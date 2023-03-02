( Video) Popular protests escalate in Iran as the poisonous gas attacks are increased
People in Iran hold the mullah’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei responsible for their miseries, while also condemning the oppressive (IRGC) and paramilitary Basij units, alongside other security units that are on the ground suppressing the peaceful protests.
Locals in the capital Tehran are reporting yet another poisonous gas attack on Wednesday, this time targeting school girls. One man says the stench smells like orange and is very heavy in the air. Such attacks have been escalating during the past four months.
Reports indicate at least 26 high school girls across Iran and some female universities, in Tehran, were targeted in chemical gas attacks. In Ardabil in northwest Iran shows 400 girls were transferred to Emergency from seven schools with critical conditions.
The NCRI President-elect Maryam Rajavi condemned the poisonous gas attacks in several cities across the country she said, "The deliberate poisoning in Qom, Tehran, Ardabil, etc. continues, with Khamenei’s taking revenge on girls active during the uprising."
Iranian opposition coalition NCRI President-elect Maryam Rajavi condemned the poisonous gas attacks targeting schools in several cities across the country.
In parallel fashion, concerns among regime officials are escalating over these dilemmas erupting into a new wave of massive protests engulfing the regime and rendering a security crisis for the mullahs’ entire apparatus.
Protests in Iran have to this day expanded to at least 282 cities. Over 750 people have been killed and more than 30,000 are arrested by the regime’s forces, according to sources of the Iranian opposition People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK). The names of 664 killed protesters have been published by the PMOI/MEK.
Reports of such attacks have been escalating throughout the past four months, starting from the city of Qom and spreading across the country. This issue is raising suspicions that the mullahs’ regime, considering their misogynist policies, is sanctioning these attacks that have mostly targeted all-girls schools.
Latest reports indicate a number of schools in Tehran have been targeted in similar poisonous gas attacks and a number of students have been transferred to various hospitals. Even elementary schools are coming under such attacks that are reported from Tehran’s Narmak, Yarejani, and Tehransar districts.
At least three schools in the Narmak district and another three schools in the city’s Bahar Street were targeted in these strings of poisonous gas attacks.
At least one school in the city of Karaj, Isfahan, several in Ardabil, and another in Kermanshah are also reporting a poisonous gas attack following an explosion.
“Families and students in Tehran and Ardabil protested the poisoning of students, chanting ‘Death to Khamenei!’ ‘Death to the dictator!’ and ‘Death to the child-killing regime!” I urge all compatriots and brave youths to rise in support and solidarity with protesters.
I urge the Human Rights Council and relevant UN rapporteurs to act urgently and hold Khamenei’s misogynist regime accountable for the criminal disaster of poisoning schoolgirls. I reiterate the urgent need to send the international fact-finding mission to Iran,” she emphasized.
“The deliberate poisoning of schoolgirls in Qom, Tehran, Ardabil, Kermanshah, etc. continues, with Khamenei’s using it to take revenge on girls active during the uprising. It supplements the work of the Morality Police.
I urge Iran’s courageous youth to protest. I call on advocates of human, children, and women’s rights to condemn the regime’s heinous crime. Urging UN special rapporteurs, UN Commission on the Status of Women to immediately question the clerical regime. Calling on the World Health Organization to send a delegation to deal with the tragedy,” the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) President-elect highlighted.
On Wednesday night locals in Tehran began chanting anti-regime slogans, including:
“Poverty-Corruption-High prices! We’re going to overthrow the regime!” “Death to the dictator!” “Death to the child-killing regime!” “We don’t want a republic of execution!”
In the city of Dehgolan in Kurdistan Province, western Iran, protesters torched a billboard of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. Such measures are seen in many cities across the country as people resort to such actions to voice their hatred of the mullahs’ regime.
On Tuesday night, locals in Tehran’s Narmak, Qolhak, Sadeghiyeh, and other districts began chanting anti-regime slogans, including “Death to Khamenei!” and “Death to the dictator!” referring to regime Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. Other slogans chanted by the locals included: “Death to the oppressor, be it the Shah or [Khamenei]!” and “Poverty—Corruption—High prices! We’re going to overthrow this regime!”
Students of Chamran University in Tehran took to the streets on Tuesday protesting a decision made by officials to hold classes online for the next three weeks and close the campus dormitory as a result.
This will result in major troubles for many if not all the students and reports indicate tensions are raising on the campus of the country’s largest university.
Retirees and pensioners of the Social Security Organization held protest rallies in Shahrekord, southwest Iran, and other cities across the country on Tuesday protesting low wages and pensions, insurance issues, and poor living conditions. Similar rallies were held in the cities of Tabriz, Karaj, Arak, Rasht, Qazvin, Isfahan, Babol, Takestan, Sanandaj, Marivan, Ardabil, and Ilam.
Steelworkers in the city of Yazd rallied once again on Tuesday demanding better living and work conditions, and seeking a pay raise to enable them to make ends meet for their families.
Early Tuesday morning local time units of the regime’s IRGC attacked an area of makeshift homes near Chabahar, a major portal city in the Sistan & Baluchestan Province of southeast Iran. The IRGC units not only demolished the makeshift homes of the poor locals but also opened fire and wreaked havoc among the residents.
Students of Amir Kabir University of Technology in Tehran placed their trays on the ground on Tuesday protesting the low-quality food served at the campus. The conspiracy of poisonous gasses used against schools in Iran continued on Tuesday with two schools in the cities of Karaj, and Parand in Tehran Province, reporting a continuation of such attacks.
Regime operatives attacked a school in Karaj on Tuesday with poisonous gas and the students began chanting: “Death to Khamenei!” Tensions were also reported at an all-girls school in the town of Parand in Tehran Province. Reports indicate an object thrown inside the school exploded, leading to the spreading of a gas that left a number of students ill.
Investors in the Azvico auto company (shareholders include the IRGC), along with those who have placed down payments for vehicles, held a rally in Tehran on Tuesday seeking answers to their long-raised demands.
Landowners of the capital’s Punak district once again gathered in the capital on Tuesday demanding answers from authorities on why they’re still refused construction permits on their lands.
In Isfahan, central Iran, the apprehension of at least 60 workers of a local still mill who are on strike has been confirmed. There is no information about their conditions and/or whereabouts.
Such protest measures are escalating in various schools in Iran.
The protests in Iran began following the death of Mahsa Amini. Mahsa (Zhina) Amini, a 22-year-old woman from the city of Saqqez in Kurdistan Province, western Iran, who traveled to Tehran with her family, was arrested on Tuesday, September 13, at the entry of Haqqani Highway by the regime’s so-called “Guidance Patrol” and transferred to the “Moral Security” agency.
She was brutally beaten by the morality police and died of her wounds in a Tehran hospital on September 16. The event triggered protests that quickly spread across Iran and rekindled the people’s desire to overthrow the regime.
