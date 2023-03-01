Read more about Gov. Kemp, Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe and State Leaders Celebrate Rivian Day

Atlanta, GA – Today, Governor Brian P. Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp, along with Rivian founder and CEO RJ Scaringe, joined Lt. Governor Burt Jones, Speaker Jon Burns, Department of Economic Development Commissioner Pat Wilson, legislative leaders from both chambers, local elected and economic officials, and company representatives to celebrate the first-ever Rivian Day at the State Capitol. The full day of events included a legislative luncheon for members of the General Assembly to engage with Rivian executives to hear more about the company’s planned operations in Georgia. Governor Kemp also officially recognized Wednesday, March 1, as Rivian Day in Georgia.

“Rivian Day is just the latest example of both our strong partnership with this innovative company and the fact that Georgia is fast becoming the EV capital of the nation,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “I’m thankful for RJ and his team, as well as their ongoing commitment to our No. 1 state for business. They chose the Peach State because they know we have all that is needed for their continued success, and today is a further reminder of that dedication as we prepare for the facility groundbreaking later this year.”

In December of 2021, Governor Kemp and Rivian executives announced the company would invest $5 billion in a manufacturing facility at the 2,000-acre East Atlanta Megasite represented by the Joint Development Authority of Jasper, Morgan, Newton, and Walton Counties. The plant will create 7,500 jobs and will be capable of producing up to 400,000 vehicles per year.

“Thank you to Governor Kemp, the state legislative leaders and local elected officials, and all those who have welcomed us to Georgia,” said RJ Scaringe, CEO and founder of Rivian Automotive. “We’re excited to build our next plant in Georgia and inspired by the state’s innovative spirit. The growing EV ecosystem that continues to take root here is the perfect environment to scale our business and launch new products that are grounded in our mission to preserve this world for generations to come.”

Site development for the facility began in 2022 with production expected to begin in 2026. Rivian’s technology centers at the new campus will support the company’s research and development programs. The company is actively working to ensure that both the construction process and future facility meet Rivian’s high standards of conservation and sustainability. The project is also a prominent inclusion in the growing list of EV and e-mobility economic development projects in the state. Since 2020, more than 35 EV-related projects have announced more than $21 billion in investment and 27,400 jobs in Georgia.

“Rivian is one of the leaders of Georgia’s electric vehicle revolution. I’m excited to join Georgians in marking the first-ever Rivian Day at the Capitol,” said Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock. “Rivian’s multi-billion dollar investment in our state will uplift Georgia workers and their families, and keep our state and economy moving forward.”

“The State of Georgia appreciates Rivian’s continued investment in Georgia jobs and prosperity,” said Senator Jon Ossoff. “We will continue working to make Georgia the national leader in advanced energy production and manufacturing.”

Rivian’s strategic location on the I-20 corridor will enable the company to access resources and speed its products to market. Offering 1,200 miles of highway and 5,000 miles of rail, Georgia is equipped to move products like Rivian’s vehicles quickly and efficiently. With assets like the Mason Mega Rail Terminal at the Port of Savannah – the largest on-terminal rail facility in North America – Rivian will be able to efficiently tap into supply chain needs.

“Rivian’s choice of Georgia is a historic win for our state, and since it was announced, this company has played a significant role in putting Georgia at the forefront of the electric mobility ecosystem,” said Georgia Department of Economic Development Commissioner Pat Wilson. “This generational investment delivering well-paying jobs of the future in Jasper, Morgan, Newton, and Walton Counties will make a positive difference in the community it calls home – benefiting families, schools, and public services – and these effects will extend beyond the region. We are thrilled to have Rivian as an incredible addition to Georgia’s business community.”