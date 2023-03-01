Submit Release
Rendez-vous de la Francophonie celebrates 25 years

CANADA, March 1 - This year marks the 25th anniversary of Rendez-vous de la Francophonie (RVF) and to highlight this, the theme is Celebrations.  

March is recognized as the month of Francophonie around the world. Throughout the month, the French language and francophone culture will be celebrated by Acadians, Francophones, Canadians and French speakers across the country and the province.  

French-speaking communities will be organizing events through the national RVF initiative. There will be various activities for all ages celebrating and honouring PEI’s Francophonie. Islanders can listen to lively Acadian and Francophone music at the Village Musical Acadien, taste delicious food from Francophone countries at a culinary world tour in the Evangeline area, and attend many other cultural festivities and community events. 

“We are welcoming more people from other provinces and countries to our Acadian and Francophone community than ever before. The activities offered this month provide a great chance to welcome French speakers to PEI. I encourage all Islanders to celebrate the PEI Acadian and francophone community’s vibrant diversity and rich heritage.”

- Hon. Dennis King, Premier and Minister Responsible for Acadian and Francophone Affairs.

