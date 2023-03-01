Baden Announces Voluntary Delisting From the CSE

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baden Resources Inc. (CSE: BDN) ("Baden" or the "Company") announces that, in advance of its previously announced proposed reverse-takeover (the "Proposed Transaction") by NorthStar Gaming Inc. ("NorthStar"), it has voluntarily delisted from the Canadian Securities Exchange.



The Proposed Transaction will be completed following Baden's delisting. Baden and NorthStar have agreed to amend the terms of their business combination to extend the outside date for completion of the Proposed Transaction to March 8, 2023. Baden (to be renamed "NorthStar Gaming Holdings Inc.") has received conditional approval to list on the TSX Venture Exchange following completion of the Proposed Transaction.

The parties continue to work towards satisfying all conditions of closing of the Proposed Transaction.

ON BEHALF OF THE COMPANY

Howard Milne, Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact Howard Milne, CEO at 604-377-8994 email hdmcap@shaw.ca

