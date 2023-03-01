The College of Immigration and Citizenship Consultants participates in Fraud Prevention Month 2023 #FPM2023

/EIN News/ -- BURLINGTON, Ontario, March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The College of Immigration and Citizenship Consultants (the College) is a proud member of the Fraud Prevention Forum, which is led by the Competition Bureau, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, and the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre. Each March, the College raises awareness about the risks of immigration fraud and where to find publicly available College tools to help prevent fraud. This year, the College is proud to participate in its 10th annual Fraud Prevention Month campaign.

For many prospective immigrants to Canada, working with a licensed immigration or citizenship consultant who helps them navigate the immigration process is a step toward a better future. As such, the College encourages prospective immigrants to verify the status of an immigration consultant using the College’s Public Register available on its website, or on the College’s mobile app available for download in the App Store or Google Play by searching “CICC CCIC”.

The College also has a dedicated fraud prevention page on its website, under “Protecting the Public,” which contains educational resources such as Top Tips to prevent immigration fraud and a Consumer Guide that provides questions to ask immigration consultants before accepting their services.

During Fraud Prevention Month, the College’s awareness campaign aims to inform those in Canada and abroad about the risks of working with unauthorized practitioners who impersonate immigration consultants to assist with immigration applications. The College’s global digital media ad campaign spreads its anti-fraud message, ensuring those most at risk know which steps to take to protect themselves against unauthorized practitioners.

“Our Fraud Prevention Month campaign is an integral part of the College’s strategy to combat unauthorized practitioners who seek to target individuals hoping one day to call Canada home,” said John Murray, President & CEO of the College. “We are pleased to work in partnership with Canada’s foreign missions and the Fraud Prevention Forum to educate prospective immigrants about the College and help them avoid becoming victims of immigration fraud.”

“Canada welcomes hundreds of thousands of immigrants and refugees each year. Many rely on professional immigration consultants and lawyers to help guide them through the application process,” said the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship. “Unfortunately, immigration fraud continues to be a serious issue. Fraud Prevention Month is an important opportunity to help potential newcomers understand the warning signs to recognize, reject, and report fraud. I encourage all prospective immigrants to learn more and be informed. In addition to the College’s website, you can also find out more about common types of immigration scams and where to report immigration fraud, at Canada.ca/immigration-fraud.”

Please join the fight against immigration fraud by visiting the College’s website www.college-ic.ca to learn more, and by following our social media accounts, sharing our fraud prevention tips, and using the hashtags below.

#FPM2023

#CanadaImmigration

About the College

The College of Immigration and Citizenship Consultants is the authority mandated by the Government of Canada to regulate the practice of Regulated Canadian Immigration Consultants (RCICs) and Regulated International Student Immigration Advisors (RISIAs). Its role, authority and powers are established in the College of Immigration and Citizenship Consultants Act (Canada). The College sets and enforces the licensing, education and ethical standards of the profession in the public interest.

Any immigration consultant who provides Canadian immigration and citizenship services, whether domestically or abroad, must be licensed by the College.

Learn more at www.college-ic.ca.

Press Contact

Michelle Garrett

Interim Director, Communications and Stakeholder Relations

College of Immigration and Citizenship Consultants

mgarrett@college-ic.ca

T: 1-877-836-7543