gatewayir.com

949-574-3860

Tami Anders

Chief of Staff

tami.anders@quisitive.com



