Ethylene Bis Stearamide (EBS) Market Is Anticipated To Reach US$ 610.0 Million by the End of 2033, States Fact.MR

Lubricating Properties of EBS to Surge Its Demand in Plastic Industry. Plethora of Applications to Boost the Demand

/EIN News/ -- Rockville, March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global ethylene bis stearamide (EBS) market is set to reach a valuation of US$ 367.4 million in 2023 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period of 2023-2033.



Ethylene bis stearmide is appropriate for practically all thermosetting and thermoplastic polymers. EBS significantly increases the dispersion of polymers and fillers since it has good lubricant, anti-adhesive, and anti-static properties. As a result, it has a broad range of applications as a lubricant, slippery opening agent, demolding agent, and dispersing agent.

EBS enhances the heat and weather resistance of polyester and polyamide in the synthetic fiber industry and aids in bringing out antistatic effects. It is an adjuvant in spinning antistatic nylon fibers and increases their strength and durability.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global ethylene bis stearamide EBS market is projected to grow at 5.2% CAGR and reach US$ 610.0 million by 2033

CAGR and reach by 2033 The market witnessed a 3.5% CAGR between 2018 to 2022

CAGR between 2018 to 2022 By form, powdered ethylene bis-stearamide is expected to hold lion's share owing to its suitability as a lubricant, pigment stabilizer, and dispersant

China, India, the U.S., and the U.K. are expected to have accelerated growth spurred by growing demand from building & construction industry

Prominent ethylene bis stearamide EBS manufacturers DEUREX AG, PMC Biogenix, Kao Chemicals, Croda International, and Shandong Chuangying





“Growing Plastic Industry and Increasing Demand for Ethylene Bis Stearmide as Surface Polishing Agent from Rubber Industry to Drive the EBS Market” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Market Development

The market players are focusing on maintaining long-term relationships with suppliers and well-established distributors to deliver their products and serve a wide catchment area. Capacity expansion and expanding global footprints by collaboration or acquisition will provide lucrative opportunities to manufacturers. Moreover, there is also an emphasis on sustainable manufacturing practices. Players are focusing on offering EBS of the industrial standard quality that has excellent properties to be used in various manufacturing processes.

Market Frontrunners

DEUREX AG

PMC Biogenix

Kao Chemicals

Croda International

Ataman Chemicals

Lonza

KLK OLEO

Faci Asia Pacific Pte Ltd.

Valtris

Qingdao Sainuo Chemical Co., LTD.

Tarak Chemicals

Guangzhou Cardlo Biochemical Technology Co. Ltd.

Shandong Chuangying



Competitive Landscape

Manufacturers are focusing on increasing their production due to increasing demand for EBS from various industries. Furthermore, players are also aiming to offer EBS that have better and enhanced properties that can be used in the manufacturing of a wide variety of products.

In March 2021, Novomer Inc. announced the breakthrough for the demonstration of a low-cost polymerization process to make compostable polymers that satisfy brand owner requirements. The polymer, Rinnovo, has been developed by the use of EBS and other PET materials for sustainable packaging for commercial applications.

In February 2021, Kao Chemicals Global developed an asphalt-modified, NEWTLAC 5000, made from discarded PET materials to offer enhanced durability and minimum microplastic generation.

Fact.MR has provided detailed information about the price points of key manufacturers of ethylene bis stearamide (EBS) positioned across regions, sales growth, production capacity, and speculative technological expansion, in the recently published report.

Segmentation of Ethylene Bis Stearamide Industry Research

By Form : Beads Powder Fine Powder

By Application : Plastic Manufacturing Inks & Coatings Adhesives & Tapes Rubber Manufacturing Asphalt & Potting Compounds Powder Metallurgy Others

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA





More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the ethylene bis stearamide (EBS) market, presenting historical market data (2018-2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023-2033.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of form (beads, powder, and fine powder), application (plastic manufacturing, inks & coatings, adhesives & tapes, rubber manufacturing, asphalt & potting compounds, powder metallurgy, and others), and across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, Middle East & Africa).

