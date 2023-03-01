Submit Release
Direct Energy Regulated Services Announces Electric Rates for March 2023

CALGARY, Alberta, March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Direct Energy Regulated Services (DERS) has announced default electric rates for March 2023. The Regulated Rate Option (RRO) sets the rate per kilowatt hour that regulated customers pay for electric energy in the ATCO Electric service territory. The rates are adjusted each month to reflect the price that DERS pays to buy energy on behalf of customers. The method DERS uses to set the RRO rates have been verified and approved by the Alberta Utilities Commission.

The energy rate for March is the same as the energy rate charged last month at $0.135 / kWh which represents the price cap limit. A typical residential customer consuming 600 kWh per month would see approximately a $7.17 or 3% increase in the total amount of their bill compared to last month.

Rate Class Market Cost of
Electricity (cents/kWh) 		Price of Electricity After Rate Cap (cents/kWh)*
Residential 21.894 13.500
Commercial 21.817 13.500
Industrial 21.244 13.500
Farm (Includes REA) 21.629 13.500
Irrigation 20.966 13.500
Oil & Gas 21.139 13.500
Lighting 16.929 13.500

 

*The Government of Alberta's Affordability Action Plan limits the rate charged by Direct Energy Regulated Services to customers for electricity at $0.135 / kWh for January, February and March 2023.

Further information on regulated rate option and a complete list of competitive retailers can be found on the Alberta government's customer choice website at: www.ucahelps.gov.ab.ca .

Contact:

Estefania Joy

Direct Energy, Communications Specialist

Cell: 1-832-588-3634 estefania.joy@nrg.com


