Red Oak Realty Donates More Than $100,000 to San Francisco Bay Area Charities

Red Oak Realty, the San Francisco East Bay's largest independent brokerage, announces another year of philanthropic activity, donating over $100,000 to deserving charities in the East Bay. The distribution of $104,500 in funds occurred through its 501(c)3 nonprofit charitable organization, the Red Oak Opportunity Foundation (ROOF). Since the inception of ROOF over 35 years ago, the real estate brokerage has donated more than $1.5M to local East Bay nonprofits.

After careful consideration by Red Oak agents and staff, 14 charities received grants or cash donations. The activities supported by these charities include some of the most pressing societal issues facing the East Bay, such as services for the unhoused, at-risk youth, women and children in need, the environment, educational programs and training for the unemployed.

Red Oak Realty agents, staff, clients, friends and family raised the funds throughout 2022 and 100 percent of the contributions go directly to nonprofits. ROOF has no overhead and is administered entirely by Red Oak Realty staff and volunteers.

"ROOF was established as a way for agents, staff, clients, friends and family to support our East Bay communities in a way that makes a direct impact," explained Vanessa Bergmark, CEO of Red Oak Realty. "Many local nonprofits don't receive significant funding from larger organizations. Inflation and economic uncertainty have impacted fundraising efforts these past few years and we are proud that we met our charitable goal again this year."

The nonprofit organizations supported by ROOF in 2022 include:

