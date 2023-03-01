Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,061 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 372,965 in the last 365 days.

Timelapse Map - One Year of War in Ukraine

AFGHANISTAN, March 1 - See ISW’s archive of interactive time-lapse maps of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. These maps complement the static control-of-terrain maps that ISW produces daily by showing a dynamic frontline. ISW will add new time-lapses to our on a monthly basis. This high-definition interactive map is resource intensive. The performance and speed of the map correlate with the strength of your hardware.

You just read:

Timelapse Map - One Year of War in Ukraine

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more