More employment opportunities available in rural PEI

CANADA, February 28 - Businesses and not-for-profit organizations can increase economic development in rural areas of Prince Edward Island

with support from a program offered by the Employment Development Agency.

The Rural Enhancement Employment Program, previously known as the Rural Jobs Initiative, will continue to provide employers with wage subsidies to train and mentor new employees.

Effective April 1, 2023, the updated program criteria includes:

50 per cent wage subsidies to private sector employers;

75 per cent wage subsidies to not-for-profit organizations;

subsidy rate coverage up to $18 per hour (increased from $15.60 per hour);

subsidies for up to 20 weeks; and,

Applicants will be limited to one subsidy per year.

“Growing rural PEI through employment opportunities for Island residents is the kind of investment our government is committed to making. Updating this program criteria and extending the coverage period allows us to help both rural employees and employers and it helps promote rural areas of our province as vibrant places to live, work, and raise a family.” - Fisheries and Communities Minister Jamie Fox

Media contact:

Vicki Tse

vickitse@gov.pe.ca

