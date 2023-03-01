Submit Release
Get Back Massachusetts COVID-19 Testing Project 

The Get Back Massachusetts COVID-19 Testing Project is a collaboration to get an accurate count of individuals infected with COVID-19 over time. The Get Back Mass project will survey and test all randomly selected participants, including those who do not have symptoms. The project will use two home-collected tests: one to test for current COVID-19 infection; and one to test for past COVID-19 infection or vaccination (antibody test). The results will improve our understanding of how COVID-19 has spread across Massachusetts and which communities and populations are most affected. The project aims to enroll about 500 Massachusetts residents per month and will run for about 14-months.

The collaborating organizations are: University of Massachusetts Donahue Institute (UMDI), UMass Amherst Institute for Applied Life Sciences (IALS), UMass Amherst Institute for Social Science Research (ISSR), Center for Public Opinion at UMass Lowell, and the Massachusetts Department of Public Health (MDPH).

