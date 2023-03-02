Packaging Automation Market Worth USD 166.14 Billion with a CAGR of 10.11% from 2023 to 2031 | InsightAce Analytic

Packaging Automation Market Packaging Automation Seg Market

High growth of the market in Europe can be attributed to the fast adoption of new technology by the masses and the presence of several manufacturing industries

Packaging automation market is estimated to reach over USD 166.14 billion by 2031, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.11% during the forecast period.” — Insightace Analytic

NEW JERSEY, SATTE NJ, USA, March 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Packaging Automation Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Offering (Solution, Services), Automation Type (Robotic Pick & Place Automation, Secondary Packaging Automation, Tertiary & Palletizing Automation), And Industry Vehicle (Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, E-Commerce & Logistics, Food & Beverage, Automotive, Chemical & Refinery, Aerospace & Defense)- Market Outlook And Industry Analysis 2031"

Packaging automation is the process of packaging without any human assistance. A brilliant tactic that enables manufacturing or packaging organizations to accomplish more work with fewer resources is to eliminate superfluous employment. The implementation of packaging automation leads to a decrease in the need for labor, an increase in packing efficiency and repeatability, and a consequent increase in the use of floor space.



Download Free PDF Brochure @ https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/request-sample/1545



Additionally, it improves product quality while reducing overall packing costs. Automated technologies have increased the productivity and efficiency of production processes. With the introduction of automation and robotics over the past few decades, manufacturing lines all over the world have seen a considerable revolution. Manufacturers all over the world are turning to automation in order to maintain high levels of productivity and efficiency due to intense competition and an increasing focus on speeding up turnaround times.

The market is driven by the enormous benefits of packaging automation systems. However, the need for more initial cash prevents smaller companies from advancing their adoption in the face of the pandemic.

List of Prominent Players in the Packaging automation market:

• Rockwell Automation, Inc.

• Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

• Swisslog Holding AG

• ABB Ltd.

• Kollmorgen Corporation

• ULMA Packaging

• Multivac Group

• Coesia SpA

• Emerson Electric Co.

• Falcon Autotech Private Limited

Market Dynamics:

Drivers-

The number of people using the practice of internet shopping has dramatically increased, making it one of the most significant recent advancements. In nations with rising economies, like China and India, online shopping is growing quickly. The booming e-commerce industry is fuelling the sales of packaging automation since there is a substantial need for packaging equipment throughout all stages of e-commerce manufacturing, including primary and secondary packing, labeling, coding, and marking of the products. Product packaging has a big influence on consumers' buying choices in addition to protecting products from damage and separating businesses from one another through appealing and creative designs.

Challenges:

The high design and support expenses linked to these devices are limiting the growth of the packaging automation sector. Due to the use of cutting-edge technologies and the need for skilled labour, the overall cost of these machines will increase. The machinery must also have proper and consistent maintenance in order for them to continue operating as intended, which raises the expense. The government's stringent regulations for worker safety when automated packaging technologies are used are another obstacle to the industry's growth.

Regional Trends:

Europe held the largest share of packaging automation. The high growth of the market in Europe can be attributed to the fast adoption of new technology by the masses and the presence of several manufacturing industries and also packaging automation providers in the region. These companies offer a wide range of automated packaging systems for applications in sectors such as food and beverages, logistics and warehousing, retail, healthcare, chemical, automotive, and aerospace and defense. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to see the highest CAGR throughout the forecast period due to the region's growing usage of solutions and services in the manufacturing, e-commerce, and healthcare sectors. Corrugated packaging is also more necessary due to the rising demand for packaged foods & drinks in the nation, which is anticipated to be one of the driving forces behind the adoption of packaging automation in the Asia-Pacific market.



Curious about this latest version of the report? @ https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/enquiry-before-buying/1545



Recent Developments:

•In August 2022, Maxpack Machinery LLC unveiled Leap by Max pack, a ground-breaking piece of packaging machinery that enables the client to pay overtime. Leap is a product that Maxpack created in response to the growing Buy Now, Pay Later market. Premium packages of the automation gear are offered, and payments can be made over an 18-month period without interest or credit.

•In May 2022, the TSA 400, a newly created compact tray sealer, was unveiled by ULMA Packaging. It is anticipated that it will be featured at the next IFFA 2022. The TSA 400 is a highly adaptable device, according to the manufacturer, capable of working in SKIN, MAP, LEAFSKINTM, and LEAFMAPTM settings. Due to its small size and high-speed output of only 2.3 meters.

Segmentation of the Packaging Automation Market-

By Offering-

• Solution

o Case Sealers & Erectors

o Wrappers

 Stretch Wrappers

 Flow Wrappers

 Shrink Wrappers

o Filling

o Sleevers & Cartoners

o Markers & Labelers

o Strappers

o Palletizer and Depalletize

o Automated Mailer Systems

o Case Packers

 Vertical/Top Load Case Packer

 Wrap-around Load Case Packer

 Horizontal/Side Load Case Packer

 Others

• Services

o Consulting

o Support & Maintenance

o Installation & Training

By Automation type-

• Robotic Pick & Place Automation

• Secondary Packaging Automation

• Tertiary & Palletizing Automation

By Industry Vehicle-

• Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

o Healthcare & Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Companies

o Contract Manufacturing Organizations

• E-commerce & Logistics

o E-commerce

o Contract Packaging

o Logistics Companies

• Food & Beverage

• Automotive

• Chemical & Refinery

• Aerospace & Defense

• Others

By Region-

North America-

• The US

• Canada

• Mexico

Europe-

• Germany

• The UK

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific-

• China

• Japan

• India

• South Korea

• South East Asia

• Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America-

• Brazil

• Argentina

• Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa-

• GCC Countries

• South Africa

• Rest of Middle East and Africa



For More Customization @ https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/customisation/1545



About Us:

InsightAce Analytic is a market research and consulting firm that enables clients to make strategic decisions. Our qualitative and quantitative market intelligence solutions inform the need for market and competitive intelligence to expand businesses. We help clients gain a competitive advantage by identifying untapped markets, exploring new and competing technologies, segmenting potential markets, and repositioning products. Our expertise is in providing syndicated and custom market intelligence reports with an in-depth analysis with key market insights in a timely and cost-effective manner.