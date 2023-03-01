Governor Abbott Touts Legislative Priorities At Texas Policy Summit

March 1, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Abbott today highlighted the scope of legislative priorities he is working with the Texas Legislature to accomplish this session during the opening keynote address at the Texas Public Policy Foundation's (TPPF) annual Texas Policy Summit in Austin.

“Texas is the undisputed economic juggernaut of America, and we will remain an unflinching force in the world by expanding opportunities for everyone this session,” said Governor Abbott. “I look forward to working with the Texas House and Senate to prevent a patchwork regulation regime that makes it hard to do business in our state. We are also working on other policy issues to make Texas even greater, including providing the largest property tax cut in Texas history, doing more than any other state to ensure our southern border is secure, classifying fentanyl poisonings as murder, and ending revolving-door bail policies that kill innocent Texans. One of the most consequential policies this session is to empower all parents with the ability to choose the best education option for their child. One hundred and eighty-seven years after Texas was founded, there has never been a better time to be a Texan. Working together, we will keep it that way.”

Speaking to a crowd of more than 400, Governor Abbott emphasized education freedom through state-funded Education Savings Accounts for all Texas students to provide parents the ability to choose the best education option for their child. The Governor also discussed the need to rein in local business regulations contrary to Texas values to ensure our state remains a national leader in economic opportunity.

For the past two decades, TPPF’s Texas Policy Summit has brought together a diverse constituency of legislators and staff, activists, media, and stakeholders to discuss the most pressing state and national issues impacting Texans and Americans.