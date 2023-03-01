Red Oak Realty Donates More Than $100,000 to San Francisco Bay Area Charities
Brokerage awarded grants and made cash donations to improve the lives of others
Red Oak Realty, the San Francisco East Bay's largest independent brokerage, announces another year of philanthropic activity, donating over $100,000 to deserving charities in the East Bay. The distribution of $104,500 in funds occurred through its 501(c)3 nonprofit charitable organization, the Red Oak Opportunity Foundation (ROOF). Since the inception of ROOF over 35 years ago, the real estate brokerage has donated more than $1.5M to local East Bay nonprofits.
After careful consideration by Red Oak agents and staff, 14 charities received grants or cash donations. The activities supported by these charities include some of the most pressing societal issues facing the East Bay, such as services for the unhoused, at-risk youth, women and children in need, the environment, educational programs and training for the unemployed.
Red Oak Realty agents, staff, clients, friends and family raised the funds throughout 2022 and 100 percent of the contributions go directly to nonprofits. ROOF has no overhead and is administered entirely by Red Oak Realty staff and volunteers.
"ROOF was established as a way for agents, staff, clients, friends and family to support our East Bay communities in a way that makes a direct impact," explained Vanessa Bergmark, CEO of Red Oak Realty. "Many local nonprofits don't receive significant funding from larger organizations. Inflation and economic uncertainty have impacted fundraising efforts these past few years and we are proud that we met our charitable goal again this year."
The nonprofit organizations supported by ROOF in 2022 include:
- Berkeley High Jazz is a local music program that fosters creativity, community, cultural understanding, respect, and career preparation through the study of jazz music.
- Bridge AOR for the Oral Lee Brown Foundation (OLBF) 5K Walk for Education, proceeds from the walk go to the OLBF to educate youth from grade school through to college. After adopting her first group of students in 1987, her foundation has helped more than 130 students achieve their college goals.
- Building Futures, based in San Leandro, helps to build communities with underserved individuals and families, where they are safe and supported with housing and needed services, free from homelessness and domestic violence.
- Central Stage is a nonprofit organization with a mission to promote the arts, with an emphasis on Persian arts and culture. They provide an affordable space where the artistic community can explore creative expression, promote cultural dialogue, and share knowledge.
- Goodness Village, based in Livermore, is a Tiny Home Community that provides affordable and permanent housing options for people transitioning out of chronic homelessness.
- LavaMaeX's vision is a world where hygiene is treated as a human right. They have brought over 100,000 people access to sanitation and hygiene services through their mobile showers, hand washing stations, and pop-up care villages.
- The Mercy Brown Bag Program addresses food insecurity and scarcity that impacts seniors living in Alameda County. "Seniors helping seniors" is at the heart of the program, with volunteers sorting, packing and distributing groceries to 17 sites throughout the county.
- Nia House Learning Center is a Berkeley nonprofit Montessori program, providing children 18 months to 6 years old with an education centered around peace, understanding, acceptance, independence, community, and truth.
- Rebuilding Together Oakland/East Bay performs home and community facility repairs, maintenance, and safety modifications for older individuals, people with disabilities, and those caring for others in need of full-time care.
- The mission of Save the Bay is to protect the San Francisco Bay for both people and wildlife by combining political advocacy, wetland restoration and environmental education to drive positive change.
- Led by urban indigenous women, the Sogorea Te' Land Trust cultivates rematriation in the East Bay where traditionally, land belonged to the Lisjan Ohlone people. They facilitate the return of Indigenous land to Indigenous people and revitalize their ancestors' cultural and spiritual traditions.
- Women's Daytime Drop-in Center empowers homeless women and children, offering hot meals, groceries, hygiene products, and diapers to women and children in need. They also provide support services and housing resources for Berkeley, Albany and Emeryville families.
- YES Nature to Neighborhoods offers numerous programs for people of all ages with a mission to nurture leaders who champion the well-being of their communities.
- Youth Spirit Artworks is located in Berkeley and provides job training for low-income, homeless and at-risk youth using art as a vocational medium.
